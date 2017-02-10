Examples of 3D Scanning from CUC Fab Lab

[MUSIC] I want to give a few examples of what people have used the technology for at our lab. My introduction to photogrammetry was in trying to solve an interesting problem brought to us by researchers at the Institute for Genomic Biology here on campus at the University of Illinois. They came in during our open hours with a small soybean plant in a pot with the question of, can we 3D scan this? They had grad students walking out in the fields of soybeans and measuring individual leaves, measuring how big the leaves were and what angle they were growing off of the stem and they were modifying the soy genetics and trying to figure out if their modifications were having a good effect or not. Doing all this by hand, it was time consuming, was expensive. And they thought maybe if they could take 3D models of the plants, they could automate this measuring process. We tested out our Kinect 3D scanner and got a very blobby object and we determined that the Kinect, while good for scanning people was not going to give us the resolution needed to take measurements of small, delicate plants and leaves. So, I went into learning about photogrammetry. And eventually, by taking dozens of photographs around a plant, we were able to get really good resolution of the leaves and of the whole plant itself as long as we have that plant in a controlled environment. Where we have control of the lighting, where we have control of the wind as in there is no wind. With photogrammetry, the entire scene stayed totally still. So as long as we were in the lab, we got a good model of the plants, but they're application was going to be in the field. So we spent days and days trying to come up with a good way, but the problem with this process was that as soon as the plant shifted a little bit, the entire model was ruined. So, you cannot get a good measurement off of moving objects and plants out in the field are going to move on their own. So that was a really great experiment, we had some really good results in the lab and I got to play with a lot of different software and learn what software was easy to use and I learned a lot of software that I don't recommend. One of my favorite projects that I've done at the lab has been developing a aesthetic cover for a friend of mine's prosthesis. So a woman named Shanna Culp came in with a really interesting project where she had a prosthetic leg and these are really advanced technology, they're super cool. They have hydraulics, which adjust depending on how you're walking, but it is much skinnier and just not the same shape as a real leg. So Shanna came into lab telling us that she wanted to wear tights, she wanted to wear jeans without that being so obvious that she's wearing prosthesis. We decided we would create a 3D model of it, so that we could attach parts to it. So, this is a 3D printed part. We made at the Fab Lab and we use photogrammetry. Basically, setting this prosthetic leg in our light box. Taking photographs from every angle, about 30 or 40 photographs from the top and from the bottom and for every side, and fed those photographs into the computer to generate a 3D model of the sea leg. Using that model, I was able to construct a bracket that fit the leg tight and that now can serve as a platform to screw or bolt other parts to this leg and then we were able to use the Kinect 3D scanner, which is really great at scanning people. It's just people are kind of what it's designed for. They're the right size, you can stand the right distance away and my coworker has a saying that 3D printing is a really good strategy for doing one of a kind parts and humans are made entirely out of one of a kind pieces. We used the Kinect 3D Scanner to create body scans and we were able to get a really accurate high-resolution model of the leg she wanted a copy of, and these panels are acrylic. So, these were done in the laser cutter. When parts are this big, 3D printing is not always the fastest solution. Whereas something like this might have taken dozen of hours to print and wouldn't have come out nearly as cleanly. The laser scanner can very quickly cut out delicate shapes like this and then being acrylic, we're able to heat it up in the toaster oven and then form it to a wooden molds that was made as a copy of her leg. That was really fun to work on. It was a way to mixed a lot of the technology that are Fab Lab from photogrammetry and the obstruction light scanner of the Kinect as well as 3D printing, laser cutting and the useful technology of the toaster oven. At the Fab Lab, we try to find the technology that is accessible not only to universities with researchers and research grants, but also libraries and schools. So we choose the Kinect scanner, because you can buy them on eBay. You can buy them used and they make really good scans of people, especially. So we run classes all the time where we have classrooms full of kids come in and we introduce to 3D scanning, and 3D printing by having them spin around, and generate a 3D model of themselves. We usually even walk them through the repair process and print out a copy of themselves. A giant example here is our friend Claire. But usually with classrooms, we want to get a dozen prints out in a couple hours. We print them a lot smaller. Now that I've talked about how 3D scanning works and what some people have done with 3D scanning at our Fab Lab, we'll take a closer look at each scanner. And in the next few videos, demonstrate how each scanner works and what you can do with it and how you can use it yourself.