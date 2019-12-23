Handle patient objections to behavioral therapies

So what common objections do you hear to behavioral interventions when patients come to you? These are interventions like psychotherapy for addiction, relapse prevention or attending peer support programs. And then how do you address those common objectives? >> Sometimes I have patients who express the sense of shame to go to peer support things. And so to walk in the door is a huge hurdle for them. I think often after they go in and after they're seen can be helpful. I think also I've heard that sometimes the peer support things like that they find a triggering and they actually find that going in and hearing some of the stories will make them want to go out and use that day. And other people have actually said to me that that's where that they've gone there and then they meet someone else to use with. So some of the peer support have have those issues I found. >> I also think some folks are worried about two things one is, spiritual kind of suggestions in some of the support groups. The other that I've noticed a lot specially in managing patients with opioid use disorder, is some of the groups do not embrace medications or pharmacotherapy. And that runs the gamut also even in AA some some groups feel uncomfortable if patients talk about being on pharmacotherapy to manage craving. And I think that that again creates this disconnect between what we do on the behind the exam room doors with what's happening in the community and it would be helpful for us all to sort of be on the same page. I tend to talk to my patients, you might have to try a few different groups and a few different settings, and you may find some are different than others. So they may have been to one where they didn't feel welcomed if they talked about being on methadone or being on suboxone or and others where they do feel more comfortable in those settings. >> I often hear if you've been to one peer support group, you've been to one peer support group that they are very different. One thing that does come to mind though is that, millions of people out there with say some peer support group save my life. And so, how do we combat or how do we maybe combat isn't the right word, but how do we deal with objections like this? >> Of course the people for whom the peer group didn't say their lives can't report that it didn't work for them. >> [LAUGH] >> Say that again. >> [LAUGH] >> So you're getting- >> Well the people who people it's success is anecdotal right? For those people for whom it's failed, and especially if it's failed to the point of a fatal overdose, for the opiate use disorder. They're not there to say look this didn't work for me, so then we look to the data, what did the data say? And the day to say that absence based program is for opiate use disorder don't work. We've known that for 100 years and it's unchanged, they fail for 90% of the people within six months to a year. So for the 10% of the people who say it works for them, great, wonderful, but don't push it as a model that's going to work for everybody. Don't push it as a model that's even going to work for most people because it doesn't. And in fact when it doesn't work people are more at risk for overdosing and for the other negative consequences. >> For opioid use. >> For the specifically in the case of opioid use, because the negative consequences especially at this point with all the fentanyl that's floating around. The consequences for having your tolerance lowered and then using drugs again, opioids again can be catastrophic very easily. So in that particular case, treatment may be worse than the disease, that form of treatment. >> If that peer support model is saying you may not be on buprenorphine and be a part of our group, or you may not be on methadone and be part of our group. >> Yes. >> Not all peer support groups say that though. >> No, the ones that demand abstinence. >> And by abstinence, you mean no medication? >> Yes, yes. >> Or no treatment, no other treatment with medication. >> Yes, or even don't tolerate the fact that people with opioid use disorder, they want the support groups for reasons that have nothing to do with cessation. But may have to do with just anchoring their lives with people who can understand their condition. So, the more tolerant to support, there's some support groups that say we tolerate nothing. Lack of tolerance seems to be one of the prevailing problems in this country in all manner of realms not just in the substance use world. So, I'm kind of in tolerant of intolerance. >> [LAUGH] >> Well, I think they're we're focusing mostly on the peer support and I think the issue of the treatment with the intolerance of a person receiving treatment in the pharmacotherapy is mostly what we're focused on. But I think the idea that someone objects to something is not a surprise [LAUGH] in general when you're suggesting treatment. And so whatever the objection is, I think the goal isn't necessarily to combat like, you know said first and caught. But it's really to sort of pick up on the person being ambivalent about treatment, and whatever the objection is that might be a starting point. But to use that to get to what the ambivalence is, about giving up something that well, the negative consequences might be obvious to us that there's something rewarding in it, for them that they'd be having to let go of. And so using it as a moment to sort of do some motivational interviewing or to really sort of assess what the obstacles are for them and sort of embracing this. >> Shannon I'm really glad you said that because I think this does get into you sometimes why treating people with substance use disorders. Or any any illness in which behavior changes needed, it can be frustrating if you as a treator have a plan that a patient is ambivalent about. And as I just said, it can feel like a combat, or it can feel like we're at odds with one another. And I think what hopefully this course and what we've learned with motivational interviewing is that. If we can stop making it this you're refusing treatment and how often do I see that in the the chart? Or you're not compliant or you're not adherent with treatment, and simply acknowledge of the person's ambivalent. The person is thinking about other ways of treating themselves, or isn't interested in treatment at all and just call it that rather than make it this well, this person is an adherent or this person is refusing. >> Right, and I just go on what Robert said about this medication-assisted therapy. You have kind of emphasized to your patients that therapy is very important including with the medication, right? So and it's like finding a provider that you can talk to in any setting you have to like the person. And so sometimes on this individual which in the clinic I work in has individual therapist. Try someone else, addresses the ambivalence or the resistance through motivational interviewing. But it's okay to move on and find another group or another person you can talk to, but it's really important treating the whole issue not just medication. >> Absolutely. I also have founded this I guess it's a metaphor or it's an illustration that often often addiction or a substance use disorder is using this kind of go system. You have a craving, you respond to that, you see a queue you respond to it. And often your cortex is offline in that case, your primitive brain if you will kind of takes over. And so psychotherapy really is about beefing up that cortex of that stop or brake system that allows us to think through scenarios that might be challenges for us in the future. And decide what we're going to do with them now when we're in kind of a safe space, so that when you're facing them you've actually made that muscle if you will. I know it's not a muscle but that part of your brain you've strengthened it, and so it really and that takes time just like if you were to go to the gym and you were to actually strengthen your muscles it does take time. And so you might not see immediate effect, and even while you're in therapy, you might return to use but keep coming back because it takes a long time to strengthen muscles and it takes daily practice, right? So that's can sometimes be a metaphor that I'll use with patients that they can understand and then we can work on those skills. >> Yeah and it helps to remind people the brain is just another organ, and that the pathways that are used repeatedly of the ones that are forced and strengthened. So the analogy of the muscles is not a bad one. >> You're getting praise from Robert. >> [LAUGH] >> Come on. >> [CROSSTALK] [LAUGH]