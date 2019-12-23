Get to know your patient (& practice MI)

Hello. Hi. I'm Dr. Jordan. Hi, Dr. Jordan. How are you doing today? Good. Mike Campbell. Okay, Mr. Campbell. Thank you so much for coming in. Sure. So what brings you in today? Well, I came in because I really need some help with my back pain. Yeah. Tell me a little bit more about your back pain. Sure. It goes back about five years. I was moving some furniture and some equipment into my home office, and man, I don't know, it was some kind of a file cabinet and I was jerking around, and I felt and heard something pop in my back, and my God, it was just excruciating. I went right down on the floor and just in horrible pain, I could barely move. So next day, I went to the walk-in and I got a prescription for oxycodone and it did a pretty effective job of relieving the pain. It didn't take it away, but it made it so that I could function. I continued to use that, I was prescribed that, for about three years and my back pain never went away. It's just a chronic issue, but I was able to function, to work and do a lot of the daily living things that anyone has to do. Then about three years ago, there was, I don't know, some kind of change in my insurance plan, and I had to start seeing a different doctor. Well, I go into this guy and just giving him my history and my background, and he says, "Oh, we don't treat chronic back pain with opioids anymore." Oh goodness. I said, "Well, so what am I supposed to do?" So he said, "Well, we're going to taper you right off the oxycodone and you'll manage the pain in another way." I said, "Well, I need something for the pain." He said, "It's not going to be oxycodone." So number one, I started feeling miserably sick right away and number two, my back, the pain is off the charts, I can't function. I can't get a prescription. So what did you do? Well, I had to manage the pain somehow. Well, look, it's not hard to find some place where you can buy it on the street. I knew a guy who sold, and I started buying oxy from him. Okay. I was just trying to make up for what this doctor wouldn't give me anymore. I was managing my pain. I'm not trying to get high off this stuff or anything but I have a serious back problem. So that went on for some time and that's how I manage my pain. Got you. When you started to buy the oxycodone off the street, about how much were you using? Let me think. When it first started, my original doctor put me on 20 milligrams a day, and that was functioning. But I guess your body must build up a tolerance to this stuff, so I was on 80 milligrams a day, yeah. I see. Yeah. Had this back problem initially, was being treated by a doctor, and then the new doctor, because your insurance had to be changed, treated you like a addict almost and just totally tapered you down and put you in a place where the only way that you were really able to relieve your pain, it sounds like, is going to get some oxycodone from the street. Yeah, he made me feel like I was some kind of an addict and it's not the case. I've got a serious issue.