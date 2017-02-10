Managing Files in Data Panel and A360

[MUSIC] [SOUND] This video will show you how to manage your files in Autodesk Fusion 360, as well as how that connects to A360. So, first thing's first, if you've opened Fusion 360, and you want to open a file that you've worked on previously, you're going to come up to the top left and show the data panel. The data panel is a really useful tool in Fusion. It stores all of your work, all of your folders and files and here I'll expand this folder and it has all of my work from a project that I worked on. And from here if I want, I could right click on that part, and I could either open it, which would create a new tab here, or I could insert it into the current design. Let's say I want it to be in this file, or I wanted to place it into another design. I can create a drawing from it. And another thing that I can do is share the public link. And this will be very useful for when you're providing files for your peer graded assignments. So, I click share public link, and it says share the latest version with anyone using this public link. I'm going to have this checked, because as you save and iterate on your designs, a cool thing about Fusion is that it saves the previous versions if you'd like to go back to those. But I want this link to stay up to date with the most current link, the most current version, so that's why I want this checked. Additionally, I do want this to be downloaded and that's really important for you as well because if you paste that link in your my submissions tab you need your grader to be able to download it in order for them to grade it. You probably do not want this part, require password to access the public link, because that'll make it more difficult to get in. So you could take this link, copy and paste it in your My Submissions tab for your peer graded assignment. Another thing that you can do though, is that you can find this file in A360, your cloud storage website through Autodesk. And the way that you're going to do that is by clicking down here on the right, bottom right, V13 means that this is version 13 of this project. So we've iterated it about 12 or 13 times. And see, like I said before, there are other versions that are accessible, if I wanted to go back and see what we have been working on earlier. You can also see different uses for it. Different files that it's related to, different files that it's been placed in, as well as drawings that have been created using that file. So now back to A360, if I come up and open details on web, I'll click that, and now I'll open my Chrome browser. It's opening up a tab in A360 of this file. Let it load. And there you go, there's the file. And from here, there's a lot of other operations that I can comment on it, edit the design, of course share it, or download it. So that's just a little bit about how you can use Fusion and A360 to manage your files. [MUSIC] [SOUND]