Shariah and the Rule of Law

Let's talk about another sensitive issue, but as relates to the Shariah. Some critics of Islam say that the oneness, the idea of submission means that Muslims must submit entirely to only Sharia Law. And if there's a conflict between Sharia Law and the civilian laws, non-religious laws passed by whether it's by United States Congress, or Parliament, or even in a non-democratic state. That the people's religious obligations trump Once as citizens. And that that leads to, in some ways, a conflict between the notion of being a good Muslim and being a citizen. What would you say to that? >> I am not dismissing people's legitimate concerns and people's legitimate fears, in that sense. I mean, there are crazy people out there who actually are like that. There are insane people, like Al Qaeda, like Taliban, like people in Iran and Saudi Arabia, who actually believe- >> Do you mean mentally ill when you say insane, or just that they have very distorted views? They have very distorted views, and I don't think they are mentally healthy. I think as a chaplain, I have authority to say that. Because their actions do not necessarily show a healthy individual's set of behaviors. So there are people. But it's all one thing, like how representative they are, how informed they are in religious studies. And how much they represent the entirety of the Islamic history, Islamic theology. It's all one thing. But the whole premise of Muslims are mandated to follow Sharia and submit themselves to Sharia, that's absolutely not true. That's absolutely not true. An overwhelming majority of Muslims would even laugh at this idea. We are all mandated to submit ourselves to God Almighty alone, not the law, itself. The principles that Sharia advises, wherever they are, wherever they are, we are there to welcome and appreciate them. Many American Muslims came to the United States because United States is much more Sharia-compliant. Than Egypt, than Saudi Arabia, than Iran, than Turkey. Because the secular democracy and the civic society that we have, the healthy, functioning society, is basically much more Sharia-compliant. In line with the teachings of Sharia, or understanding of Sharia, than many of the Muslim majority countries. There are some studies actually, when people take the principles of Sharia. And apply to countries with Sharia, which countries are the most Sharia-compliant. All the Scandinavian countries with certain strong social justice aspect, they come in the top of the list. >> So are you saying that if there is a conflict is some ways between, let's say the Western notion of freedom of speech? >> Right. >> With the principle that of the prophet shall not be put in a physical, artistic representation. That led to the controversy over the cartoons and all. Those are core Western principle, and in very much ways, a core religious principle. Does a Muslim citizen of a Western democracy feel the conflict in that regard? >> [COUGH] They would personally feel conflict. But according to Sharia, according to Islam, they have absolutely no right to prevent people doing what they do, or say what they do. This is not the first time Muslims are living in a minority situation. Chinese Muslims are living as the minority for the last 1,400 years. In India and in certain parts of Europe, Muslims had developed a minority status understanding. If you are in a minority status, if it's not Muslim majority, law of the land supersedes every interpretation of Sharia. Except if that law of the land is preventing you practicing your religion. If none of the Western laws are preventing you from praying five times a day, or fasting in the month of Ramadan, giving your charity, as long as they give you the protection. So whatever that the law of the land does is not your business. The only thing that you can do, if you're not happy about it, you can just leave. You can just travel, you can just go somewhere else. But if you're happy that you are given your religious and opportunity. And if some of the practices of that society is not in line, or in contradiction, with what you believe, that's not your business. As simple as that. You have to obey the law of the land. The law of the land supersedes your own understanding, as long as it's not preventing you from practicing your own religion. >> And of course in the United States those protections are enshrined in our Constitution. >> Yes >> So that would be the most comfortable place in some ways for a Muslim. Because it's really one of the only places in the world where that's enshrined as a constitutional principle. >> I can not tell this enough. I am working in one of the most prestigious universities in the United States as a Muslim Imam, as a Muslim chaplain. If I did ten percent of what I do, in many Muslim countries I'll be arrested, I'll be arrested. Let alone, a Muslim majority country, universities are hiding Christian chaplains or Jewish chaplains, etc. I would be only proud if they do that. That would be very much in line of the spirit of Sharia. But, it tells you how this society is beautiful. How it's very much Sharia-compliant. How it is very much in line of pluralism and diversity. How honoring everybody's personal choices. >> Thank you. >> All right.