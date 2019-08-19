Tour of the Illinois MakerLab - Vishal Sachdev

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm sitting outside of the Illinois MakerLab, the world's first 3D printing lab in a business school. I'll talk a bit more about why we're here in just a moment. At this point, we've finished the first week of our course. We've looked at what 3D printing is. And how 3D printers work. Now in the second week we're transitioning to how this technology revolutionizes our economy and the way we live. By allowing individuals, you and me, to turn ideas into objects. So I thought taking a tour of the lab would be a good place to start. Because over the past three years our lab has helped thousands of individuals turn their ideas into objects. Also, we'll have a chance to meet the lab director, Dr. Vishal Sachdev, who in addition to running the MakerLab is also teaching the second course in the specialization, 3D Printing Applications. Let's go inside, take a look at the lab, talk to Vishal, please join me. Hi Vishal. >> Hey Erick, how are you doing? >> Very good. Good to see you. >> Good to see you too. >> Long time no see. >> Yep. >> So you're the Director of the Illinois MakerLab. >> Yes. >> Can you say a bit more about what you do? In this room? >> I'm a faculty here and I'm also director so the first thing is helpin running the lab. So we are an open access lab that is available to students, faculty, staff members and also community members who come In here and turn ideas into objects. >> And we're open about what, 30 hours a week? >> Regular semester is about 30 hours a week. We're open summers as well. >> And Vishal and I co-found the lab about roughly three years ago. >> Three years ago, yeah. >> And over that time we have done a lot of 3D printing. >> The good part is that we've been able to put this facility out, of course, in a business school so the first question that people ask is why in a business school? But the fun part is that once you have this kind of a place, the ideas that people come up with are absolutely amazing, and we get to witness all of that, and we'll share some of those examples, as well. >> When we began this three years ago, 3D printing wasn't nearly as popular as today, so we really had no idea how this lab would be used, or who would use it. And we found we sort of recently reflected back and added up the impact of our lab. We've seen, what, 21,000 hours of printing? >> Yes. >> Thousands of users, and by my estimate, somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 kilograms of plastic filament that our users have turned into objects. >> I think another thing that we've been able to achieve is that we've attracted folks from bioengineering, from architecture, from design, small business owners from the community who come in here and say can you help us. And our students, so we are faculty, but students from the lab, and you'll get to meet some of them, our gurus in >> Some of the other but really we are just making this possible and they get all the real helping students get started. And also they are designers as well, so we've done some interesting projects with other clients as well. >> So we have a range of use cases, and we'll have individuals Such as engineering students who know quite a bit about 3D printing. >> Yep. >> Will come in with their file on an SD card. >> Yep. >> Perhaps already sliced and prepared for printing and just put it off and walk away. >> Yeah. >> Come back and pick it up. All the way to individuals of perhaps our age- >> [LAUGH] >> Who are less technologically savvy and perhaps have never really heard much about 3D printing, but they have an idea. >> Yeah. And say I have idea for a cookie cutter. >> Yeah. >> Could you turn that into an object for me? And we have our gurus, our students who design this. >> And will print it and people walk away with an actual physical object that was a short time before just a concept? >> So I would say 90% of the work we focus on is on getting students in here experience with printing. The charges are pretty low. The cost of failure is very low. And, we do workshops virtually every day during regular semesters. And of course, we have two full semester length courses as well. And we hope that this course that we are putting online makes more of you get into making digitally. So Vishal, let's talk a little bit about what we discussed what happens in the lab. Can we talk a bit about some of the things that we made and the tools that we have to help our users make these objects? >> So we have, if you can see this is one of the Ultimaker extended printers. >> Yeah this is the big one. >> This is the big one. >> Extended as you can see we >> We use it to make really big things like this- >> [LAUGH] Yeah, to make a robot. >> This giant ultimaker robot. So we have now two of our benefactor's Ultimaker. We have a collection of around, what's it, 16? >> 16 printers. >> 16 printers, and we'll have in the I believe the fourth course in the specialization. Actually, Matt Griffin and Ultimaker will be going into details about how these printers are made and how they work, what type of materials that they print on. >> If we can have a look at some of the other examples that students have printed. Chess board right next to the printer as well that's a nice thing that our gurus made over summer It's another interesting that students in my class in Spring 15 worked on was a project which is for enable the future organization where they look for volunteers who have 3D printers. So spare capacity and who want to help out to create hands that can help our children with a defect where they don't have fingers from birth. These low cost hands that can be made for about 20, $25 are a great way to put this kind of technology to action for some social good as well. We'll have some more examples here, and we can have a look at the in sort of our main workflow where we have all the printers set up. >> So this is the main printer, the UltaMaker 2, so the workhorse, we have a dozen printers here on the work station. >> We have some of the small ones as well. >> The prints over here on the SD card. So actually all of these objects that you see began as we discussed earlier, a digital file. And we have the smaller, the- >> The Ultamaker to go >> Which is a smaller, cuter version of the Ultamaker and portable. >> Much more portable, yes. >> Comes with a nice carrying case that you can take with you. What do students do here Vishal with the computers? What do they use them for? >> So here is when you need to, students are free to come in and actually model here as well. So they have Tinkercad or Fusion 360 or even Autodesk inventor. So they might sit here and create the part, but many times students would walk in with a file. And they need to get it from let's say the .stl format into .gcode that the printers use. So converting that, aligning that, slicing that all happens on the computers. >> Okay. >> So you can see on the wall we have several of the products that students made here. And we'll, so this is an interesting project. [CROSSTALK] This is the cookie cutter. >> [CROSSTALK] that we mentioned earlier. >> Yes. >> Can you tell us this story about how this came to be and- >> Sure. Actually this, the lady who, she