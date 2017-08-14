Osama bin Laden’s Use of Religion

Now you said that the concept of jihad has been very much corrupted. Explain to us. I mean, Bin Laden was a educated individual. Not in Islamic studies. He was an engineer. He was educated in the western institutions in the field of engineer. He did not have any formal religious or theological, any divinity school education from the Muslim world whatsoever. Well, how did he stray so far from what the core teachings of Islam or how did he distort this concept of jihad to mean something in his view that justified the killing of innocents, of civilians, mostly in the west, but other civilian Muslims who he didn't think were practicing Islam in the way he thought it should be? So many, many thousands of Muslims have suffered from him as well. So how did he fall from that? It's a $1 million question, but the answer is not in Islamic theology only. It wasn't his perverted, distorted understanding of Islamic theology or it wasn't his only. It was part of it, for sure. He basically represents the Muslim outrage and anger towards the last 200, 300 post-colonial experience of the Muslim civilization decline and ultimate collapse as the Muslim societies suffered centuries long colonial oppression, and then the Muslim communities and societies continue to suffer in the hands of their own dictators in Egypt, in Pakistan, in Saudi Arabia, and other places. These are deeply broken societies with so much anger, and these people are sitting in piles of anger and frustration. So he basically took this anger, these sociopolitical economic problems of the Muslim world, and gave a religious language to that anger and rage and outrage. Since he himself was a distorted human being, so it wasn't a surprise that his approach to religion and his interpretation of religion through the lenses of the Muslim suffering and pain in different parts of the world. Of course, if the societies are healthy, if the societies are on their own feet, functioning economical, social, cultural, of course, it reveals the best of their religion, it reveals the best of their world view and civilization. But if the societies are basically completely failed and sick and unhealthy, of course, it reveals the worst of their religion. It reveals the worst of their world view and ideology, and Osama bin Laden represent that worst of us. I cannot deny that he is a Muslim. I cannot deny that he is basically basing his evil ideology on the different interpretation of Quran. All I can say is this ideology is anomaly, it violates and contradicts the basic tenets of Islam, and it's an anomaly throughout the Islamic history as well. Let me ask you about the term jihadists that's really become proliferated throughout the media. Just last month, President Obama in an important speech, he said, "Deranged or alienated individuals, often U.S. citizens or legal residents, can do enormous damage particularly when inspired by larger notions of violent jihad." How do you react to the use of this terminology in the media by politicians of all stripes? Especially coming from President Obama, my reaction is a big, deep sigh and disappointment. I mean, he should have been better informed. He should have better speechwriters. After all these years after 9/11, his administration, his advisers, there are full-time Muslims working in the White House suggesting and informing and consulting him in Islamic affairs. It's really an unfortunate statement to frame it in such a way that somehow there is a larger notion of jihad. It even suggests that that's the real jihad, that's the concepts of jihad. It's unfortunate they're very uninformed and it's very misleading. If it comes from a Fox TV anchor or Fox TV news presenter, I understand where it's coming from, but coming from President Obama, I find it highly problematic and I find highly disappointed. Well, Abdul, we thank you for telling us, informing us about the concept of jihad. Thank you.