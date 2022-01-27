Benefits of M-MIMO Summary

I understand that up to this point, we have covered a lot of ground. We covered several benefits of beamforming as enabled by MU-MIMO. Let's quickly summarize those benefits before I tell you how those benefits will be achieved in reality and to what extent. One of the fundamental benefits of beamforming was that sharp beams allow better SNR, and hence, better spectral efficiency, and hence, higher data rate for individual users. That was the first benefit that we learned about. Furthermore, if the gNodeB is capable of forming multiple simultaneous beams, it can employ what we call MU-MIMO. Because it will be able to, that way, serve more users simultaneously, the gNodeB would have increased its network capacity. That was a second benefit of beamforming, which is related to capacity and individual user throughput. The third benefit was related to the ability to use the same frequency channel for multiple beams. That also ultimately translates to higher spectral efficiency and higher throughput, as well as capacity, which can also be grouped over here. The fourth benefit that we learned just a few minutes ago is related to coverage in that, due to sharper beamforming. The beam of energy travels farther and that improves your radial coverage. With beamforming, your 5G cells can be somewhat bigger and larger than what the otherwise would be. Because by focusing your energy in certain directions, you are helping that energy travel farther, and because your wireless signal has a farther reach now, you have directly improved your cellular coverage. This was about radial coverage that is in this direction from the gNodeB. But what about the lateral coverage? As we saw, beamsweeping, and along with that, a broader umbrella of algorithms called beam management, those algorithms improve lateral coverage. This is how beamforming will help you, not only improve capacity, but also radio, as well as lateral coverage and increase your 5G cell size potentially. The third benefit is where the interplay of mmWave and massive MIMO becomes very apparent in that mmWave because of its high frequency of operation will entail extremely small antennas. Once you have very tiny antennas, probably even smaller than a typical thumbnail, you can fit many more of those antennas in a rectangular antenna panel on the gNodeB. So much so that a carefully optimized gNodeBs can have up to 512 antennas in the first release of 5G. Imagine how many more we can have in subsequent releases. Having as many as 512 antennas leads us into a paradigm that is truly massive MIMO. Once you have as many as 512 antennas stands to reason that the sophistication of the beamforming mechanism will be even better as compared to before, and that will give you even higher benefits with respect to not just capacity, but also with respect to coverage. By significantly improving coverage in this manner, massive MIMO and beamforming will enable mmWave deployment. How so? Well, as we learned when we're discussing mmWave, by default, the mmWave cell coverage will be much smaller than that of Wi-Fi or LT. But by using massive MIMO and beamforming, if you could improve the reach of your wireless transmission, that would directly translate to significant improvement of your cell coverage, and that will significantly increase the size of your individual mmWave cells. This is how mmWave enables massive MIMO, which enables beamforming. Beamforming enables more prevalent and omnipresent deployment of mmWave, and that is why we like to see that mmWave and massive MIMO, along with beamforming, have this perfectly symbiotic relationship, wherein one enables the other and other enables the first factor.