went to Japan and she found a cookie cutter that she really liked, but she wasn't able to buy more of that once they started breaking. So one of our designers here, Scott, was able to essentially recreate the design digitally and then print out perhaps three iterations of the cookie cutter. For example, the original cookie cutter didn't have such a thick handle, but the user said I need something bulkier to hold onto. And for perhaps a little under, in terms of design cost maybe about $25 extra. Now she has a digital design that she can print as many copies for pretty cheaply or perhaps make some more changes if she finds, hey this is a doesn't work so well let me try and tweak something. >> So she has a backup copy, >> She has a backup, we can Show some of the things that students made in the lab. >> Okay. >> So this is another example of a candleholder. So these are the three spaces where you can put up a candle. So you can essentially customize this any design. If it's a holiday or some holiday relevant to you, you can make your own candleholders as well. >> Great, and this was one of our learners. >> Yeah, one of our learners made that. Another good example of we are again highlighting the scope versus scale and ideas and again turning an idea into object. One of the community members here who have business where they are selling software essentially for 3D cameras. So they have, they also buy some 3D cameras and give that as demo units to their customers. But the challenge they were facing was that this camera, they are external and we need to put them on, either a laptop or a desktop. >> So, these are cameras for the like the Microsoft Connect. >> Yeah, so it's just a small camera. >> About this big. >> Yeah. And they go on top of a laptop. >> Or a desktop. >> Or a desktop, but there's no easy way to connect it. >> Yeah, so you just gotta find something to hold it on top of the screen. So initially they had a design already developed that would sit on top of a laptop. And they needed a small run, so they didn't want to go again and get a big run made, so we made some about a hundred pieces of these for them to give to their clients. So this was a case in which if I recall correctly, that our client was getting many of these piece injection molded from China. >> Yes. >> But they only needed a few of them and it would be too expensive using traditional manufacturing. And so they came to us and said, could you run a small batch, a hundred or so. Actually, in this case, the fellow had the digital design- >> He had the design, yes. >> And he just came in and printed it. So it was orginal factory. So this was the original design. And what do you have there? >> These were meant for laptop screens and they work great for laptops, but he then had to give these cameras for Somebody who was using these on desk tops. And desk top screens are not so uniform at the back but you have all different kinds of shapes so it doesn't sit easily so we [CROSSTALK] >> That wouldn't work? >> That wouldn't work. So we again looked at three or four different kind of desk top screens. And again, our gurus here designed actually two variants. This is one of them. So this has a different shaped back which is not as curved so it can handle a straighter back on the desktop screen. And also can handle desktop screens where there is some other kind of other contours of the back. >> So this was a version of this. >> Yes, and we actually made two versions of this, one for a particular kind of desktop, one a little smaller, and the time it took is like half an hour. It took us twice this. But this technology is going to become genetic and not so high tech maybe in a few years. But what the platform allows you to do is give you the capabilities saying yes I can. And earlier you wouldn't think about it. So that shift that happens is what we hope our learners will also see is that you can do it now. And it's possible and it's possible to do it for one, five, ten, 50 pieces without setting up a manufacturing unit. >> So, in addition to enabling this I can do it mentality, we're also enabling someone without the resources. >> True. >> So we can have a poor college student, for example, can come in and use a lab like this with some knowledge of 3D printing, and use of a free or low cost 3D design program like Tinkercad And some might be in the manufacturing business. >> Absolutely. >> It's that easy and it's that inexpensive. >> Well actually, even if we look at this in a business school. So some of the firms which are the consulting firms, like Deloitte, and Ernst & Young. And all of these are looking at how this technology can then change supply chains, can impact marketing, can impact pricing, can impact in how you manage an inventory. So they need people who understand what this can do and how this can change manufacturing. So that's only from in terms of managing a firm. But if you look at from a perspective of actually, from research and design or innovation. We have people who are saying, we need students who understand how this changes the design process as well. >> So what you're saying, Vishal, is that this technology is good not only for entrepreneurs or individuals who want Halloween costumes or cookie cutters. But also for folks who want to upgrade their skills For employment. >> Absolutely. >> And saying that we're seeing an increased number of companies. I know some of the companies we've dealt with, Walmart, British Petroleum, Deloitte to name a few, Granger, are interested in >> In individuals who understand both business and the 3D printing. >> Yeah, yeah >> Any other stories you'd like to share with us? >> I think just to leave the our learners with a message of what they will see in my course as well. >> Sure. >> So, some of the concepts you talked about in terms of scale versus scope and sustainability and complexity, or the ability to print complex design without the need to assemble. We'll dealt a little bit more into that and look at some case studies in detail. I will focus a little bit more also on. So what you'll get some skills and these software, and the hardware module. But we also wanted to make you aware of what the ecosystem is to go from and idea to an object. So we'll talk about some case studies where 3D printing is now in your neighborhood. Talk about case studies with UPS and 3D Hubs, and finally before you start learning about software, we'll talk about the design thinking process. So, you'll learn what is all possible in course, you see some more case case studies and some more potential of 3D printing applied to different context. But before you start learning the skills, we'll give you a framework on design thinking which helps you go from identifying a problem to actually making a prototype. And then software and then you learn how the hardware works and then you come in the Capstone where you will apply all what you have learned in to an actual project you work on. >> That was really great, thank you so much for you time. >> Thank you. >> And before we leave, I just want to point out that if you ever find yourself in Champaign or Illinois. Please feel free to stop by our lab. We're open to everyone. We look forward to seeing you in the rest of this weeks lessons, and hopefully Vishal will also see you in his class down the road. >> Thank you >> Great, thank you [MUSIC]