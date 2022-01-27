Massive Machine-Type Communications (m-MTC)

Take the next step in your career by gaining a greater understanding of 5G technology and how it is changing the way we operate both personally and professionally. Learn how 5G is revolutionizing the business world and begin to understand how 5G can benefit your business by helping you meet your ever-evolving needs. You do not need any prior knowledge of 5G or other wireless technology to take this course. WHY TAKE THIS COURSE? - Understand what 5G technology is, the endless possibilities it offers, and how you can leverage it to enhance business strategy. - Receive 5G training from engineers at Qualcomm Technologies – a world leader in 5G tech and wireless communication. - Receive a Qualcomm-branded certificate of completion that may help you get that next job or promotion. COURSE OUTLINE: - Overview of wireless and cellular communications. - Overview of the 5G NR vision. - Introduction to 5G networks and features. - Discuss 5G spectrum and mmWave. - Learn about Massive MIMO and its impact on wireless technology. - Discuss the evolution of the 5G radio access network (RAN). - Dive into 5G private networks and industrial IoT. - Overview of 5G security.