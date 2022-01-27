Benefits of Private Networks

video-placeholder
Loading...
Qualcomm Wireless Academy
5G for Everyone
Qualcomm Wireless Academy

4.7 (125 ratings)

 | 

5.9K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Wireless Network, mmWave, Industrial IoT, Massive MIMO, 5G

Reviews

4.7 (125 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    83.20%
  • 4 stars
    12%
  • 3 stars
    2.40%
  • 2 stars
    0.80%
  • 1 star
    1.60%

RB

Jul 19, 2022

5G 101 course in reasonably understandble language with good analogies examples!

CS

Mar 10, 2022

Great overview - concepts are explained well and illustrated with many examples

From the lesson

5G Private Networks and Industrial IoT

What Are Private Networks?7:09
Benefits of Private Networks5:14
Industrial IoT (I-IoT) and 5G7:45
Private Networks for I-IoT4:35
Industrial IoT vs Massive IoT5:56
Private Networks Deployment Considerations4:10
Spectrum Options for Private Networks & I-IoT9:52
Key Takeaways1:06
Q&A (1/2)7:30
Q&A (2/2)3:33

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Nakul H. Navarange

    Staff Systems Engineer, 5G Networks

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder