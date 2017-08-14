Where Did ISIS Come From

video-placeholder
Loading...
Duke University
Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today
Duke University

4.6 (110 ratings)

 | 

11K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.6 (110 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.63%
  • 4 stars
    18.18%
  • 3 stars
    6.36%
  • 2 stars
    1.81%

SB

Mar 24, 2018

Outstanding course and content; the interviews really enriched my learning.

AT

Mar 22, 2022

WORDERFUL LEARNING . AMUST COURSE FOR DEFENCE PLANNING AND POLICY MAKING

From the lesson

Week 7: September 12, 2001

Challenges on September 12, 200113:21
Intelligence and Policy Failures8:13
Interview with Juan Zarate - Part 120:56
Interview with Juan Zarate - Part 213:46
Where Did ISIS Come From15:09
What Does ISIS Believe12:44
Violent Extremism in the United States14:17
9/11 & The Modern Middle East12:13

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    David Schanzer

    Associate Professor of the Practice

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder