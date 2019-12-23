How do other countries approach addiction treatment?

Today we will be talking with Professor Katherine Kaminsky PhD, researcher and lecturer of 20 years, an author of over 100 peer reviewed publications. Catherine is not only the former dean of Trinity College School of Nursing in Dublin Ireland. But the government's appointed academic expert for Ireland's National Drug Strategy Implementation Group. With degrees in math and philosophy, and bio mathematics with statistics and epidemiology applied to health care. She was selected after a European unions' wide competition to serve as the EU expert on the scientific committee of the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction and currently serves as its vice president. Her personal research interests are substance use along with child's well being. Catherine, welcome and congratulations on your new book. It's called Addictions Debate Hot Topics From Policy to Practice, published by Sage in the UK. >> Thank you very much, have it here [LAUGH]. >> Asking you to describe Ireland's Drug Strategy is a pretty broad question, but I would like to move into sort of the policy and maybe education. >> We have quite a comprehensive National Drug Strategy. It's a new strategy, it was developed in a partnership approach. So we do have a history of partnership and when I say partnership, I mean around the table, I have a beautiful table here but it is challenging partnership, but we did have the community's sector. The voluntary sector, we would have had an organization called The Family Support Network, so family members were at the table. We do also have a service user organization called ISHA. They were at the table, they kept us in line in terms of our language and non stigmatizing language Department of Health, Department of Education, Justice, Customs, Police. Academic expert myself, we had a very comprehensive partnership that develops the National Drug Strategy, overseen by the Department of Health and an independent chair. So I just published a paper, an open access paper on that in the International Harm Reduction Journal and where I talk about that process, and how challenging it was. People coming from different philosophies, and different approaches, but I think we ended up with a good National Drug Strategy. But our problem now is in the implementation, and making sure that those actions that were agreed get implemented. >> Is prevention much of a part of that? And I guess I think about even prevention with say, our middle school students. >> Yes, so I'm not sure I heard your question correctly, but in terms of education, is that what you asked? >> Well, out of your response, I was wondering about prevention being much of a high, there's a certain debate sometimes about the issue of prevention and strategies to deal with it. I just didn't know if you could speak to the philosophy. >> Prevention is one of the pillars, we would have sort of pillars, so prevention would be a pillar within the strategy. The department of education would be very crucial, very important in that because how are we going to bring prevention into, say schools if we don't have the buy in as we call it, from the Department of Education. So I'll give you an example of one action in the strategy that had to be negotiated. The school buildings are a great resource for, say urban disadvantaged communities, but school buildings close when school ends. So in terms of the school building being a community asset. So we were looking to have school buildings open in the evenings where we could have information, we could run sports, more sports facilities. We could use the facilities at the school in order to provide not necessarily direct prevention, but more sort of additional services for urban disadvantaged youth. So just getting agreement from the Department of Education to keep the schools open, because that's a change in practice and there's going to be a cost, they have to have the caretaker and the security and so forth. But that's an action that was agreed in the National Drug Strategy, was to actually use the resources that we already have to better value. And that I thought was a really clever action, because it's not all about more investment, it's about using the investments you have in a better way. We also across Europe, just when you mentioned prevention again at the EMCGA, we do have a prevention sort of best practice site. Whereas there's a group across in the European Monitoring Center and we actually look at prevention programs and we evaluate them, we evaluate the evidence. And we provide sort of sign posting to what works say in family environment, school environment, so there is the prevention sort of database of what works, available, open and online at the EMCDA. The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, that might interest some of your participants. >> So, one of the questions posed by one of our team here was speaking to that, I mean how you view the various institutions, not only across Ireland but across perhaps a larger area of Europe. How well you coordinated shared data, analyzed data and to the extent that you could actually put that into practice, I don't know if you have anything further you'd like to add relative to that? >> Yes, there's two aspects to that. So at a European level we have five indicators, so that each country pays into the European Union Monitoring Center to monitor these five indicators. So they are general prevalence, there is treatment demand indicator, there's the deaths indicator, the infectious disease indicator and then problem drug use prevalence. So those are five key indicators and they're a great resource for policy development and for the EU Action Plan on Drugs. So we can see across those five main key indicators of how Europe is doing and how if one country