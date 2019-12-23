BONUS: Initiate buprenorphine

When we first start buprenorphine, it's important to start it at the right time, because I don't want you to get sick. I don't want you to go into what's called a precipitated withdrawal. Remember you were telling me how you were feeling in New York where you started to have those nausea and vomiting and just feeling like you had the flu. Horrible. Yeah. We don't want to make you feel that way, so it'll be important for you to start the buprenorphine right when you start to have early signs of opioid withdrawal, okay? Okay. All right. Again going back to that light bulb analogy, we want the light to be a little dim when we start the buprenorphine. We don't want you to go from totally bright to totally shut off because you will not feel well at all. Okay? I see, yeah. So when's the last time you used the oxycodone? This morning. This morning. Okay. How much did you use? 120. Okay. So it'll be some hours before you start to experience the opiate withdrawal and you know what some of those symptoms are already because you told me. Can you tell me what that means for you; opiate withdrawal? Well, I guess the withdrawal feelings or symptoms are the nausea, the chills, the muscle aches, the headache, the sweating, the runny nose, all that just, everything. Yeah. No, exactly right Mr. Campbell. You hit a lot of them already, just wanting to make sure that we get them all but all these things are consistent with opiate withdrawal. So the runny nose, the watery eyes, the dilated pupils, that what we call piloerection, goose bumps that you can see on your skin. The abdominal cramps, the nausea, the vomiting, anxiety, restlessness, insomnia, the fast heartbeat or palpitations, what we call yawning. All of these things are symptoms of opiate withdrawal, okay? So it's important before you start taking that first dose of buprenorphine which will probably be for you like 12 to not quite 24, but definitely sometime tomorrow, we want you to be experiencing these symptoms of withdrawal, okay? I have to go into withdrawal? You have to go into opiate withdrawal because we want to make sure that the medication is working at the opportune time, all right? We don't want to make you feel worse before you start to get better. But the good news is, once you are in opiate withdrawal and you take the medication, it really does help, okay? So you won't experience those symptoms any longer, okay? So I don't have to suffer in withdrawal for a long period of time, is that correct? You don't. So the way that it will work is that, you'll leave with a prescription for the two milligram tablets, all right? You can take up to four tablets on the first day, so up to eight milligrams total. Once you're in opiate withdrawal, all the different things that we talked about, you can take that first tab of buprenorphine. It's important to know, the medicine goes underneath your tongue and it has to dissolve. Don't swallow it or it won't work. The medicine doesn't work by swallowing it. So you have to put under your tongue. When you're in opiate withdrawal, the longer you can wait the better, and then really in about 30 minutes or so, maybe not even that long it happens quicker for people, you'll start to feel comfortable. As you go along, you might get uncomfortable again, experience if there is a withdrawal, so you'll take another tablet of the buprenorphine and again you just continue that pattern until you get up to those four tabs or the eight milligrams total a day. Our clinical nurse will actually call and check in on you and see how you're doing. What's also really cool, and I'll make sure that you have access to the app, do you have a smart phone? Oh yeah. Okay. What's really nice is we actually have a app that manages what we call buprenorphine induction, that's just a fancy way that says it tells you exactly how you need to take the medication. So we'll make sure that before you leave here we go through how to use that app on your phone which is really cool. Wow, there really is an app for everything. There is an app for everything Mr. Campbell. So I'm just really excited. I'm glad that you came in. I want you to know that we're here to help. We have a whole team that's willing to help you, and we're going to get you on your way towards managing your pain, okay? So very nice to meet you and I will see you in about a week to see how you're doing, okay? Okay. Thanks Mr. Campbell for coming. Thanks doctor very much, appreciated.