Welcome to Intuit Academy's Bookkeeping Program

Intuit
Assets in Accounting
Intuit

4.3 (539 ratings)

20K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Accounts receivable and cash receipts, Inventory costing methods, PP&E Accounting, Asset Accounting, Depreciation

4.3 (539 ratings)

    60.48%
    22.07%
    10.01%
    4.63%
    2.78%

GF

Jan 25, 2022

Excellent training materials! I highly recommend it! Thanks a lot for providing us with such a great training at a very low cost! Thanks, keep up the good work!

LH

Oct 19, 2021

Overall great course. Still unclear about some things and there is no way to clarify. That would make it better. But besides that this course is well done.

From the lesson

Accounting Concepts and Measurement

In this module, you'll begin to work with assets and understand how to account for sales, notes receivable, and uncollectible accounts.

Welcome to Intuit Academy's Bookkeeping Program0:50
Welcome to Course 2: Accounting for Assets2:07
Course Introduction Video1:50
Instructor Introduction Video4:43

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Intuit Academy Team

