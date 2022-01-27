Evolution of Wireless Technologies

Qualcomm Wireless Academy
5G for Everyone
Qualcomm Wireless Academy

4.7 (125 ratings)

 | 

5.9K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Wireless Network, mmWave, Industrial IoT, Massive MIMO, 5G

Reviews

RB

Jul 19, 2022

5G 101 course in reasonably understandble language with good analogies examples!

CS

Mar 10, 2022

Great overview - concepts are explained well and illustrated with many examples

From the lesson

What is 5G and Why Do We Need It?

Now that we've covered the basics of wireless communication, let's discuss what 5G is and why it is important. In this module, we talk about the key technological drivers of 5G and what 5G is capable of.

Evolution of Wireless Technologies7:57
Why Do We Need Something Beyond 4G?7:45
5G NR: New Levels of Capability and Efficiency8:15
5G NR Service Classes Overview1:52
Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)5:01
Massive Machine-Type Communications (m-MTC)6:08
Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC)5:26
Key Takeaways0:49
Q&A (1/2)9:09
Q&A (2/2)8:03

Taught By

    Nakul H. Navarange

    Staff Systems Engineer, 5G Networks

