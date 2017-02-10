Using the Sculpt Tool 2

[MUSIC] [SOUND]. Okay guys, welcome back. I hope you explored Sculpt. I hope you got some confidence and some predictability on what is going to happen, and how it's going to react. So what I want to do now is talk about how to go a step further with the sculpt mode. I got the same body here, two parts. I'm going to go back into my original sculpt, right click, edit that'll bring me back into the sculpt mode. What I want to show you is that you can manipulate further. Edit form, and you know that if I grab this face, and I move it linear, it's going to pull it and its neighbors. And you can see that it's giving me a preview of where the future bodies will occupy, based on this sculpt. But what you can also do is add material. So I'm running a PC now, so if I hit the alt button, or if you're on a Mac, it's command. So if I hold my alt button down, and then grab the linear arrow tool, and when you use the multiplier, it will add material and extend away, and it will extrude material away from your selection. And so now, I've just added more to my original soap shape. So what I'm going to do here is go to my top view. Remember, left to right marquis picks what's completely contained. Right to left, selects everything it touches. Okay, that's good, and I'll push that a little bit wider. And I'll rotate it back a little. And now I'll slide it up a little bit. And now I'm only going to take this end piece left to right, and I'll twist that one down a little bit, and now I've made my spaceship or bird. If I finish form, it's going to update down stream, but notice this shell here is having an issue. So let's investigate and see what's happening. I'd hazard a guess that it's because of that cut, and it can't shell that small area. So if I right click, edit feature. So you'll see that it knows what to pick, but it has an error with the shell. So hide my upper body. And you'll notice it split into more bodies. And let's pick all of these faces. And so with these faces, with my new geometry the air is also that it can't shell at three millimeters. So, I'll do a quick test at one millimeter. And so now it works at one, and we know that it will function. But, it's probably having a physical distance issue of one to three millimeters. So I'll come back in and turn my other bodies on. And the simple way to adjust the trim is to go back to the sketch that I use to split the body. Right click and at that sketch, I'll come normal to it, and you could see right away this point is going through that wing tip. So we just move it up and over a little, so I'll stop the sketch, it reupdate the slice, and I'll only have two bodies. And I have an error on the first one, so I right click, edit feature. And you'll notice that it does not know, which face to show now. Check the face, set it at one millimeter as well. Updates as well. So what we can also do with the sculpt environment is right-click, edit feature, and I'm back in the sculpt environment. And you haven't Iterative power in the sculpt mode. So if I double-click on this body, right-click, copy, right-click, paste. And then I slide this new body back using a linear movement, I now have a second iteration based on that first scope body, so on the second body I'll grab these phases edit form, and I'll pull those back. I'll pull them a little wider as well, and a little further back. Now, I have a quick iteration of this design intent that's starting to go down a different path from the parent. Now, when I say, finish form here, I have my original intent, which is split into two bodies, and another solid body, so body five is that new body. I hope you can see how that supports diverse iteration of your designs. Let say I want to go even further, we'll come back in, right-click, edit on my sculpt. This time I'm going to take the second one, right-click, copy, right-click, paste. Drag that back, and now I have another child to explore and iterate. Let's say I want to take this face. Slide it up. But I'll multiply, and I'll extrude it instead and extend again. I'll come to my right view, I'll do a marque, I'll grab all of those, make sure I have all I want selected, I'd slide that back in a planer movement. Now I want the top pieces, and now we'll turn those. I'll grab this, slide it forward a little. Maybe I'll just widen that a little, we'll scale it. Maybe rotate it a little just to adjust it, I'm a much happier camper with this form. But keep in mind how these three variations have evolved in minimal time. So being able to iterate this quickly begs the question, do I need to draw before I go into fusion. I'll say finish form, it bakes those into solids. And now I have a solid represented by all three sculpts. So what I want you guys to do now is to push forward more. Experiment and build in sculpt, make sure you copy and paste in the sculpt mode and explore the iterative nature and exploit that power. Explore different roads, and learn how to leverage that skill set.