Tour of Sector67 - Chris Meyer

[MUSIC] Hi. We're here at Sector 67 in Madison, Wisconsin. We're here to talk with Chris Meyer, the founder of Sector 67, and the guy who got me started on my 3D printing journey. Let's go see if we can find Chris. [MUSIC] Is Chris here? >> Hey Eric. >> Chris. >> Great to see you. >> Yeah, good to see you too. >> It's been a long time. Thanks for taking the time to meet with us. >> No, thanks for coming on, great to see you. >> Can you show us around? >> Yeah, absolutely. So this is Sector 67, we've made no effort in making it look fancy. Basically, at any time of any day there's a lot of different people in here, working on all kinds of different projects. Here we can check out all the shops, and you get a chance to see what's here. >> That's a great sign. >> Yeah, our sign actually is sort of representative of all the different workspaces. So, S is made in the machine shop. The E is all knit on a computer controlled knitting machine. The 6 giant circuit board sota kind of like our electronic shop. The seven is made on the laser cutter, the laser engraver. And the O is actually all 3D printed. And the R is made in the wood shop. So these sort of show the different workshops that we've got. And that's kind of what I'll show you this afternoon. So there's a welding shop in here. And we've got a bunch of cutters, and grinders, and sand blasters and welders and welders. And the different stock folks use for different products as they're building metal things. So we need all these tools just to be able to build anything out of metal. That's one of the challenges with traditional manufacturing, is you need a lot of equipment to be able to build things and make stuff. >> And what kind of training do you need to have to be able to operate this machinery? >> That's one of the challenges with regular manufacturing, is you gotta come in. And rather than just sitting down and getting started making things we gotta come in and go through how to keep your eyes safe, keep your hands and fingers safe, keep yourself shielded from all the ultra-violet light, the smoke, the fumes, the particulate. All kinds of things coming off the equipment. And then after that we can start in on how to actually use the tools and head back out this way. >> All right. >> kind of make a big loop around >> Probably one of the most important things in this shop here is the failure horn and the good job bell. Both to celebrate both things. So you know if you do a good job you gotta give it a ring and if you don't do such a good job you get the fail horn. >> And which one is used more often? >> Usually the good job bell but the failure horn gets rung once in a while. Okay. >> So this is a laser cutter and a laser engraver. This machine is able to make really cool stuff. >> So what does a laser cutter do? It takes a piece of material? >> Yeah, so you've got to start off with, yeah. And this again is another disadvantage of subtractive technology, is this actually came out of this piece here. >> So this is a piece of wood that was cut. Using a laser in that machine? >> Yeah, exactly. So this is a beam of light that comes through, is focused on a very small spot and is able to cut out, in this case, particle board or wood. The advantage here is, this is really fast. So you can put a sheet of material in here and in a matter of minutes or seconds have your pieces versus printing which is a little bit slower. You're going to take many hours to print something that's this size. So that's one of the advantages of this machine. >> So this is faster than a 3D printer? >> Exactly. >> What's the disadvantage compared to a 3D printer? >> Assembly. So once this comes out of the machine, if you want a 3D object, you've gotta go through and put it all together. So this thing is an injection molder and the plastic comes in, right into this hopper. >> Do you put the plastic inside here? >> Yep. And then this piston pushes it down out this opening. And it goes right into this. You can see this is a mold plate here for our Sector 67 poker chip. You end up with these pellets getting pushed into a mold chamber, taking the shape of the mold but in a very quick fashion, curing, and then being pushed out of the mold. So every 17 seconds, this small machine can make a poker chip. Unlike 3D printing where this would take about 20 to 25 minutes to print the part this size. So the advantage to injection molding, it's very fast. A disadvantage is it's the same part, over and over. >> And this is how most plastic things are made. >> Yeah, 99% of plastic objects you've ever interacted with, they're probably made in an injection molder. >> So there's a wood shop back here, and these guys are actually working on making some dust stands for monitors. This is probably America's number one past time, is woodworking and carpentry. >> So this would be another example of subtractive manufacturing? >> Yep, so this is all subtractive manufacturing, so we've got to have a lot of stock laying around, and have a lot of different tools to remove material from that to get our final form of our part. The advantage here though is that we can quickly make large parts, because we can start from a big piece and we can remove pieces from it, and end up with a big piece quickly. >> Also, this looks quite dangerous. >> Yeah. [LAUGH] Woodworking is certainly hazardous. You'll meet more than a few carpenters who've had some issues with cutting tools before. So back here, we've got our 3D printing lab, though we've got a whole pile of printers on the wall here, starting up from the very top. That's a Reprap, it's a 3D printable 3D printer. These are cupcake model printers which are the first generation maker bots all the way down to the third generation maker bot. And then a variety of other machines that are available like the Slollsbot printer and a bunch of other clones of essentially this generation of open source technology. So the rest of the room, we've got a number of sewing machines and embroidering machines. Back here there's an electronics lab. So we've got a bunch of electronics work benches and a computer lab kind of down the center of the room. We use this space for education, for teaching. So we teach classes back here. We got a projector setup and a screen. And then we've got a number of work stations so folks can learn 3D modeling, 3D design, anything like that. And kind of directly behind us is a machine shop. So this is sort of where a lot of manufacturing came from. Originally, I've made a rough casting of a part. And then you come back here, you use one of these machines to finish work and make it smooth, clean it all up, get it together. >> I think that's probably one of the revolutionary aspects of 3D printing is, a machine like this, due to the size and the cost, it wouldn't be accessible to the average person. >> Yeah, exactly. And that's where a workshop like this, you got a hacker space her with a lot of the tools that are in-feasible to own in your own home. But the catch is you don't need them that often, and often you can get away with using plastic or wooden parts as opposed to making metal parts. And then in the very back here there is an office space or a business incubator. So this is where businesses come in. They're able to rent a desk and they're able to work here to get their idea up and running. And so we've got a number of office users back here where they've got their own workspace. So essentially, we kind of made a big roof around Sector 67. We got a chance to see all the different workshops that are here, all the different workspaces that are here. And talk a little bit about where 3D printing came from from my perspective and sort of where it's headed. So it's great to see you. >> Thank you for your time. >> Absolutely. Thanks very much for coming out. >> Come on down the lab any time you like. >> Absolutely. Thank you. >> Great thank you. [MUSIC]