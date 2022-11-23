How is it possible to have both a dynamic and elastic 5G core network? That's what we will see in this video. To begin with, let's clarify the vocabulary. When we talk about network function or NF, we mean something that is defined to receive and send packets in order to provide a certain service. If we set aside the UPF, which is not what we are talking about here, all NFs are in the control plane. In other words, the packets are control messages, namely PUTs and GETs, as we have seen. When we talk about an NF instance, we mean something that actually receives and sends packets, I mean that is deployed in the network, that is active. Strictly speaking, control messages are not exchanged between NFs but rather between NF instances. We can consider two properties, the first property is "elasticity", which can be seen at the ability of new instances identical to existing ones to start and of course to stop. And the second property is dynamicity, which can be seen at the possibility of starting new instances with different services and different characteristics from the existing instances. This is the case, for example, when we want to deploy a new network slice to offer specific services, an instance can be reached in one of two ways. First, it can be reached by indicating a symbolic name, which is called the Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN). For example, the operator Syldavia Telecom will have a symbolic name for an SMF, let's say smf.sytel.com. Or if the operator has an SMF that is in Klow (a city) the choice might be to make smf.klow.syltel.com. Or an SMF linked to a particular slice smf2.slicev2x.syltel.com. The second way that an instance can be reached is by directly indicating the IP address. If you indicate a symbolic name, then you have to go through a DNS server, which will convert the symbolic name into an IP address. If you enter the IP address directly, there is of course no DNS, but you lose flexibility. To uniquely identify each instance in the network, we use a mechanism specified by the IETF and an identity called the "Universally Unique IDentifier" or UUID. If you are interested in this, you might want to check out RFC 4122 where version 4 of the UUID is used for 5G. The UUID is chosen by each instance and its uniqueness across space and time is guaranteed. This is facilitated by the fact that the UUID is encoded on 128 bits, which gives us 10 to the power 38 different UUID values. This is the example proposed by the standard but I will spare you the pain of hearing its read out load character by character. Each instance can correspond to a single hardware. Note, for example, it might be a specific piece of hardware running somewhere or it may be a virtual machine on generic hardware. It might also be a distributed instance spread across multiple machines. I'd like to emphasize the difference between the UUID and the FQDN. The UUID is only a unique identifier of the instance regardless of the network configuration while the FQDN is a symbolic name that allows you to reach the instance, with a DNS of course. To know the number and the instances that are active at a given time, since this can change over time, we need a repository service. This service is provided by the NRF or "Network-Function Repository Function". The NRF maintains a list of the NF instances that are available and the services provided by each instance. An instance can also register with the NRF when it starts or de-register when it stops. Let's note that there is the possibility of doing things the old-fashioned way; by this, I mean that the list of instances is stored and configured in the NRF by the operator. Of course, in this case, we lose the elastic nature of the network, thanks to the NRF. The other instances are notified of instances that start and stop. And finally, the NRF plays the role of an authorization server. We will see this in the specific session on this topic. Let's look at the registration procedure of an NF instance. There is an API name associated with this procedure, nnrf-nfm for "network function management". In the NF instance, we configure the FQDN of NRF that is available. The general principle of the procedure is shown here. But let's look at it more closely in practice. Let's assume that a new SMF instance starts and registers with the NRF. We'll ignore all the security related procedures to focus on the registration itself. The SMF is configured with the symbolic name of the NRF instance. It makes a DNS query to get the IP address of that NRF. It establishes a TCP connection with the NRF and then chooses UUID. In the context of 3GPP standards, the UUID is called nfinstanceID for "network-function instance IDentifier". For each active instance in the network, there is a corresponding resource in the NRF. In other words, to indicate the instance that is starting, we create this resource and therefore sends a PUT. We use the API that we have already seen and the SMF instance implements the UUID that it has chosen. Within the parameters of the method, we again indicate this instance identity, the fact that it's an SMF and either the symbolic name of the SMF or the IP address along with other parameters. All this make the NF profile. As I mentioned, the NRF creates resource corresponding to the instance that has just started and therefore returns a 201 created with the corresponding URI as an echo. The uniqueness of the UUID ensures that the URI is also unique. In the reply, there is a time value. Indeed, if an instance of an SMS were to fail suddenly, we would still have the resource on the NRF side and not truly active instance in the network. So, we need to avoid this problem. We do this by defining a maximum duration called heartBeatTimer. At the end of this duration, the SMF must report to the NRF. This requires using a PATCH method and it re-specifies the URI of the resource corresponding to the instance in the PATCH. Of course, there is de-registration scenario. If the SMF instance stops, we sent a DELETE method with the URI without the root API corresponding to the resource that bound to the instance, and then the SMF instance can actually stop. Now, let's have a look at the discovery procedure that allows an NF instance to discover the other NF instances and the services they offer. We have different service, therefore a different API name: here, nnrf-disc for discovery. The operation principle is shown here. We've already said that there can be a positive or a negative answer but we will explain it using a more concrete example. We do not consider security in the same way as before. Let's assume that the NRF points directly to the IP address. The AMF, for example, is looking for an SMF instance to establish PDU sessions. The AMF instance sends GET with a URI corresponding to the discovery service and indicates that it looks for an SMF. For example, as one criterion, it specifies the list of tracking areas that should be covered by the SMF instance that it is looking for and there are other criteria. In the 3GPP recommendations, there are more than 90 specified criteria! The NRF looks for an SMF instance that meets the criteria and will return a 200 OK message indicating the unique identity UUID or NF instance identity corresponding to the NF instance plus, in our example, the IP address. Then it just needs to establish a TCP connection and the AMF can send PUT, POST, or GET to use SMS services. When a symbolic name is used, the procedure is very similar in principle. The response to the GET contains the symbolic name, which means that the AMF instance has to do DNS query to convert the symbolic name to an IP address, the rest is the same. To summarize what we've seen here, it's possible in the 5G network to start and stop NF instances. The NRF plays a central role, it is a repository of active instances. There is a procedure for discovering NF instances that can be used by each authorized NF. In the request, the type of NF and the criteria are indicated, there can be a fair number of criteria. In the response, the NRF instance indicates the NF instance in the form of either an IP address or an FQDN. Finally, there is a procedure for registering each new NF instance with the NRF. [MUSIC]