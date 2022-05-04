How to transmit packets very rapidly

How can we transmit efficiently and very rapidly packets that can arrive from different PGateways and which are intended for different terminals? There’s a chance we will have to send them to different eNodeBs, so, how can we quickly handle and direct these packets towards the correct eNB? That is the question we are going to answer in this video. To truly understand this question, we need to remember that we have millions of users. They’re not all on the same eNode B. We have thousands or tens of thousands of eNode Bs. They’re not all served by the same serving gateway. But we have only a few packet gateways, in general 2 or 3, perhaps up to 10. We have to be able to manage different tunnels. In this simple example, we can see that, between the P-Gateway and the S-Gateway, there are 2 tunnels. Packets for UE2 should be forwarded by the SGW through the upper tunnel, which will lead to eNode B2 and the packets for UE1 should be forwarded through the lower tunnel towards eNode B1. Therefore, the processing for packets coming from the Packet Gateway should be specific to the tunnel along which they are sent. We want to be able to do this processing very rapidly. If we leave the world of telecommunications for a moment… We know that, when businesses communicate, each assigns a reference or file number to each communication. When they write to each other regarding a certain subject, they add “Your reference”, the reference of the recipient and “Our reference”, the reference of the sender. In a way, we’ll follow the same principle in mobile networks. Each business can be seen as a node, for example, the Serving Gateway. The Serving Gateway has a certain number of tunnels that can be coming from other pieces of equipment. It will number the endpoint of each tunnel with a unique number, in this case 101-102-103-104 for the 4 tunnels. This number is called the TEID or Tunnel Endpoint Identifier. Each tunnel therefore has 2 identifiers because each tunnel has two endpoints. For example, consider this tunnel between the Serving Gateway and the Packet Gateway. From the point of view of the Serving Gateway, the TEID is 101. From the point of view of the Packet Gateway, it is 32,000. The numbering that each piece of equipment uses is unique, but there’s nothing preventing the same number being used by two different nodes. The TEID is coded over 32 bits or 4 bytes. It should be put in each packet to facilitate processing. The first solution that we will see is to put the TEID allocated by the transmitter in the GTP header. If we take for example, a packet arriving at the P-Gateway, this packet is put into another packet and, on the GTP level, we will put the tunnel number in the header. If we put 16,538, the receiving entity, here the S-Gateway, should identify where the packet came from, since we’ve used the identification of the sender. Because each sender has his own identification system, the S-Gateway needs to find the sender of the packet, and the local tunnel identifier corresponding to this pair. The processing is complicated because the receiver has to know the TEID used by the node at the other end of the tunnel. It must therefore analyze the TEID and the source address. This isn’t a very good method. Let’s look at the second possibility, which would be to put the TEID allocated by the receiver in the header. Here we have a process that is managed by the sender. If the sender wants to send a packet in a tunnel locally identified as 16,538, he should find the corresponding TEID allocated by the Serving Gateway. In my example it converts 16,538 into 102 in order to transmit a packet with the TEID that the receiver uses. The advantage of this solution is that the receiver has no conversion to do. It receives the packet on tunnel 102 and can process it. We can note that, here, there is necessarily uniqueness. Because 102 was allocated by the Serving Gateway, there will only be one 102 value for a given tunnel arriving at the Serving Gateway. There is a slight increase in complexity for the transmitter but considerable simplification for the receiver. The third possibility is the one we saw in the example with the letters: put two TEIDs: 102 and 16,538. Because we’ve put both, on the receiver side, we can just use the recipient one: 102. So, we have simple processing on the receiver side, that the header is a bit longer. The advantage is, if one piece of equipment wants to change the value of TEID on the fly, it can do it without additional processing. In other words, if the PGW wants to go from 16,538 to 33 for some reason or other, it just needs to replace 33 in the header and the receiver will say, “Aha! The other endpoint has changed. I’ll store this new value for the tunnel”. This solution is not retained for GTP but it is used in a protocol between the eNode B and the MME that we will see in another video. To summarize, each end of each tunnel is identified by a TEID, Tunnel Endpoint Identifier. The TEID is allocated by the node that corresponds to each end of the tunnel and is locally unique. When a packet is sent through a tunnel, the TEID allocated by the receiver is put in the GTP header by the sender.