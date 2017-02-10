Using the Sculpt Tool 4

[MUSIC] Okay guys, I want to make sure I cover some additional advanced tools in sculpt as well. And you'll notice I've got the same file we were working on before. So if I open the modify drop down, you'll see there's a grouping starting with flatten. Pull,interpolate, bridge, thicken, fill hole, match there all very powerful tools in the Sculpt environment. They're easy to control but you have to understand how they work and what they do and the one I want to show you first is the bridge command and the image really shows you a good indication of what's going to happen. It's got two split images, and when you link them together, you're yielded with one body, and then it fills in that space. So I'll say bridge. And you have to pick side one and side two at a minimum. So if I double-click this edge it'll select the entire side. I'll rotate around, select side two, double-click this edge. And so when I say preview it'll show you what the tool will do. It's going to pull them together, we'll say okay, and it just bridged those two holes together. That's a great way to fill that space. Is it exactly what I want, maybe, maybe not. But it's still a T-spline that I can adjust and manipulate. So I pick these and double-click I can scale the entire inside later on to pull them in, maybe I want to stretch them wider, maybe I need these two complete profiles. I want to stretch them a little bit and maybe push them down. And I've manipulated the form closer to my intent, but I've also experimented. And I've sculpted what I'm doing. And that's the whole point, is being able to experiment and manipulate in this powerful tool. I'll say okay, I'll finish the form, it gives me a solid body. Another really good way to show the bridge command, so, let's go back and do a fresh sculpt and I'll show you another way to exploit the bridge command. And I'll use a cylinder, I'll draw in the top plane and for our purposes I'll draw a circle. Drag it up, I'm happy with that. And now under symmetry I'll come down and say mirror duplicate. T-spline body, I'll select this one. Mirror plane, I'll mirror on this plane. Now both of these are now linked even though they're not touching. So if I stretch these, it's stretches both the same. So what I want to do now is also show you that you can bridge from face to face. Our previous example was edges to edges. So if I say bridge, I grab these four here. I select side two, I grab these four here. The arrows are indicating a similar direction that's telling me it's going to work. I say okay and it pulls those four faces on each side together. These are mirrored as well, If I grab all of these, I could position them, scale them, So based on our last demo, do you think I can bridge between this side open edge and this side open edge? Yes, let's do it. Bridge, double-click, side two, double-click. Looks like it will work, but it's giving me a warning. It does work. But do you think that's self-intersecting? Yes, it is. Could I pull and manipulate each one of those? Yeah but it would probably take me a little more time. So let's do it a faster way. So, start a sketch, I'll look at it and I'll use this sketch as a guide. I'll say 3.R will go from point to point. you about here, stop sketch. You can see the sketches are associated but there still floating in space, let's try bridge again. Double-click, side two, double-click. Now we'll say follow curve, grab the sketch. You can see the previews going up. I'll say okay and now, it used the sketch as a guide for a tent and help move the shape. But keep in mind it's still a t-spline body, I can grab it and manipulate it and adjust it further. Push it forward, rotate it. I hope you can see how powerful that is. I hope you see how easy it is to add detail to it. So please read about something as other tools and start to experiment with them. At first thing, like flatten, pole has great power with scan data so give me a little time. Start playing with these tools and start creating further. [MUSIC]