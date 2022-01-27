Hello everyone. Welcome to 5G for everyone course, presented to you by Qualcomm Wireless Academy. My name is Hsin-I Hsu, and I'm excited to share this learning experience alongside you on Coursera. 5G is not just a buzzword, it's a game-changer. It's an innovative communication technology that will transform industries and greatly enhance mobile and online experiences of everyday users. From autonomous cars to virtual reality, 5G will enable use cases that we have never seen or experienced before. Today, we're on the verge of the wireless revolution. But how would I actually be able to enjoy online 4K gaming with zero drop frames, and how can a surgeon operate on a patient from halfway around the world with millimeter position, or how can we bring fiber-like wireless connection speed to a rural community? What kind of infrastructure will make this all possible? With this course, we will address all these questions and more. In doing so, we will get help from, somewhat in the midst of it all, Qualcomm's very own, Nakul Navarange. Without further ado, let's take a bird-eye look at our learning roadmap. Our course will have eight modules in total. In Module 1, we will look at the very basic of wireless communication, understand radio frequency properties, list the factor that affects your data rate, and go over the cellular concept. Module 2, will be all about the big picture of 5G. We will discuss 5G vision, why do we need a new technology beyond what we already have? We'll then look at some prominent 5G service classes, such as enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine-type communication, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Moving on to Module 3, where we will talk about 5G network architecture. We will learn about the key techniques and features used to enable 5G, and improve this performance. In module 4, 5G spectrum and mmWave will be on center stage, mmWave being one of the unique features of 5G. We will learn about the motivation behind mmWave, explain certain capacity and coverage aspects, then talk about how mmWave can become reality with a couple of indoor and outdoor deployment examples. Module 5 is all about massive MIMO. We will understand what massive MIMO is, and beamforming is, and talk about the benefit of massive MIMO in 5G. In Module 6, we will look at the radio access network or RAN in 5G. We will discuss RAN evolution, explain the motivation for its virtualization and functional split. In module 7, we will turn our attention to 5G private networks and industrial IoT. We will see what 5G private networks are, learning what industrial IoT is, and then put the two together to look at how private networks can be beneficial for industrial IoT applications. Lastly in Module 8, we will touch upon 5G security aspects. In doing so, we will discuss network and data security in 5G, and learn how 5G enhances privacy of user-sensitive data. I hope you're as excited about your journey into 5G as I am. Before we get started, let's meet our instructor for today's class, Nakul Navarange of Corporate Engineering Services Group at Qualcomm.