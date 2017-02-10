Navigating the User Interface

[MUSIC] Hey everybody, welcome to your user interface tour of Fusion. I'm glad you chose to start this class with me. And if you've used CAD before I really like doing an intro tour like this. Because there are tools that are similar, there are names that are similar so I want to show you those. if on the other hand you've never used had before it's a great way to get a map of the land to see where you want to go and see how tools work and where they located. Also, it gives you a great starting point to familiarize yourself and move around. So let's go to our central home point, which is the home button here. And what it does is it allows you to switch modes. It starts in model, and that's the main, solid modeling mode. Patch, Render, Animation, Simulation, and Cam. The idea behind Fusion is that it is one piece of software that gives you a native file with all these different tool sets. It defaults to opening in the model view and these are your solid modeling tools. As I move over to the Create dropdown menu, you'll notice that I open it, and if you've used CAD before some of these tools are definitely going to be familiar to you. But what you have to keep in mind is that this first section here are all primitive based tools. You do not need a sketch to build these. So as you step over the visual line from the primitive tools, down to the sketch based tools, extrude, revolve, sweep, loft, rib and web and so on. These tools require a sketch to create information. You've got other tools as well but most importantly I want you to understand primitive and sketch base. The purple button here, please do not touch it right now, we will come to that later. What that does is open the sculpt mode and you will learn much more about that later. As I come to modify the drop down menu here is adjusting geometry. Fillets, shells, it's how I change information that I've already built. If I want to combine pieces together the fly out quick access description for the tools is very useful as well. When I switch to assemble that's how I promote and create movement between components. It is a simple technique to create joints and promote that movement. There are two main types of joints. A joint where I pull information together. And then an as-built joint where I have built something parametrically in the exact location and then I want to create movement based on those files. In Fusion, the joint origin is really important and we'll talk more about that when we get to components and setting up points, but I just want to let you know that it's there. You can also create movement, you can create contact and we'll talk more about that later. So the sketch dropdown menu is where I create parametric information on a 2D plane. I want to build a line, I want to build a rectangle, I want to do something with it. I create my construction, I create my dimensions, I can add sketch fillets, trim lines, extend, and so on. If you've used CAD before, it is valuable. Construction is adding planes, adding axes, adding points, Inspection is for checking, doing section analysis, draft analysis. It's a very nice way to check for interference, do a zebra analysis for surfaces. Check, as I said check your draft analysis. And then section analysis works very well in fusion. Component cycling as well from a visual standpoint. The insertion tool allows you to ad decals, attach a canvas for your design intent. You can also insert a SVG file, a DXF. You can insert McMaster Carr components which means it pops out directly infusion. You can grab the specific part you want, specific type, and then, specific size. Once it loads, then you can pick this one and then I grab my product detail and grab the SAT file, is a good one. Quickly download it and here you have your common part. You'll never have to model quick parts like this. The part number and the part name, line up, and then you can order it directly from McMaster-Carr. Also in the insert, you have parts4cad. On the Make tab, Fusion is also setup for additive manufacturing. So you can 3D print Directly out of Fusion, or save STL files to print in any other printer software that you choose, but it's a great thing to be able to start there. Fusion also supports other online quotes like Proto Labs, Smart Quote, 100kGarage, Bright Hub. And we also allow add-ons for other software, certain rendering packages, exact flat is one of the add ons I have volted on here. So it shows our collaborative nature. The selection dropdown allows you to pick specific items. I only want to pick edges, I only want to pick bodies, I want to select through my items. Okay, if you are coming to fusion from any AutoCAD software, unlike me and my background with SolidWorks. This view cube on the upper rate, which is basically a portal to control your view, was strange to me, but if you're an Autodesk user, this will seem normal. It allows you to rotate your view, snap to a specific view, rotate 90 degrees, rotate 90 degrees in the other axis, and then ultimately come back to your home view. And it allows you to tumble around the world quickly and move around. Now this is really important, I think, for other program users. If you come to your name and preferences, you'll notice that under Zoom, Pan, and Orbit shortcuts, I have mine set to Solid Works. That's because I used Solid Works for 17 years before coming to Fusion. Kudos to AutoDesk for allowing this customization of your main movement and orientation of the software. Because now my center mouse button works just like I've been use to it for years. But you can set up for Fusion, Alias, Inventor, and like me, SolidWorks. So that's a great tool to use. Also, another thing to check in preferences is the preview tab. There are usually things here that Fusion allows you to participate in. I definitely say check these because you want to give feed back and you want to utilize these tool sets. So as I come to the upper left, I come to my browser. That's where all my items are contained. You can open folders. The top one is my name views, I can open that and I can see and click on my views. I can add more as well. And then I've got my units and I've got my origins folder. If I turn on the lightbulb it shows everything in there. I've got my origin, my axis, my planes. I can rotate around and see them. Every file starts with three basic planes and an origin. As I move down to the bottom, I come to my timeline. This is where every action is tracked. Every step of the process that I do is tracked here. And I can leverage time and time travel to adjust my design. The browser is all my items, they are linked to time and the actions use the items in the browser. Here's my standard views, I can jump between zoom, zoom to fit, zoom the entire. I've got some display settings. I can adjust my visual style, my environment, my ground playing offset. But under camera I can switch between orthographic and perspective. And you can see that it shows it in perspective. I tend to work in orthographic a lot. But sometimes perspective with orthographic faces is also nice. And what that allows you to do is be in perspective when you're moving but as soon as you snap to a orthographic view, it goes into orthographics. That's nice for organization. And when you moved out it's snaps back to the prospective. But a lot times, I just leaving orthographic because when I render later I go to that. I can turn on my grid, I can turn on my grid spacing I can adjust that. Fusion also allows you to set up multiple views. So, there's your quick overview of Fusion 360. Let's get on to building and start creating things.