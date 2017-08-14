Women in Islam

video-placeholder
Loading...
Duke University
Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today
Duke University

4.6 (110 ratings)

 | 

11K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.6 (110 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.63%
  • 4 stars
    18.18%
  • 3 stars
    6.36%
  • 2 stars
    1.81%

SB

Mar 24, 2018

Outstanding course and content; the interviews really enriched my learning.

AT

Mar 22, 2022

WORDERFUL LEARNING . AMUST COURSE FOR DEFENCE PLANNING AND POLICY MAKING

From the lesson

Week 3: A Primer on Islam

Beginnings of Islam7:46
Early Muslim Civilization9:30
What Muslims Believe8:23
The Core Practices of Islam6:13
What is Shariah Law11:15
Shariah and the Rule of Law5:58
What is Jihad'?6:23
The Sword Verses7:13
Osama bin Laden’s Use of Religion4:39
Women in Islam8:15
Women, Islam, & Culture5:31
The Muslim-American Experience Post 9/11- Part 18:47
The Muslim-American Experience Post 9/11 - Part 25:48

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    David Schanzer

    Associate Professor of the Practice

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder