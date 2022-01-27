Real-life mmWave Case Studies

Up to this point, we have seen several benefits of millimeter wave as a technology and how, despite a certain fundamental challenges. Millimeter wave is well poised to provide us a wireless broadband connectivity in multiple scenarios. We have seen several conceptual examples, but it is time to put the technology to test on paper, millimeter wave sounds like a promising technology. But how will it look like when it is actually deployed in practice? What kind of performance will we get and what kind of performance can we expect from millimeter wave under different scenarios. To that end, my team at Qualcomm executed some simulations in some of the real life indoor venues. How would a millimeter wave network look like in some of those real life indoor venues. First of which is a football stadium with humongous capacity on the order of 100, 000 seats. And some of the realistic simulations that our team ended up telling us that it is possible for you to cover this entire stadium with 100,000 seats using just about 15 millimeter wave, as small cell base stations. As you can see there is a scheme to the scholar court. Green means excellent wireless coverage and yellow means good or acceptable wireless coverage. As you can see an overwhelming majority of this football stadium at least the audience areas and the main field are covered in shades of green, meaning that. Just by deploying 15 base stations, you were able to get such spectacular wireless coverage in such a big stadium. So if you mentally do the math, 15 base stations for 100,000 users, how many users are being served by age, base station? And for a small millimeter wave cell, that is a pretty good number to combine. So what kind of performance we saw in our simulations? Well, peak throughput was on the order of multiple gigabits per second as millimeter we were promised. But not just that the typical average throughput that users would get under typical everyday conditions in this football stadium surrounded by thousands of other users in the middle of a game. Even that typical throughput ended up being more than 700 Mbps. So media or typical throughput of 700 mbps is quite breathtaking a number, but that is not the end of the story. The worst case report that our engineers observed was still higher than 100 Mbps and as you know, sometimes we have a tough time getting 100 Mbps in our wired internet connection at home. So a wireless network being able to provide you the worst case report of more than 100 mbps, should tell you that that wireless technology indeed has a significant promise for deployment. And there is an additional factor that I might mention here, all these simulations were with only 400 MHz of bandwidth. Whereas keep in mind that the maximum millimeter wave band width could be as high as 800 MHz. So if this network hypothetically had 800 MHz bandwidth as opposed to 400 MHz you could effectively double these numbers. And in that case your worst case to put would be significantly Higher than 200 Mbps, which is a number that most of us can't even imagine getting in our wild internet connection at home. So millimeter wave, this goes to show you is not just a pipe dream or a theoretical design project on paper. It is rather a technology that has tremendous amount of promise and potential. Even in scenarios like football stadiums that happened to represent some of the most challenging conditions under which a cellular network could ever be deployed to. This goes to show you that millimeter wave indeed is a technology that could be viable in commercial deployments. But once again, some might argue that this is one limited use case. What about other indoor use cases that have significantly different opology? Well, our team ran simulations for some of the other scenarios as well, one of which is given the word here. This is a typical factory floor, the approximate areas about 35,000 square feet, which would give you an idea about just how big this factory is. And given that it is a manufacturing factory, it will tell you that it is going to be packed to the rafters with equipment. Most of which is going to be metallic and metallic surfaces, given that the reflect wireless signal rather than letting them through. We know that this environment is going to present some unique challenges with respect to wireless propagation. So these two are a couple of snapshots about how that industrial floor looks like. As you can see it is back to the rafters with equipment. Sometimes there is wall to wall and floor to ceiling equipment in that you can pretty much forget about getting a line of sight transmission to your intended receiver. You have to rely on reflection and other means of wireless transmission. But even in such highly challenging industrial propagation environment wherein you could have wall to wall and floor to ceiling machinery, metallic machinery that could reflect your radiation in all different sorts. Even in such challenging conditions, are engineers found that a typical millimeter wave system can cover the entire floor using just three millimeter wave small cell base stations. And as you can see, nearly the entirety of the manufacturing floor is covered in bright green. Meaning that the coverage conditions in this factory floor were outstanding with just three millimeter wave base stations, despite it presenting us with multiple propagation challenges. And just to put a number on paper, the downing coverage for all practical purposes is nearly 100%. And so is the uplink coverage and furthermore, the downing peak throughput observed was upwards of 4 GBps. So imagine being able to get upwards of four GBps in a situation where you cannot even see your base station. So if you could see your base station, just imagine how improved your performance will be. And that is another promise of millimeter wave technology. Which this example shows is also suitable for an environment wherein you would have floor to ceiling and wall to wall machinery blocking wireless signals everywhere. We have one more example, this one quite close to some of us that offer typical airport concourse, an airport concourse or a terminal by definition is a unique structure. It is a long narrow hallway populated by thousands of users at a given point in time trying to catch their flight. And not only that there are a lot of business lounges, it is just full of elevators, walkways, staircases, shops full of quotes, etc, and that it is not at all homogeneous topology. Furthermore, every now and then, you might have columns that are made of poor concrete columns that are two or three ft thick, which will make wireless propagation absolutely impossible. And those concrete columns are located every few 100 ft so to speak. But despite this environment being so unique and rife of propagation challenges. Our engineers found that this humongous airport concourse upwards of 161,000 square feet that could be reasonably covered just by using 10 millimeter wave small cell base stations. As you can also see nearly all the areas are covered in bright green, meaning that the coverage in those areas is simply outstanding. And numbers show the same thing millimeter wave in this area was able to offer nearly ubiquitous, 100% down in coverage. And typical throughput once again happened to be upwards of 4 Gbps. So imagine not having to rely on the public wifi at an airport while you're waiting for your flight. Imagine trying to get some work done, imagine downloading heavy file from your corporate cloud server while you're waiting for your flight at an airport. Imagine doing that over a clunky wifi network of today versus imagine doing that in a network that can reliably give you a typical throughput upwards of 4 Gbps. Just imagine how much more productive you will be able to become even while you are sitting at an airport concourse. And that is the real magic of 5G millimeter wave, not just in theoretical or dreamy terms, but in realistic terms in terms of practical deployments that are, that have started to happen around us as we speak. So at this point we have learned about not just some fundamental theoretical advantages of millimeter wave along with it, its fair share of challenges. But what different scenarios could millimeter wave make a substantial difference in such as rural and urban scenarios. And not just that in a realistic example terms, how would a millimeter wave performance look like in terms of coverage as well as network capacity and user throughput and some of the scenarios that are close to all our lives