Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Let's look at the first service class we talked about, that is eMBB. I like to emphasize that eMBB at such or any other service class titles aren't applications by themselves, they are rather service classes in that they are the umbrella under which specific applications can reside, applications that share certain common traits among them. What is the fundamental tenet of eMBB, which stands for enhanced mobile broadband? As the name suggests, eMBB is further high-speed Internet, speeds that are tenfold higher than those offered by the legacy technologies. As it says here, emphasis of eMBB clearly is on higher speeds and spectral efficiency because as we know, higher spectral efficiency contributes ultimately to higher speeds. What kind of applications would require eMBB, i.e. what kind of applications might fall under the umbrella of eMBB service class? Imagine pretty much any application that requires high throughput. Applications like Cloud computing, real-time video streaming, or real-time multiplayer gaming, or HD telephoning, whatever applications require significantly higher throughput or data rate. Those are the prime candidates for eMBB and that's why the emphasis is on improving speeds and spectral efficiency. On the other hand, some of the resource-oriented metrics such as bandwidth and power usage take a backseat. Not that bandwidth and power usage are completely ignored in here maybe no, they are optimized to a certain extent as well. But the priority emphasis is on maximizing data speeds and spectral efficiency even if it means that you consume a little more bandwidth and a little more power than you would otherwise. That is okay as long as those modifications help you meet the multi-gigabits per second requirements of these modern day applications. What are some of the sample bitrates that eMBB service class could provide us? Well, if an application requires peak user data rate of more than 10 gigabits per second, that is an eMBB candidate. If you aggregate all the devices in the network or in a given geographical area, the network throughput of such an eMBB specific deployment would easily exceed one terabits per second. So both of these numbers are an order of magnitude higher than what legacy technologies are capable of offering us. Now, all these applications that I mentioned earlier with their disparate bandwidth requirements can be deployed in a variety of networking scenarios. For example, if you have networking background, you will know that in cellular networks, there are two types of cells, macro and small cells. But even if you don't know those, let's quickly understand what those are. The cell towers that we see all around us on tops of buildings or on facades of buildings, they are the proverbial macrocells or macro base stations because they cover an area that is few square kilometers or such. So the radius of the cell would be equivalent of a few hundred meters or even more than a kilometer. Because they cover the network on a broader or a macro basis, they are called macrocells whereas small cells, as the name suggests, are responsible for covering only a small subset of the network area. For example, consider a football stadium or consider a shopping mall. Both of those will be significantly smaller than the zip code or a block of a city, let alone an entire city by itself, and that's why you may not need the full-fledged or macro base station set up in order to cover those locations in a focused manner. You can cover those using a miniature version of a macro base station, and that is called a small cell and eMBB has been designed to be able to seamlessly operate in macro as well as small cell scenarios. Furthermore, eMBB is also designed to support such high data rates or equivalent even if the user is moving at high speeds. We earlier saw a prominent use case of remote work in that even if somebody is on a high-speed train that is moving at 100 or 200 miles an hour, they will expect high-speed broadband-like Internet to be available to them and eMBB is in a position to provide exactly that.