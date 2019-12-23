How do you find quality treatment in a broken system?

The official title of this lesson is finding quality treatment. But the un-official title is, finding hidden treasure in a sea of garbage. Seriously, there's a lot that can be said about how and why the addiction treatment system is broken. You may have heard the headlines on the nightly news, read the articles, or listen to podcasts on the flaws of addiction treatment. Thinking back to some of the media I've come across, I remember an episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver that poked at the problems with rehab facilities citing there is no set definition of rehab, no federal standards for rehab practices, and many rehab facilities don't involve evidence-based care at all. There was even a good joke about equine therapy. But for the sake of this lesson, I won't spend too much time focusing on the negative. Instead, I want to emphasize the positive, and teach you how to find the treasure. In this lesson, you will learn how to find optimal solutions in a broken system, by looking for five signs of quality care. To recap briefly, the treatment system in the United States is broken because addiction treatment has been separated for mainstream health care. The medical community backed away from treatment largely because of the Harrison Act in 1914, which basically made it illegal to treat opiate addiction. Because of this, the two primary options for those with substance use disorders became peer support, popularized by Alcoholics Anonymous founded in 1935, and unregulated treatment systems that are not held to evidence-based practices. While there has been a lot of science on addiction treatment, academic research and knowledge has not seamlessly filtered into the medical community, or been applied by quality regulators to addiction treatment centers. Only recently, have we seen the tide starts to turn as greater light is being shown on the destructive role of stigma, while simultaneously, our government has passed legislation that will increase federal funding for addiction treatment, and research, and improve access to addiction treatment more broadly. While the science and practice of medicine and addiction treatment are beginning to emerge, we're still not at the point where evidence-based treatments are the gold standard. But rather than get frustrated and feel helpless, and trust me, I've been there. You can help your patients discern good options. There's a great resource from SAMHSA called finding quality treatment for substance use disorders, which we're going to review now, and it's available as a download. So the process of finding quality treatment can be broken down into three main steps. The first step is to understand feasible options. So have your patients call their insurance company, so that they understand the specifics of their coverage. Those without insurance can explore payment options with the single state agency for substance abuse services. The second step is to evaluate quality options. There are five indicators that we will discuss in a moment. The third step is to see which feasible and quality options are actually available. Remember, the patient should be able to enter treatment quickly, motivation waxes, and wanes, and we want to strike while the iron is hot. So if the treatment provider can't see the patient within 48 hours, continue to explore other options. I hope this goes without saying, but inform your patients that they should call 911, or go to the nearest emergency room for a drug or alcohol use emergency. Now let's dig deeper into the five signs of quality treatment. But before we list them, take a moment to brainstorm. What features do you think a treatment providers should have? What types of places would you feel comfortable referring your patients to? We will give you a moment to jot down some ideas. All right, now compare your list with our list. You probably thought of competent staff and use of evidence-based practices, and those are part of the five signs, accreditation, medication, evidence-based practices, families, and ongoing support. For each category, we will outline questions that a patient or loved one can review on the program website, or by calling the program directly. The first sign of quality treatment is accreditation. Here you want to look for various markers of credibility. Questions to ask are, has the program been licensed or certified by the state? Is the program currently in good standing with the state? What about the staff? Are the staff qualified? Are staff members trained specifically in treatment of substance use and mental disorders? Are they licensed accordingly? What do former participants think? Does the program conducts satisfaction surveys? Is it only on completers of the program, or on everyone who enters their treatment? Can they show you how people using their services have rated them? A second sign of quality care is medication. As we know from module four, medications can play a role in helping patients manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Some of the questions to ask are, does the program offer FDA approved medications for recovery from alcohol and opiate use disorders? At this point in time, there are no FDA approved medications to help prevent relapse from other substances except for nicotine. The next sign is the use of evidence-based practices. Hopefully, you're familiar with evidence-based therapies for module five. Here are some questions to ask, does the program offer treatments in addition to medications that have been proven to be effective in treating substance use disorders? These might include motivational therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, contingency management, drug and alcohol counseling, peer support, and so on. How did they monitor progress? Does the program either provide or help to obtain medical care for physical health issues? Now the fourth sign of quality care is family involvement. We know that families play a very important role in recovery. So here you want to ask if and how the program includes family members in the treatment process. The fifth and final sign is about ongoing support. So throughout this course, we have stressed that addiction is a long-term chronic medical illness and should be treated accordingly. The questions to ask here are, does the program provide ongoing treatment? You also want to see if there are supports beyond just treating the substance use issues. For example, do they support dual diagnosis? Is there ongoing counseling, or recovery coaching and support? Are patients set up for success outside of the program? For example, are there resources to help with recovery housing, employment, and continued family involvement? Quality programs should offer a full range of services accepted as effective in treatment and recovery from substance use disorders. They should be matched to an individual's needs and goals. So despite our country's mismatch between addiction science, health practitioners, and treatment programs, there are so many treatment avenues to help your patient reach successful recovery. By sharing this resource with your patients and their loved ones, you can help guide patients toward the right path.