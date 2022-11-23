How is it possible to act on a resource? That's what we are going to see in this video. There are two main types of operations possible. The most common one is called CRUD, Create, Read, Update, Delete. These are Standard Restful operations that allow you to manipulate resource, to read it, to change its state, or to delete it. There are also, certain so-called custom operations that can be associated with resource (we have the standard format as we saw< for the URI) or not associated with a resource but rather with a service and thus we have a slightly different format. All operations are implemented with standard HTTP methods. In HTTP, we talk about methods rather than commands. The method involved are: PUT, POST, DELETE, and sometimes PATCH. For each request, there is a response with a code in the form of a three-digit number. When we have 200, 201, or the subsequent numbers, it means that the operation has been carried out successfully. When it's 300, 307, 308, and subsequent numbers, the server indicates redirection, usually to another server, 307 and 308 correspond to either permanent or temporary redirections. When there is a client errors, (for example, the URI does not correspond to any existing resource) we have a response of type 404, 401, or the subsequent ones, this is client error. When for example, the server is overloaded or there is a problem and it cannot process the operation, then a response of type 500 is sent. Let's look at some examples of operations. The simplest operation is reading. In everything we look at, we assume that the TCP connection and possibly the TLS connection are already established. A reading is done with an HTTP GET method. We have the name of the method, which is in the message in text mode and then the URI of the resource we want to read without the API root part. Here, we find a format that we have already studied. The UDM wants to read the subscriber profile. So, it places the name of the API in the URI, which in this case is nudm-sdm, and specifies that he wants the profile linked to sessions. The UDM consults the subscriber profile and responds with a 200 OK message in which it will place the subscriber profile related to the PDU sessions. Here, we have an example of an idempotent operation: if several successive GETs are done with the same URI, the response should be the same. Let's look at an example of a create operation. Creation is done with a PUT or POST method. Let's consider the case of a UE that registers in the network. The fact that this UE is reachable and that it is in a certain tracking area is taken care by the UDM with the "context management" service. It is therefore a resource in the UDM. The URI of the resource created and sent In the response is precisely in the HTTP location header The URI still has the same format (we won't go back to it) and the AMF in order to request the creation of the resource does PUT, indicates the URI. The UDM creates the resource and the whole URI is returned in the response. Let's look at some possible errors. If the SUPI is not known or it doesn't correspond to a subscriber, at this point tbe UDM will return "404 Not Found" response. If there are access restrictions, for example, if the terminal is not allowed to access this AMF or to be in the tracking area, it will get a "403 Forbidden" response. Another example of creation is: setting up a PDU session. The existence and characteristics of the session correspond to a resource in the UDM, always for the same context management service. The SMF at the time of creation sends a PUT, indicating the URI. Here, we can notice that there is an additional field that gives a session identifier because the same UE can do several sessions. The resource is created and again the whole URI is given in the response. When the UE ends the PDU session, the resource must be deleted. This is done with a DELETE method. Consistently, the URI is indicated in the request. The SDM deletes the resource and with the resource being correctly deleted we have a positive 200 type response. Now, let's see some examples of updates. Updates are done with a PUT or a POST method. We consider, for example, the mobility of UE: a UE changes AMF. Here, we have what is considered a major modification of the resource. A PUT is sent with the URI of the resource. The resource is updated and a 204 no content is returned. The case of deregistering a UE is not a deletion like we have seen for the session but a partial update, because we actually want to keep the information that the UE is indeed in the network, that it still exists. And this partial update just corresponds to placing a flag to say that the UE is no longer reachable. So, we just modify a field of the resource. And in this case, a PATCH method is used. Finally, let's look at an example of a custom operation. Let's consider the AUSF that requests an authentication vector from the UDM. At first glance, we might think that this is done with a GET method. Well, in fact, no because the resource did not exist beforehand. So, a POST is specified. A specific URI is indicated to the UDM with the supi or suci. A fresh authentication vector is generated, which is returned in the 200 OK response with positive response. This is not a CRUD operation and it's not idempotent. Why is it not idempotent? Because if the AUSF sends a second request for a vector, obviously, a different victor is going to be returned. Clearly, there is no idempotent in this example. More generally POST commands are not idempotent. The set of methods, the set of URIs that are provided by an NF is specified with the open API 3.0 methodology, which uses the YAML language. YAML is a text-oriented language. Without going into details, looking at this example, we can see the following elements, the title of the service which is nudm-sdm (as we saw earlier); a description, nudm subscriber data management service; the URI that is specified with the name of the API; the version; and as always the API roots field that is available for the operator. The rest of the URI is indicated. Then, we list the methods: in this case, GET method. The name of the operation is indicated: Get SMF cell data, as well as the different parameters that can be sent and that sometimes are required. All possible response are then listed, a positive 200 response or 400, 404, or several cases 505, 503. For all NFs and all services, such specifications are available on the 3GPP server. To conclude, we have seen that resources are mainly manipulated via CRUD operations, Create with an HTTP, PUT or POST method. Read with an HTTP GET method, Update with an HTTP PUT or PATCH method, and Delete with HTTP DELETE. In all cases, the resource being acted on is indicated by the URI, which thus plays a fundamental role. [MUSIC]