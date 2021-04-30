Prepaid Expense

Assets in Accounting
Accounts receivable and cash receipts, Inventory costing methods, PP&E Accounting, Asset Accounting, Depreciation

SG

Jul 10, 2022

Again.....I have been working as a bookkeeper for almost 20 years. I have an associates in accounting. This program explains things much better than anything I have heard to date. :)

GF

Jan 25, 2022

Excellent training materials! I highly recommend it! Thanks a lot for providing us with such a great training at a very low cost! Thanks, keep up the good work!

From the lesson

Accounting Concepts and Measurement

In this module, you'll begin to work with assets and understand how to account for sales, notes receivable, and uncollectible accounts.

Introduction to Asset Categories1:19
Prepaid Expense4:34
Contra-Asset Accounts4:38
Summary and Wrap0:24

