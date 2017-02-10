Creating Bodies 2

[MUSIC] Okay guys, I hope your comfortable building bodies and components in knowing the difference between the two. Let me turn this two components off with their light bulb and let's go a little further. Now I turn my body's folder a little back on, you'll noticed I have a body that I built previous there. So, we don't need it so let's just delete it, right-click, Delete. Notice that I have an indication here of a joint, what that needs is my joint folder is turned on as well. So, let's turn that off in addition, I can turn them off at the folder content level or the main folder level. You can access all of those dimensions when you click on it, double-click, change the dimension. Okay, turn that off. Let's get started and let's build a couple more bodies and then promote them to component status. So let's start with this sketch this time. I'll go to top, okay I'll hit OK and I'll do a rectangle center point and we'll start from the origin. I'll do 100 millimeters by 65 millimeters, okay. The dimensions are predetermined for me if I enter them in the toggle bar and I'll extrude that, and I'll drag it up. And for our purposes, I'll switch it to symmetric. We'll do new body, extend is fine, add a little draft, will do a -25 and hit OK. So I've got this quick little piece here, for art purposes, let's do another sketch. As I mouse over, you'll notice that it's only given me the outer body faces. If you hover over what's inside and you hold down your left mouse button, it will automatically know that you want to select inside and give the option of what to pick from the inside. I want work plane and I'll switch it to a left view and I'll do a quick line sketch. And I'll quickly lay out a couple lines, bring it over and close it off. I'll give it a few quick dimensions using my quick access for dimensions, which is the d key. Okay, that's 10 millimeters there and this to that is 12.5. And so, overall, this line will be 25. And I'll give an angle relationship from here to here, 60 degrees. And I always want this endpoint to be a specific distance to this line, we'll say 5 millimeters, and I'll say I want this point to this point to be a specific distance, we'll say 17.5. This top line here, we want to add a relation to be horizontal, and I want to give a dimension between this line and the top, as long as it's bigger. I'll say 5 millimeter, great. I'll say create Extrude, I'll grab the two close profiles, drag it out, Cut. I want to send it in both directions, so I could say Mid Plane. I'll grab Symmetric, I'll say OK, cut through that body. Okay, on the bottom we'll do a sketch on the bottom face. I'll click on Look At so I can look directly at it, I'll rotate it 90 for better viewing, and I'll say Project, Include, I'll grab. This edge, this edge, this edge and this edge. Click OK, it brings it to my sketch from the 3D world if I turn up our bodies you can see the information pulled to my sketch. I'll say Offset, I'll grab the Rectangle. I'll pull that in ax distance, I'll say -5. Now I've got my profile related to my body I'll say Extrude. We'll grab the profile, pull it out, draft it in. I'll say -25 again. For what we want to do right now, that's great. So I've got a body here, and it's Body Four. It's in my Bodies folder. And it's a solid mass of material. So if I want to make this into two components and make it into let's say a top and a bottom, it's actually fairly easy to do that. And because I built on the top plane and went up and down from it, it makes it even easier. And what I want to use is the split body tool, which is under Modify. So, I grab split body, body is split, select the body. My splitting tool is my top plane, again, hold down the left key, select through. I want the work plane and it slices that into two bodies. Now, I have Body four and Body five. And because I'm thinking a little bit about injection molding here, I'm going to hide the bottom part, and I'm going to use the Press/Pull command and move that face up slightly. I’ll say 1 millimeter, I'll do the same on the bottom, by swapping which one is shown to me. Using Press/Pull, and I'll grab that face pull it down 1 millimeter as well. Okay, now granted a 2 millimeter park app is a little bit on the large side, but I want you to clearly see what we're talking about here. Okay I'll turn one of them off and then i'll come to my shell command, select this face, let's say 2 millimeters, great. I'll repeat that process for the top, hide show, right-click Repeat Shell, select the phase, 2 millimeters again. So now I've got these two shelled nominal wall thickness bodies and I want to promote them to component level. Right-click, Create Component from Body. Right-click, Create Opponent from Body. Nothing is in my body's folder. I got both components. We'll rename this one, so I'll rename this one. Bottom cap, and this one Top cap. So what I want to do to organize my files is create a sub assembly of these two components. So if I come to my world name and I right-click. And I say Create New Component, it will create a blank component with nothing in it. Now by default, it activated that new component. What that uses, anything you built would go in here. So we'll go back to the top world, and click on it's activation circle on the right. Now I'm working on the main world. So now let's rename the new one and we'll call it Plastic Body Parts. Now you can simply drag and drop your components to create the subassembly. Now I'll drag my Top cap, and my Bottom cap, inside the subassembly. Now, plastic body parts contains top cap and bottom cap. All of this is recorded in my timeline. The action of creating the components is here. Let's say I want to change my design. These edges here, they're too hard I want to do something different. All I have to do is use time travel within my file. I'll grab the marker and move it back right after the first extrude. Let's do a test, let's do a radius, this edge, this edge, this edge, this edge, we'll pull it in a little. We'll say 5 millimeters. That's good. Let's add a few more. That one, that one, this one, and that one over there. I'm using control to add those selections. I'll repeat my Fill It, right-click we'll add here, in here, let's say 10, okay? I need one here as well, right-click, repeat Fill it. Here, we'll say 5, we'll do one more here. Let's go back and re-edit, we'll add this one, okay? Repeat Fill it, wait, no I didn't use Fill it last, I re-edited. So check, check, add a new Fill it, 5 millimeters, great. Okay, one right across the top to blend it, select here. We'll say 2.5, okay, I haven't added any on the bottom, but I want to leave them as they are for right now. So now, what I'll do is I'll roll back to the present and every one of those steps will occur in sequence in time. You'll notice the split happened, the offset of the Press/Pull. The two shells, body to component, body to component, new component for the sub-assembly. I hope you see how fast that is and how powerful the timeline is. And how fast you can get to real part intent. So what I want you guys to do is follow this procedure. Make a body, Split it, create two components, create a blank component, create a subassembly by dragging and dropping. Then go back in time, change or add some parameters, roll forward again and let everything update. Some of you may have an error now and again I have. One of the best things to do is right-click and edit that feature and it will tell you what it's looking for and sometimes just associating it again will solve the problem. Fixing problems sometimes teaches you a lot and in the future helps you to avoid them. Okay, so, please build, get comfortable with this. As we mentioned before, components are the key.