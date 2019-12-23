Explain the chronic nature of addiction

How do you talk to patients about the chronic nature of addiction? >> And I think for those of us that work in primary care settings, that's our bread and butter, right? We talk about chronicity of disease a lot. I've had some patients push back to me and say, well, that makes me feel then that I have an okay if I use again, right? So I think that that does create some tension between the provider and the patient. But I think sort of bringing in the neurobiology, bringing in the plasticity of systems, bringing in what treatment can do both from a neurobiologic standpoint and sort of broader sort of regaining addiction. Excuse me, regaining control, or regaining life circumstances standpoint. But really letting the patient know that there aren't going to be punitive consequences if they still continue to have signs of their disease. And that our goals are to then give them more resources than less I think is a big part of it. And I think the most important thing and Shannon sort of alluded to this earlier is, as you're engaging in treatment with the patient, find out what their goals are. And that's the same, that the way we approach any new chronic condition that we are engaging with a patient, right? What are your goals? What are your limitations? How are we going to set up a plan that's going to work with you on this? And I think we need to think of addiction in the same way, substance use disorder. >> So I think to go off after saying I purchased a compassionate speech with them and understanding the stigma that they're carrying with it about themselves about what's going on. I'll help them understand that this is a chronic condition and there may be periods of time of relapse and using again. And the one thing that you want to be careful about I'll try to express to them is that just because you use a little, doesn't mean that then you have to use a lot. That what happens is like, I'm not going to use, I'm not going to partake, I'm not going to drink, I'm not going to use. And then the voice or whatever will tell them, you can just have a little bit and as soon as they do then the self-punishing voice comes on top of it saying, well, I did that. So now I'm off the wagon and I'm going to go do it again and help them understand that, yeah, you did use yesterday. You did drink yesterday, you did, but that doesn't mean you need to today. >> Rob, I think all of us can be familiar with that, I'm not going to eat from an Oreo today and then I do eat an Oreo and then it moves on to the entire bag, right? And so it feels like I've violated my own. >> I use an example often when I'm talking about ice cream. Maybe that's my own thin, I'm not going to have it, but just because I have it. I don't have to have the whole pint. >> So what flavor would make you go through the whole pint? >> Oreo cookies and is that sort of compassion help them understand that this is, and that negative self-punishing thought that they were going to have that, I'm bad because I used. That doesn't mean that then okay now I have to throw it out and just jump inn all together. And to stop it's like okay, yes I did use I'm not bad because of that. >> Can I just capitalize on something that Rob just suggest is identifying with your patients. Even if, I think I think this is where peers and peer support can be vital because their lived experience that you're talking to somebody and certainly that's where self-help groups can be really important. But I think as providers if we can talk to patients about things we struggle and sometimes and I think again that's a that's a very primary care modality that we implement all the time. It can be really powerful for a patient to see okay, this is a person that I'm coming to you for help but they have their own flaws. They have their own struggles. I think that can be really powerful for a patient. >> Couple other thoughts about the Chronic nature, it goes in both directions a person who's been doing well for a while who says well now I want to get off buprenorphine and maybe talk about that more later. But so if we don't have guidelines that say specifically you should be on this treatment for this duration. And so having the discussion about things changing in their life. Do they have a job and their relationships, are they more stable, or are their finances more stable, is their housing more stable, sort of how is this picture really changed? And how do we decide when it might be appropriate to reduce the dose, change it to a different medication, come off of medication knowing that it's sort of a chronic disease. And so helping a person not to just get off of something quickly at some arbitrary date because they feel like they've been abstinent a year for instance. The others, when a person's trying to engage in treatment often the idea that this is a lifelong disease is so overwhelming and to help people just keep it to the moment. And so AA has that one day at a time and I think that can be really helpful. That while you're thinking of it in the longer-term also staying in the moment to make it feel more palatable, or digestible