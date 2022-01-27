Wow. I think, a little bit sounds too good to be true. Despite some of the challenges that you also mentioned, I'm curious, what if the millimeter wave hit a wall, cannot get through or how does the overall going around the obstacles? Do you have any examples that you could explain that to me? Sure. Problem of obstacles will continue to exist in all the wireless technologies as long as we continue to have things around us. What matters is, how can we smartly get around those problems? Whether we can improve our signal processing, for example, in a certain way so that the obstacles surrender more, or whether we can make any physical changes to the network so that it can operate, despite the presence of those obstacles. Those obstacles are important to be considered because as I mentioned earlier, I think, if you have a brick or plaster wall, it is quite possible that only between 1-5 percent of the wireless signal strength might actually be able to penetrate the wall and come out the other side. If you are looking to use your millimeter wave phone somewhere indoors, let's say you are deep inside an indoor shopping mall and you want to use your millimeter wave capable phone, stands to reason, that network operators will have to take certain unique steps in order to make sure that you have millimeter wave coverage no matter where you are. Some of those steps may be quite technically heavy, so we may not be able to discuss those yet, but there are certain other steps that definitely can be discussed. The first of which is, what the engineers call, cell densification. I think I did allude to this earlier. Let's say in a certain geographical region, you can actually have 10 LTE base stations or towers. It isn't necessary that your 5G millimeter wave network has to be limited to only those 10 towers. If it is possible, you can deploy 15, or even 20 millimeter wave towers within the same region. That will ensure that your millimeter wave coverage is as good as you want it to be despite those obstacles. Another solution is that of what is technically known as indoor small cells. Now, the cellular coverage that we typically get on our phones is given by those huge network towers that we see on top of the buildings, or in a field somewhere, or on the facades of the buildings, so those are mostly outside the building. But nothing prevents a network operator from deploying a similar network inside the building. Imagine that indoor mall I was talking about, you can expect a 5G to cover some portions of the indoor mall from a tower that is located outside the mall, but if the network operator deploys a similar network inside the mall as well, that's a Wi-Fi coverage, but 5G guarantee, 5G quality, and 5G speeds inside the shopping mall, something that, otherwise, would be very difficult. Deploying indoor small cells is another solution that network operators can look at, if getting through obstacles is a major concern. I think, that sounds fairly promising. But I think the other thing I'm still can't get around my head, does everybody needs 5G? Another question that I have heard from people. Between you and me, it reminds me of the times that someone in the 1980s may have asked, ''Will everybody need a computer?'' Or someone in the 1990s, where somebody would have asked, ''Hey, does anybody need that new internet thing you're talking about?'' Or maybe, as recently as 2007, when people might have asked, ''Will everybody need a smartphone?'' We all know how that turned out. All the technologies that were doubted by people, technologies that had their fair shares of skeptics ended up proving themselves, and much more. Without sounding overconfident, I personally think that millimeter wave is in one of those scams. It is a technology that will prove itself over the course of the time when we come up with more and more use cases or applications that will absolutely need a millimeter wave. But a historical precedent aside, let me also give you a technical reason, at least, at a high-level for which I personally think millimeter wave is going to become indispensable. Ten-years ago, as you might remember, very few people had a mobile phone. But now, almost everybody has one, some people even have two. Not just phones, we will have smartwatches, tablets, smart fridge, smart garage, smart cars, and a bunch of other smart devices that are looking to talk to the cellular networks. Point I'm making here is that, compared to 10-years ago, the number of devices that are looking to talk to the network has grown exponentially, maybe 5x, maybe 10x. Whereas, the network hasn't necessarily grown by the same margin. Meaning that, to pick a simple example, if there were 10 LTE users 10-years ago, and today there are 100 5G users, the LTE network could serve 10 users in a second, but 5G network would have to serve those 100 users every second. Meaning that, whereas an LTE user would have gotten network's attention for 1 over 10 seconds or 100 milliseconds, a 5G device typically, will not get networks' attention for more than, let's say, 1 over 100 seconds, that is 10 milliseconds. On the other hand, applications are getting richer, content is getting data-hungrier, we needed more and more throughput on both the uplink and downlink every single day. You are increasing your data demand, but the time that network can allocate to you is going lower and lower because there are many other devices trying to talk to the same network at the same time as you are. If you mentally compute that ratio, what kind of data you want to provide in what amount of time, that ratio is significantly going up, and not just with every cellular generation, but with every year within a cellular regeneration. In order to satisfy that ratio year in and year out, we know that we need a technology that can provide extremely high instantaneous throughput so that whatever data demand you had from your network can be fully satisfied in the small sliver of the time for which you are going to get your network's attention. Even if your network is able to treat you for, let's say, a fraction of a second, let's say, a few milliseconds, if the network is able to open up its data pipes, so to speak, so broad and so wide, that it provides all your data in just one short within those few milliseconds, your data requirement has been fully satisfied. Even if you may not individually browse gigabit per second Internet 24-hours a day, whenever your phone needs that access to data, millimeter wave is one of the foremost technology that has the full promise and potential to satisfactorily meet anyone exceed that requirement day in and day out.