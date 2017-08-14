The Realist Perspective

video-placeholder
Loading...
Duke University
Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today
Duke University

4.6 (110 ratings)

 | 

11K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.6 (110 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.63%
  • 4 stars
    18.18%
  • 3 stars
    6.36%
  • 2 stars
    1.81%

SB

Mar 24, 2018

Outstanding course and content; the interviews really enriched my learning.

AT

Mar 22, 2022

WORDERFUL LEARNING . AMUST COURSE FOR DEFENCE PLANNING AND POLICY MAKING

From the lesson

Week 6: Counterterrorism Before 9/11

The NeoCon Critique: American Weakness9:14
The Liberal Critique: American Empire7:53
The Realist Perspective8:11
Early Efforts to Address a Growing Threat11:47
Slow Change in the Agencies - Airport Security4:03
Slow Change in the Agencies - FBI, CIA, DOD12:35
Stopping Bin Laden Prior to 9/11 - Part 117:55
Stopping Bin Laden Prior to 9/11 - Part 211:41

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    David Schanzer

    Associate Professor of the Practice

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder