My 3D Printing Story - Aric Rindfleisch

[MUSIC] Today, I'm in front of Bascom Hall, here at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. You may be wondering, what is an University of Illinois professor doing here at the University of Wisconsin? Well, before I joined the Illinois faculty, I was a member of the faculty here at the University of Wisconsin for ten years. As part of my duties, I taught a course called New Product Development. At the end of this course, students would give presentations about innovative new products. Well, there was one presentation that changed my outlook on innovation forever. That was a student presentation in the fall of 2008, which the students brought forward this new technology called 3D printing. Like most of the students in the room, I had never heard of this technology before, and it really fascinated me. So since then, I was determined to learn all that I could about 3D printing. And about 18 months later, I purchased my first 3D printing kit. Let me show it to you. This here is the MakerBot Cupcake, the world's first desktop 3D printer. Now back in 2010, these machines came as a kit. I'm not an engineer, I'm a marketing professor. So it was quite a task to build this. This came in a flat box with hundreds of screws, you can see parts, moving pulleys, gears, and all sorts of things that I didn't understand. So I sought the help of a number of people. First of all, I sought the help of my teenage son, Justin. So Justin and I, in the course of about two weeks, put this printer together. We got it to turn on, we got their gears to work, we got the motors to run. But we had a number of problems. First of all, we couldn't get the printer hot enough to melt the plastic, so we couldn't make the objects. So, I went to New York City to visit MakerBot to see if they could help. They did. So once we got the plastic to melt, we had a second problem. The plastic did melt, but the objects didn't look very good. The edges were rough, they were droopy. It didn't look like a high-quality piece of work. I realized at that time, I actually needed an engineer. Fortunately, at the same time, I had recently read an article about a young engineering graduate from the University of Wisconsin Madison named Chris Meyer, that established a hacker space called Sector 67. So I give Chris a call. Supposedly, this place had 3D printers. So I let Chris borrow my printer. He had it for about six months, and by the end of that time, he got it running very smoothly. Now since that time, I've been interacting with the hacker space community. There are many of them all across the country. And they do 3D printing and all sorts of digital manufacturing that help individuals like me turn their ideas into objects. So what I'd like to do next is actually take a walk down to this hacker space, talk to Chris, find out more about 3D printing, hacker spaces, and the maker movement. [MUSIC] [SOUND]