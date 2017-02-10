Working with Primitives

This course will demonstrate how to use 3D printing software to create digital designs that can be turned into physical objects. It will also demonstrate how 3D scanners work to turn physical objects into digital designs. This course is hands-on in nature and will provide step-by-step instructions to guide you through two popular 3D modeling programs, Tinkercad and Fusion 360. Learners who complete this course will be able to use 3D software to design a wide variety of objects for both personal and professional use. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will receive extended free access to Fusion 360 (provided by Autodesk). Please copy/paste the following links to your browser's search bar to view the requirements for each of the following software elements used in this course: Sketchbook: https://support.sketchbook.com/hc/en-us/articles/209671938-SketchBook-Desktop-System-Requirements Tinkercad: https://support.tinkercad.com/hc/en-us/articles/205849108-What-are-Tinkercad-s-Browser-and-Platform-requirements- Autodesk Fusion 360: https://knowledge.autodesk.com/support/fusion-360/troubleshooting/caas/sfdcarticles/sfdcarticles/System-requirements-for-Autodesk-Fusion-360.html Sketchfab: https://help.sketchfab.com/hc/en-us/articles/203059088-Compatibility 123D Catch: Same as Tinkercad