needs help, for example, say we had for instance, we had a brief spike in our Irish number of HIV cases. And partly due to homelessness, believe it or not and the rising same sex. So we were able to bring that to Europe and look at what other countries were doing in terms of that. So, on a European wide we do have those five indicators, within Ireland, we do have a challenge with sharing data. So in terms of the treatment systems, they don't all speak together, we do not have a unique identifier that we can link a person across systems. So if somebody is, there is a central method of treatment list, yes. They have an identifier for that, but if I'm in treatment now in North Dublin, and six months later I go into treatment in South Dublin They don't necessarily know, so we are failing there. So how that's impacting is the challenges for our care pathways and our processes. So we're relying very much on, we do have protocols for care pathways, but sometimes the ball can be dropped and that is a challenge, yes. >> If you had to pick one aspect of the care, there in Ireland that you would like to promote, what might it be? >> I would have to say probably a harm reduction philosophy. I'm quite proud of it, because we were'nt always a harm reduction philosophy country and we've evolved, and as we've evolved as a nation. So we started off really with an abstinence based philosophy. But over the time when we saw that was actually harming our people, our own people, we moved towards, and we have the courage to move towards a harm reduction philosophy. And I think you can really see that now in terms of safe injecting, needle exchange. And we're moving even forward now again, and we're talking about incense harm reduction plus rehabilitation and recovery. But recovery in the wider sense, not recovery as abstinence, perhaps it may be for some, but recovery in terms of getting your life back. So we're talking now about harm reduction plus recovery. So you may be stable on opiate substitution treatment or your methadone, you're getting your life back, but maybe you still have mental health challenges. So that's our challenge is to deal with those wider issues. But I would say that's what I'm most proud of is the fact that we have been open to change, and we've responded to need. In terms of something I'm not so proud of probably is the fact that we're still struggling with our sort of care pathways, thus people can be left out in the cold. And if you're in prison and you're coming out of prison we can't, maybe ensure that you're going to get your open substitution treatment when you leave prison. But you might have nowhere to live, or nowhere to stay, nowhere to go. So that is a challenge, is really looking after the individual and ensuring that people are not getting lost. That we do all of this good work and then this particularly in Ireland at the moment is a homeless challenge, that people then are getting lost along the care pathway. So that would be our current challenge, big challenge. >> Do you see much of a difference between the sort of rural sections and the urban sections in terms of, that I know here in the US, West Virginia whose, had quite a bit of unemployment. And some of the states and areas not only West Virginia where unemployment is high? You often see the higher levels of opioid use and unfortunately overdoses, I was just wondering if you saw a similar pattern? >> Absolutely yes. I mean we started off with this is an urban problem, but as times progressed, it has moved out. Housing in Ireland, in Dublin city or capital city is very expensive. So people moved to rural areas. And you can actually see, I had a PhD student look at this, you can see when you map out the spread of substance use along the major highways. >> Right >> Definitely, we are seeing a rural problem now, without a doubt every corner of rural Ireland, there's problem with drugs. And the problem is also, even those services may be available. You can't access them, because maybe you don't have the transport, or you don't have the money to get the bus into the nearest town. So if you're living in a very rural area, there may be somewhere in the bigger town nearby, it could be 20 miles away. But you have to get a bus, if you don't have a car, how do you get the service? So, there are real practical challenges for people who are rural and who are using drugs. And that's something that sometimes people, services and maybe policy makers don't fully appreciate the actual practicalities. If your mother with a child or a father and you're not working, you don't have the bus fare to go 20 miles to the treatment center. So there may be a treatment center, and how do you access it? You don't maybe, so those sort of things are real challenges. >> Well, you do seem I heard a bus in many respects, or at least in some respects relative to, for instance, there is not the prevalence of the safe injecting centers here in the US. But I guess I am struck by how similar we are, much more so than difference in some of these sort of trends. >> Certainly in Ireland, you know, because you're our neighbors, you know, we're strong, strong links. We're always looking to the States and seeing what's happening there. Because generally what's happening there happens here maybe 10, sometimes even 20 years later. But certainly, I remember a long time ago reading one of the sort of seminal texts hunting chambers in the 1970s, talking about waves of heroin use, leaving urban areas and moving across rural areas of America. And we only had an urban heroin problem at the time. And of course now it's all across rural Ireland as well. So generally what happens there happens here. Another example would be the HIV and AIDS. So we saw what happened there amongst people who use drugs. But in that case we were able to react quicker and we brought in needle exchange. So we developed our harm reduction philosophy in response really to