How are the security procedures executed during the attachment ?

Institut Mines-Télécom
4G Network Fundamentals
Institut Mines-Télécom

4.7 (16 ratings)

 | 

1.3K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Network Architecture, Mobility Management, 4G technology, Acces Network Security

Reviews

4.7 (16 ratings)

FA

Sep 18, 2022

Course is well prepared and offers essential information for interested engineers.

MB

Sep 15, 2022

Learnt a lot about 4G network elements, basic course but well detailed.

From the lesson

Module 2: Security Procedures

How are the security procedures executed during the attachment ?7:04

Taught By

    Xavier Lagrange

    Pr

