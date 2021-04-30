Accounting for PP&E Life Cycle Purchases Demo

Intuit
Assets in Accounting
Intuit

4.3 (586 ratings)

23K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Accounts receivable and cash receipts, Inventory costing methods, PP&E Accounting, Asset Accounting, Depreciation

Reviews

4.3 (586 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    60.92%
  • 4 stars
    22.18%
  • 3 stars
    9.38%
  • 2 stars
    4.77%
  • 1 star
    2.73%

GF

Jan 25, 2022

Excellent training materials! I highly recommend it! Thanks a lot for providing us with such a great training at a very low cost! Thanks, keep up the good work!

LH

Oct 19, 2021

Overall great course. Still unclear about some things and there is no way to clarify. That would make it better. But besides that this course is well done.

From the lesson

Applying Accounting Principles and Knowledge

In this module, you will apply your knowledge of accounting principles to identify how various transactions and assets impact the balance sheet and income statement.

Introduction and Objectives0:58
Meet the Business Owner1:55
Introduction to Accounting for PP&E Life Cycle0:20
Accounting for PP&E Life Cycle Purchases Demo 5:52
Accounting for PP&E Disposition Demo7:25
Accounting for Leased Equipment Demo 7:05
Lesson Summary and Wrap0:33

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Intuit Academy Team

