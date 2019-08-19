[MUSIC] Now, let's take a look at the future of 3D printing. Making predictions is always dangerous. As Yogi Berra once said, it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future. None the less, I'll give it a try. At present, the stock prices for leading 3D printing manufacturers such as 3D systems and Stratasys have been in sharp decline. And several commentators are suggesting that 3D printing's reality hasn't matched its hype. Although these commentators may be partially right, we believe the future of 3D printing is actually quite bright. In particular, we believe there are three key trends that suggest that 3D printing's best days are yet to come. The first trend is explosion of 3D hardware manufacturers. Up until the year 2009, the 3D printing industry was controlled by two firms, 3D Systems, and Stratasys. Since then, the number of 3D printing manufacturers have exploded. There are now over 300 companies, making 3D printers and the number keeps on increasing. In addition, the technology that these printers employ is quickly evolving. One of my favorites is the Mcor printer. Now this printer is made by the McCormick brothers out of Scotland and it has a very interesting technique. This printer uses remote standard desktop printer paper and it has a feeding mechanism that feeds in one piece at a time. As far as it's print head it has three separate components. First, it has a very sharp tiny razor that cuts each sheet of paper. Second, it has a coloring device that colors the paper. And then it finally applies a glue to adhere one piece of paper to another. And it keeps on repeating until you have a 3D printed paper object, which can be finished with a varnish and hardened. So, this is a really interesting example about subtractive as well add in manufacture in a single unit. Another interesting example is the new Voxel printer. This printer was designed and created by Jennifer Lewis, who is a material science professor. She used to be at the University of Illinois. She's now at Harvard University. And this machine has 2 print heads. One print head extrudes plastic like a standard FDM machine and the second print head extrudes a special conductive ink that Jennifer created. So it has these two different print heads that allow you to do some really fascinating things. This explosion in the number of 3D hardware manufacturers, suggests that this is an industry in its infancy. As a point of comparison there are over 1 billion personal computers in the world and less than 500,000 3D printers. So we have a long ways to go. And we're still in the very early stages with substantial growth in the future. The second trend is the advances in 3D printing materials. As you can see from the example of the voxel printer, the types and capabilities of materials that can be 3D printed is quickly growing. In addition to being able to print material that conducts electricity, researchers are working on a material that actually allows the 3D print a battery. Now, once we are able to 3D print batteries of conductive ink we're only a short ways away from being able to print electronic devices. Other examples of advanced 3D printing materials include liquid metal like the terminator, and graphene. Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and it conducts electricity. A great book that goes into the future of these materials, is this book by Hod Lipson called Fabricated. In this book, Hod talks about, not just 3D printing, but something he calls 4D printing, in which a 3D printed device will have advanced materials that actually will change over time. Our 3D printing and hardware course, we discuss these advances in both 3D hardware and materials in much more detail. The third trend is developments in 3D modeling software. There are also reported advances happening in terms of the software that we use to create 3D objects. At present, 3D modeling software requires the user to obtain a fairly high degree of technical knowledge. In order to create usable 3D designs. However, new software is emerging that is much more intuitive. For example, Google is working on a new project called Soli that will allow us to create 3D objects simply by moving our finger in space. Another interesting example is a new method called Maker's Marks, which is being developed by researchers at Stanford University. In the University of California. Now, this method allows users to create 3D designs by using a combination of modeling clay and stickers. It's quite interesting. The article that explains this technique can be found in our additional resources page. And our 3D printing software course, we discuss developments in 3D software in much greater detail. In order to give you some perspective, on where we stand now in terms of the stages of 3D printing technology, let me tell you a bit of a personal story. Back in 1982, when I was playing Dungeons and Dragons, one of my friends, Atsuo Yoshida had purchased, or his parents bought him, a new Apple II computer. Now, this computer was actually a predecessor to the famous Mac by a couple years, and it was a computer. You had a monitor on top of it, actual floppy disc, and I think we had four K of RAM which is unbelievably small. And we would use this computer to create random number generators that we'd be using for our Dungeons and Dragons game. So after one night of playing Dungeons and Dragons and using ASUS new Apple II computer, my grandmother picked me up. And I was raised by grandparents who were living on social security and I got back home and I told my grandmother I need a computer. Has one, I need to have one as well and she said, well how much do they cost? Well, about $2000. So, what could I do with it? Well, you can store your recipes on it. And she said to me, well, I don't have a recipe storage problem. So as a result, as you can imagine, we didn't buy that computer. Now, if we fast forward to today, if I was that same young man today. And I said to my grandmother, I need a computer, it would pretty easy to justify what I need it for, because they can do so many things. I need to do my homework, to connect with my friends and simply live my life. So, where we are now with current 3D printing technology, is where we were back then 1982, with a desktop personal computer. In effect, although we're making all these cool things like rhinoceroses An iPhone cases, and dice. That these are simply just recipes. To think about how far we've gone from personal computers since 1982, imagine the fast the potential the treaty prating holds in the future. I hope this brief discussion derives you with the new insights into the revolutionary potential of 3D printing and stimulates your interest in learning more about this amazing technology. There are many videos in this portion of the course. We'll have interviews with several leading 3D printing experts and entrepreneurs, who are currently leading this new revolution. I think you'll find their stories to be both fascinating and also inspired. Looking into the future, I'd like to share with you this quote from William Gibson, who's a famous science fiction writer and somebody who thinks often about the future. As a result, about 10 years ago he was asked by Fortune magazine to offer some thoughts about the future. And here's what he said. He said, the future is already here. It's just not evenly distributed. And that's where we stand with 3D printing. 3D printers are already here, but most people haven't seen them and haven't used them. So, by taking part of this specialization, learn about 3D printing, the future will already be here for you.