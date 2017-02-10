How to Render

[MUSIC] Okay, guys welcome back. I hope your comfortable building, drawing you gotten your feet wet in your building in 3D and I want to talk about rendering now. Let's start up and talking about why you render? How you render? And what the purpose of this rendering is? So I'm going to click file, I put together here some spaceship like thing and as you guys know, the power of CAD is immense. But a digital file can do a lot more for you and we can all see this cad file, we're used to looking at it. But there's a time and a place where you have to push out a polished photo realistic image for marketing purposes, business purposes. And that's where a rendering comes in nd the great thing about rendering is that it's based on the cad. So you have control of the view of the materials, of the intent and what the user sees. So, I mean, you guys know by now, I'm in the model mode here and I'll drop-down and switch to the render mode. And as I come into my render mode, you can see that it's got a default material, it's got a default view. And since Fusion is cloud-based, it's already rendered four views for me, to show me what it could look like. And let's open that cloud rendering. You can see the shadow, the material, the background and again, these are standard, this is what it chose as a starting point for my basic file. So the first step is to go to Appearance, I'll move this over. Let's go for a material, let's go with Paint > Glossy, how about this red? I'll drag it on let's try this black maybe enamel. That's kind of fun I like the stealthy atmosphere, stealthy look of that. Maybe we'll switch it. How about a plastic. How about a regular texture for the jet. Let's go back to paint. All right, I'm okay with that, I'll grab this one over here. Well, let's try a little bit more. The whole point of doing these renderings and using materials is to experiment and see what looks best and what communicates your intent. Let's try black chrome, black chrome on this one as well. I think the reflections are much more interesting now. A quick note, you can apply materials to bodies slash components or specific surface faces. If I wanted just this face to be one color, I could switch it to face and apply an appearance to that face only. So let's just look for a material to put on a face as an example. How about a glossy and now a black faces and I'll drag it on a little inside of the motor there, I'll put it on these two. Until you could see how quickly I've added those to a face and it's applied it different appearance. Good enough for me right now Let's go to scene and talk about our world. And so, right now my environment is set to the dry lake bed. It's probably the one I use last on a file, I could choose any one of these that I like. I can also attach a custom, you just need to find an HDR image file. They're available on the web but a little bit difficult to find. Let's say what our field looks like. It's going to loaded. And you can see right now, the world skills makes look like a remote controller plane. You're identify that's the road and this is small, so we'll go to Settings. You'll see the first one is brightness, I can make it lighter or darker. But below that when I click on Position, that's where I can adjust scale and rotation of the world. So, I'll slide it up or down, we want it to be higher up for right now. The drop shadow adds more communication, I can rotate the world, and I can also adjust the scale of the world. So it looks like this is more of a full-size spaceship or aircraft. Just a little bigger. Slide it up a little, I could turn the ground plane on or off. I can flatten the ground, I could turn reflections on or off. I can adjust the roughness of the ground but I don't use that one that much. Little adjustment on scale. You could also adjust your perspective with this quick drop down. I really like using the focal length, it makes it much more dramatic. I can also adjust the exposure but I really like using depth of field. And what that means is, it's setting your center of focus. So, I'll pick my center of focus here and things closer and further away from that point begin to blur and blur more based on that point. The smaller the number the shorter that fade is. The bigger that number, the quicker that fade is. Play with it a little bit, experiment. I could change the general proportions, I could save as default, I can return to default. You can see that I can preview and move around, turn my origins off. So if I zoom in close, you can see that I can set the view to a very dramatic perspective. And even in just the screen preview, the reflections and the details are starting to come through in the imagery. So i'll play with my composition. I've got options here as well. I can adjust the texture map of any one of my textures. And so what this tea pot does is turns on and off ray tracing. And what ray tracing is is taking the normal preview and it starts to render it and it's an iterative process it slowly makes it better and better and each pass makes it more detailed. And you can see how quickly it's starting to become more Polished and finalized and you have options when you're working with this. I can change the quality I have it on advance now I could do it on quick. And you see how quickly it changes and illustrates that. This is a good way to test your view before you do a final rendering. And if I sat here and waited for the machine to finish, I could actually watch the machine render, and then save a file. It's a valid way to work, but there's a more efficient way, so I'll turn off my ray tracing. I'll come to Cloud Rendering and what cloud rendering allows you to do, because fusion is based in the cloud, you can utilize Autodesk server to render for you. I'll pick the render quality, I'll pick the exposure I want, the file format I want. If I want an alpha transparency, my image size, my ratio, I can add the actual size I want. And then it looks here like my render time is 2 hours, it's going to be two credits. I have a max of 16 credits per request because I have a student license and I have unlimited available. I'll say render, it submits it, it sends it, it's finished on my side, the system is rendering for me. I can do whatever I want to do here, the system is still rendering it will drive it back to me when it's finished. So now I'll continue on, I'll pick a new view, I'll orient it. Move it a little bit, maybe a little zoom. Okay, I like that Cloud render, scale is good, render, Cloud rendering started. It's driving the next one in line, finish from my side. I'll move the view again, I'll look at it. All right, maybe I'll change my scene a little bit. Turned off field bar, let's adjust the view a little bit more. Okay, all right. Let's do another Cloud rendering. Finds for me now, render and you can see those three renderings are running right now. And when they're finished, they'll populate in right here. So, let's go a step further and add a little bit more additional detail. Let's put a decal on I'll go to a top view, I pick what I wanted to go. This place here. Let's grab an image. Documents, Autodesk. I got a couple of logos in here, we'll just grab a fusion logo. Place it, rotate it a little bit. Scale it, move it a little, scale the edge. I'll invert it. Chain faces it's okay I will scale that a little bit. We'll say maybe 1.5 Okay, let me redo that decal. Image, position it, rotate it. Scale a little bit. All right, okay, and now your graphic is placed on there. It's simple and now every rendering that I do in the future will have that graphic on there. We'll say cloud render, Render. You can see all four now being worked on by the server. Let's just say I want to add a little more color somewhere. We'll say face, I'll pick that one, we'll drag red on. All right, now we've got a nice little paint detail add a couple more here. On the inside of the tail as well. Beautiful spinning around I'll pre-select this, drag it on and then one more. Great, now it's got an extra fast racing stripe, we'll say close. I hope you can see in a quick 12, 13 minutes how fast we've been able to prep renderings, send for renderings. So what I want you guys to do is to experiment and start to render. Play with materials. Play with the Seen and start some Cloud Renderings. All right, are you guys ready? Let's keep going.