the challenge of HIV and AIDS amongst people who use drugs. So, we although it happened in the States, we were actually forearms. So it didn't happen to the same extent here, we were forearms. So we're always looking to you to see what's happening there. >> Great, one sort of along these lines of problem, obviously, very often part and parcel with addiction is just the stigma of addiction. I was wondering if you could speak to what you see there? And not only the amount of stigma, which I'm assuming, but efforts that you have perhaps made to sort of help with that problem? >> Yes, stigma is a huge problem. And I was actually thinking about this because we actually have stigma in different ways. So one would be maybe sort of systemic stigma within services. So services perhaps, the emergency room, emergency department services, if you're going in as a person who uses drugs, do you get access to your methadone? There would be still a lot of stigma within the services and people experiencing services. Another big area of stigma really is actually self stigmatization. >> Right >> A lot of my own personal research that I'm doing, I'm finding this amongst people who use drugs. So they're being stigmatized by the services, but also they're taking that on board and self stigmatizing. I remember interviewing a young mother once who's had a huge challenges. And she was talking about not contacting her children's school. And I said, gosh, you can bring your children's school and find out, how your children are getting on, and she had such self loathing. And I knew when I was interviewing her that there was something she was sort of holding back, she was just, I could just see it. And when the tape, we turned off the tape, she was saying to me that she'd actually been raped while she had been on alcohol and drugs. And this added to her own self stigmatization. >> Yes. >> And addressing that stigma, not just within the services. We do also have the organization called Citywide, and they actually have an anti-stigma campaign at the moment, and We're actually developing with people who use drugs, a training module for services so that we're hoping it will actually be delivered to government services, health services, justice services. So we're actually developing and it's led by the people who use drugs and we've done work with them and we're developing a training module on stigma. So there are things happening, but it certainly is a big problem. Yes, but I should tell you that the community clinics can be very innovative. One of our sort of community voluntary clinics was it's known as merchants Quay Ireland. And Merchants Quay was originally run by the Franciscans. And but they were actually the most progressive so they would have one of the largest middle exchange services. They feed hundreds of people every day, they have homeless services because that comes from their philosophy of looking after the poor. So they were actually very progressive and they are have won the tender for our first medically supervised safe injecting center. It's actually not a government clinic, but a government funded community clinic so that they have been very progressive. >> And this is in Ireland? >> Yes, so we've just had it's gone through law and everything and we've had a tender and it's just been through did have challenges with planning permission. Actually, the Merchants Quay Ireland is situated beside a primary school, but it's all the people who live in that region. It's right in the city center here and we're going to have our first medically supervised injecting center where people will have a problem with street injected and people will be able to go in and inject safely and under supervision. >> Now would you say that that's the norm across Europe in terms of having these safe injecting centers, I know. >> It's becoming a norm. It has been challenging but we actually have, I would say between 80 and 90s safe injecting centers across Europe and they have been evaluated. The European monitoring center has evaluated them and they have been found to be effective, been found to be cost effective in terms of reducing overdose and reducing blood borne viruses. So they are not the answer to everything. >> Right. >> One part of the whole next treatment system that is necessary. >> I feel like I could talk with you for hours more and I know we're limited for time. But I thought I'd wrap up with whether there was any sort of hot topics from your book that you would like to sort of mention that maybe we haven't gotten to. >> You're very good. Well I suppose, I mean the reason I wrote the book is because there is so much evidence out there and I'm exposed to it through my work with Europe, visiting yourself in Yale recently. And so I was aiming to bring that evidence together because as I said, the debate say for example on safe injecting, there's a lot of bad evidence and anecdotal evidence. So the good evidence is that say it does work, but it's not, it doesn't cure everything. There's a big debate on the decriminalization and there's a lot of confusion over what's decriminalization versus legalization, what are the differences. Were sort of, working more towards the decriminalization model across Europe, rather than what we're seeing in the States, more legalization and regulation. So they're some of the very hot topics. >> Yes, certainly a very timely topic cure we didn't even get to. >> Yes, yes, so I debate those and hopefully it will be a resource for students, professionals who are doing continued professional development and services and we're actually launching it tomorrow so we're looking forward to that. >> Congratulations, and I look forward to seeing you again. >> Yes. Thank you so much for taking this time to join us and giving us a bit of perspective on your, not only your country, but the European Union as well. Thank you, you're very welcome, it's my pleasure. Always a pleasure.