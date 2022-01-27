Meet Your Instructor

[MUSIC] Hi Nakul, very happy to have you here. I'm really excited to hear what you have to share with us today because I feel we're hearing more and more about how 5G development is going on around the world every day now. But before we do that, can you tell us a little bit about what you're doing at Qualcomm? What's your role there and how playing a role in the 5G real world? >> Sure, thank you for first of all for having me here today, a pleasure to be here. I'm Nakul Navarange, I am a wireless network systems engineer here at Qualcomm. And the primary responsibility of my team along with several other teams at Qualcomm is to take some of these modern cellular technologies like 5G. From the domain of theory into the realm of reality to take that technology from some obscure engineering labs into everyday life where it can be beneficial to millions of people in a million different ways, how do we do that? Well, we closely work with cellular network operators, service providers, venue owners, application developers, OEM's et cetera, in order to take the technology forward. We collaborate with operators and service providers in more than 100 countries across the globe and all that starts by designing a robust cellular network. The networks that my team has designed so far are operationally and more than 1000 major metros across the world. Once the network has been designed, it gets deployed by the network operators and we then work with them one more time in order to optimize the performance of that deployed network. So that we can make sure that the network is operating at its full speed and full capacity for as long as possible. Such optimizations also help downstream service providers, OEMs et cetera. Because those optimizations make sure that their services and their devices get or offer rather their users the best user experience that they are entitled to under the given set of operating conditions. So that is pretty much short summary of what I do here at Qualcomm along with my team. >> Awesome, so I briefly lay out the outline of this course in my introduction earlier, but I think will be the best person to help us understand more what to expect for this course and who will be ideal for this course. >> This class is meant for everyone, anyone and everyone, regardless of their background. And the reason we thought to offer such a course is because a lot of people with a wide variety of backgrounds are genuinely getting intrigued about what 5G is. They want to know what it is, how it works and why exactly everybody says it is going to change everything, they want to see it for themselves. So we set out to make this class and our goal here is to help all the people, regardless of their background, understand some of the basics of 5G. This class will be useful to engineers who work in andustin domains not in the telecom industry, but let's say application developers etcetera, who will nonetheless use 5G as one of the underlying platforms for their technology. This class could be useful to people in engineering andjustsome domains such as let's say, product management, project management, sales, marketing. Who closely interact with engineers, who hear them use a bunch of jargon about 5G. But nobody really takes the time to sit them down and help them understand what those terms are, what that jargon actually means, this class will also be beneficial to them. But above all, our primary objective behind this class is to help anyone and everyone, regardless of their technical background, get the basic understanding of 5G and that's why in this class we assume no technical background on the reader's part. There are absolutely no technical prerequisites, all we need is curiosity. If you are genuinely curious about understanding what 5G is, why it is going to be revolutionary as everybody says it is going to be, all we need is that genuine curiosity on your part. If there is a something that we think the listener will benefit from understanding before we go ahead and understand certain detailed concepts. We will make sure to take their time and effort to help the reader or the listener to understand what those concepts mean. We will give them the understanding of the basics, we will start this class grounds up and we will emphasize on the basics of wireless communications, basics of 5G. So that before we get into more and more advanced concepts, we will have made sure that the listener, regardless of their technical background, will have had a good grasp on some of the fundamentals that are necessary to understand those 5G related concepts. As for what we can expect from this class, well, I think I did listen to the summary that you provided in the beginning and that was very comprehensive. What I can say in addition, is more about the nature of the class rather than the content itself. That is because 5G just like any other cellular technology tends to get quite detailed oriented in that. If you want to understand the detailed workings of 5G, we would need some technical background and those prerequisites, but as I said, that is not our objective for today. So, in order to convey some of the 5G related concepts without assuming technical prerequisites, we have tried to simplify the content a little, we have tried to abstract as some of the intricate concepts that otherwise would be somewhat difficult to understand without the technical background. We have made certain analogies given certain real life examples that can help the listeners make that mental link between what we are trying to convey versus what they can understand with in terms of some of the real life examples. So, from time to time you will see me making certain simplifications and that is mainly because we have to make this class approachable and accessible to anyone and everyone regardless of their technical background. >> That sounds great, are you ready? Should we get started with session one? >> I am, I hope you are as well, let's get started. >> Let's get started.