Indoor & Venue Deployments of mmWave

Up to this point, we have seen some of the real life scenarios where millimeter wave could be beneficial scenarios that were predominantly outdoors, but as we have seen earlier, there is a different variant where millimeter wave could also be equally beneficial. And those are the indoor or venue specific deployments about which we are going to talk now, starting from this point. So what are some of the indoor or the new specific use cases where millimeter wave could potentially make a difference. Before we look at millimeter wave, let's first look at what those use cases are and some of those are given on this slide. First of all, there are venues like football stadiums, concert arenas, convention centers etc. A hallmark characteristic of these venues is that they feature a significantly higher connection density. Tens of thousands of people are packed in a relatively tight area and many of those would be requesting either uplink or downing connectivity with the cellular network at any given point in time. So, connection density of such venues, be it stadiums or concert or tends to be unprecedentedly high as compared to our usual suburban cellular networks. So that is one factor of differentiation. Another use case would be enterprises imagine office buildings. Office buildings are not only have dozens of users spread out across dozens of floors, meaning that there are unique propagation challenges to be encountered in such scenarios, but there is a variety of use cases that those office workers might be engaged in. Productivity tools such as email, instant messaging, database connectivity, videos of cats trying to chase laser pointers, all the tools that are essential for employee productivity, those can be seen being used to different extents by different employees. Not only that, beyond the essential throughput or latency requirements, you would have security requirements as well. For example, corporations offer and deal with sensitive data that needs to stay on site so that its security can be guaranteed. What are some of the possible alternatives that 5G has to offer in order to cover the same use cases under the same umbrella. That is an answer that will become clear when we look at some of the practical implementation aspects of it. Another use case where indoor deployments are crucial. Our transportation hubs such as airports, bus stations, train stations or underground subway stations, etc. Those once again tend to have high connection density, reminiscent of venues and different users trying to use different apps like enterprises, but there is a distinguishing factor in transportation hubs and that is pertinent to its architecture. Imagine a typical subway station. Many of the surfaces are made with pour concrete or even an airport where a concrete is a fundamental part of the construction and it is difficult for the wireless signal to penetrate through pour concrete. Not only that some of the subway stations may be located underground, very expecting the above ground wireless signal to penetrate a few feet of soil, dirt and rock and reach the underground subway station may not be very reliable and at such that tells you that in order to provide a ubiquitous coverage in such a transportation hubs. You will need to think differently and you will need to gravitate towards an indoor deployments. So these are some of the prime use cases where indoor or venue specific deployments are definitely beneficial. And now we'll see how exactly millimeter wave can fill in that gap. Before we get into some practical examples, let's try to summarize some of the key characteristics of these indoor or other venue specific deployments. And that summary is given the word here in dense event venues or other indoor buildings. Users will continue to expect to be able to use a variety of services and applications. They might include rich multimedia streaming and interactive entertainment. As you know, airports and train stations are just full of display screens and notification boards, some of which are starting to go wireless. If you imagine a sports stadium, let's say a football stadium, then you would have the opportunity to let people are the Spectators be able to follow their favorite player on the field. Now it could be as simple as getting real time starts on the player or it could be as complex and as rich as you being able to wear virtual reality headsets and on those headsets, you getting the exact same view of the field as your favorite player on the field is getting. So it will be like experiencing the sport, not as a spectator but as the player himself as he is running around on the ground. That is exactly what you will see on your VR headset. So that is a prime use case of dense sporting stadiums that is upcoming. Another sporting stadium use case is personalized on demand, instant replace. That is why do you have to rely on the replay of an event that is being shown on the jumbotron? Can you not select from multiple cameras that are present on the field and pick and choose for yourself what kind of replay angle that you want to see for a particular event? Well, a futuristic use cases will indeed allow you to do that. And it goes without saying that when people are in a concert or at a game they like to share things with their social media meaning that uplink bandwidth is also of prime importance here. And for concerts especially along with gaming events there is an upcoming use case of being able to watch the event from any seat just because you are seated on the seat doesn't mean that your view has to be limited to that seat. On your phone, you can look at how the concert or the game looks like in real time from several different angles from several different seats as well. All of these upcoming and futuristic use cases require certain basic technological capabilities in that they will require high user throughput, high network capacity, low latency, high availability and high service reliability. All of which we now know that 5G and by extension millimeter wave is well poised to deliver and that is what makes 5G millimeter wave a prime candidate for facilitating all these use cases at indoor deployments, intense event venues. Now, some of the challenges for millimeter wave that we saw earlier are not fortunately applicable for indoor deployments. The foremost challenge was building penetration loss and because as I mentioned, the venue specific millimeter wave network would be deployed inside the venue, you wouldn't have anything of walls for the signal to propagate through and that such building penetration loss is virtually eliminated altogether on account of the indoor deployment. Furthermore, because most indoor venues tend to be covered rain, snow or foliage attenuation is not going to be a factor at all. Furthermore, because these networks will be deployed in small cell manners, the distance that the wireless signal would have to cover in order to reach, the intended user would have to be substantially lower than the corresponding difference in a macro network for example. And that implies that path loss is not going to be a substantial factor in indoor deployments either, at least not as degrading as it is in macro networks. So indoor deployments have certain benefits, which render some of the fundamental disadvantages or challenges of millimeter wave mood and that is another technological reason that makes 5G millimeter wave a prime candidate in order to effectively meet the requirements of these futuristic use cases.