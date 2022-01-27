mmWave for Urban & Suburban Deployments

Let's now look at some real life practical scenarios wherein the millimeter wave can provide us some unique advantages. First of those, is what is known as a dense urban deployment. Now, this name dense urban, maybe familiar to some of you already, but if it is not, a dense urban area is nothing but an urban area where there happens to be a high density of users higher than usual. Usual meaning, a suburban area, for example. Imagine or downtown, or a commercial area like neighborhood, wherein there are lots of tall buildings that are very close to each other, separated place, maybe by just a narrow lane. Each floor of the building is likely to have dozens or sometimes even 100 users, and many of them will be trying to ask for network resources for either upload or download of data. That is just one floor of one building, multiply that by all the buildings that you see in this typical dense urban downtown like scenario. As you can see, this is definitely a unique environment, not just with respect to it's data demand and density of it, but also with respect to propagation. Keep in mind that, hardly any user in such a dense urban deployment, is likely to have a proverbial line of sight or a direct visual line with the G that will be serving that unit. At such, most of the transmissions are going to be dependent on other phenomena like reflection or building penetration, and that is what makes this dense urban scenario very unique as compared to some of the other scenarios encountered in regular cellular networks. How can millimeter waves be beneficial here? Well, we know that millimeter wave by default is, anyways, going to have smaller coverage. So why expect just one cell to cover the entire downtown area? Why not densify the network here? First you want to the principles we learned about earlier. Why not deploy one cell here, another cell here, another cell here, et cetera? Why not deploy multiple cells in this limited area, densify the network so that each cell can offer throughput and coverage improvements to a limited area, but the area beyond that will be covered by another cell which will be deployed as a part of the whole densification plan. Because the enormous bandwidth, like four or 800 megahertz, along with all other millimeter wave benefits would be uniquely available, in each of those cells because they won't interfere with each other given that their coverage areas are different, because those advantages will be available in each of those densified cells, you can see that the throughput and capacity under each of these cells will be significantly higher as compared to a normal design, wherein, let's say you deploy LTE or rely on WiFi or just rely on one cell trying to cover the entire downtown. So by densifying cells in dense urban deployments, millimeter wave can bring us closer to wireless broadband in a more reliable manner. There is another use case that is applicable in such urban scenarios, be it a dense urban or even suburban, just for the sake of example. We show a typical suburban area here wherein buildings are not so tall, and we are talking about what is known as a last mile solution. Now, what is a last mile solution? Well, that requires a bit of an explanation. Imagine the Internet service that we get at home for nearly all of us. Although the Internet signal coming from the router to our laptops is WiFi or wireless, the Internet service that is coming to our home, to begin with, is wired essentially. The network or your Internet service provider has a hub, something like this for let's say a given block or a given zip code, and that hub takes a wire route to every individual subscribers homes. Now, if you want to request a new service and a wire from that ISP or they happen to come to your house, well and good. But if the ISP did not have a wire coming to your house, so to speak, that ISP would have to spend a few hours or maybe even a few days getting that infrastructure to your house, and thus getting broadband connectivity tends to be a little slow under that paradigm. Not only that, because running wires to individual homes tends to be somewhat expensive and prohibitive in certain cases, that cost ultimately ends up being passed to the consumer, and at such, the whole wired Internet ecosystem becomes not just rigid or inflexible, but it also becomes more expensive than what it has to be. Imagine, however, an alternative in that. Instead of building a hub over here and running individual wires to subscribers homes, the Internet service provider have built a 5G millimeter wave base station instead. So that millimeter wave base station, because it's signal is wireless, will be able to cover all the homes in it's coverage area. You don't need an individual wire to different homes anymore, you just need one millimeter wave base station, and how many of our homes are within the coverage area of that base station. That base station will be able to seamlessly send wireless signals to those homes. Now, imagine you are a new subscriber. Let's say you live somewhere here, and you are asking for a new service under this wireless paradigm. The wireless signal already reaches your home because you are within the coverage of the millimeter wave base station. So all you need to do as a subscriber is just call your ISP, buy the recommended piece of hardware, and if that piece of hardware is compatible with this millimeter wave signal, voila, you have a wireless broadband at your home facilitated by millimeter wave within a matter of minutes or maybe a couple hours, rather than having to wait for days or weeks. This is what is known as the last mile solution. The last mile between the ISP's hub and your home, and this is how millimeter wave technology is poised to provide wireless broadband on account of it's 400-800 megahertz bandwidth, along with other various advantages we have talked about. In case you need more convincing, recall a familiar scenario. I'm sure some of you are old enough to remember the old paradigm of landline phones. Imagine what hoops you had to jump through in order to get a new landline connection, or if you are moving from one place to another, the hoops you had to jump through to move your landline service from one point to another. Contrast that with modern cell phones, your cell phone network operator essentially doesn't care where you are because no matter where you are, there is at least one base station providing you with wireless signal. At such, no matter your location, if your service is wireless, you continue to get seamless access to that service as opposed to the landline service, wherein you would have to jump through innumerable hoops just to get your connection transfer or a new connection. In case you have some doubts about whether millimeter wave, or wireless broadband in general has the capability to replace wired Internet to your home, just reflect on the comparison between landline and cell phones, and we all know how that scenario has turned up. That I hope convinces you that millimeter wave has the potential to be a promising last mile solution.