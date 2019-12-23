Conduct pain assessment (& practice MI)

Why don't you just tell me a little bit more about the pain, if that's okay? All right, I'm really interested in the quality of the pain. So how would you describe it? Is it more of a throbbing sensation or? I'll tell you what it's like. I mean, it's just a very intense, stabbing pain in my lower back and it never goes away entirely. >> So constant stabbing pain. >> Yeah, yeah, and the meds really take the edge off and make it so I can function. >> And tell me about does it radiate, does the pain go anywhere? So yeah. >> Yeah sometimes, in my butt it will- >> Go down. >> On my right side, down my right leg, yeah it does that quite often. >> And what things make it better or worse in terms of what you're able to see from your experience? >> Well, I mean, I put heat on it. And I mean, when I can I'll do some light kind of stretching moves. And the opioids really, I mean, that's really the only thing that makes it so I can function. >> Gotcha, Gotcha. And let's say that you, in a world that you were totally pain-free, okay, what types of things would you be doing if you weren't having this pain? >> Well, I can tell you one thing that I really miss that I haven't been able to do since this started is I love to play tennis. I mea,n I was in a pretty competitive tennis league. And I mean, I just enjoy the sport. And there was a social aspect of it, too. I mean, my wife and I were involved in that. And I mean, I loved working in my yard. I mean, it used to be pretty well landscape. But it's gotten so overgrown. I mean, I can't go out and work in the yard like this, but that's something that I really enjoyed. And quite frankly, I wish I felt better so that I could take my wife out and I mean, we used to have date nights. It's been years since we've done anything like that. I mean, I just don't feel like it. I'm too uncomfortable. Yeah, and stuff like that. >> Yeah, so it sounds like part of your goals are you really want to get back to living life the way you used to like playing tennis. You seemed really good and being able to work in the yard and maybe even having a better relationship being able to take your wife out and things like that. >> I mean, the way I feel now, I have no energy and I'm uncomfortable. No, we don't do anything. I mean, I would love for she and I to go out on date nights again, like we used to. We used to a couple times a month even we would go out and have a really nice special time together. But yeah, I mean, it's been a long time. >> Yeah, so it seems like and you're mentioning that oxycodone taking up to 120. I think you told me. At first, you saw the doctor because you were having the back pain and the oxycodone was helping and then because of your insurance switching the other doctor kind of tapered you off really fast. Said, we don't treat chronic pain like this and almost made you feel like an addict it sounds like. >> Exactly, he made it seem like yeah, you're a drug addict for taking this. I mean, I just want something to help manage my pain. >> Yeah, yeah.