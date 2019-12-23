How is COVID-19 impacting addiction treatment?

The current pandemic has affected the substance use disorder prevention and treatment community in countless ways. It has caused us to reduce our monitoring protocols, limited face to face treatment and peer support meetings. It has disrupted our own and our patients' daily routines, family life, employment, and health. To say that things have been stressful seems like a grue simplification and understatement of the impact of the Corona virus pandemic. We in the substance use disorder prevention and treatment field know that stress is a strong contributor of drug use, and to return to use and our daily experiencing the devastating impact of this current situation upon our patients. But today, we have assembled a panel of interprofessional substance use disorder treatment providers to talk less about the devastation. And more about the practical, innovative, and even the inspirational lessons that we have learned in the month since the pandemic started when the substance use disorder treatment and prevention landscape was irreversibly altered. We hope that this interprofessional discussion will highlight ways the treatment system is poised to learn, adapt and grow even beyond this current crisis. So to get started, let's introduce our panelists. You will know many of us from the course. We have Dr. Shannon Drew from the Yale School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, Dr. Robert Heimer, from the Yale School of Public Health. Dr. Ayana Jordan from the Yale School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, Dr. Lindsay Powell from the Yale School of Nursing. Elizabeth Rossler, from the Yale School of Medicine Physician Associate Program, and Dr. Jeanette Tetrault from the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Medicine. And in addition to the faculty with whom you are already familiar, we have three panelists who have helped us disseminate this course to healthcare providers nationally, and who represent different professional background as well as geographic locations. Dr. Adina Bowe is assistant professor in the Department's of Internal Medicine and Psychiatry at the West Virginia University, School of Medicine. Dr. Sarah Melton is professor of pharmacy practice at the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University. And Dr. Allen Zweben is professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work. So thank you all for being here. So our first question is and I'm actually going to turn to you Dr. Zweben, thinking about your profession, what has been the impact of the pandemic and what creative responses have you noticed from substance use disorder treatment settings? >> Without question is going on remote. Most of the practice we did is face to face, and since the pandemic agencies have changed, and closed down, and there are so many, many clients out there have to be seen. Many of them haven't got access, so either we have to do it by phone or by remote. And so people then have to say, how does this practice change, what do they have to do differently and what can they do? And so there's more need to be structured and the more of a need to be clear about what you're doing with people you have. You could lose people very easily who haven't got the same, what's the word? Improvisation, the way to work with people. So a lot of the training right now what I do is very structured and very clear, very specific. Second thing that's happened is that many of the clients are in need of concrete services. And so, social workers in terms of visits, home visits, and getting concrete, many of them have provided concrete services, have escorted clients, has gone shopping for them, have done a lot of different things. They can't wait around to resolve all these issues, and we can be helpful but keep in mind and then the other issue is a social isolation for many people, and to try to bridge that network with them by giving them access to using online facilities face to face contacts. So there's really been a major change in terms of how we teach and a lot of the practice we do right now is online and teaching's online. So we have special courses now on domestic violence, which has been a big issue and some way how to get services we focus on that. And an area that I have done is with motivational interviewing. Actually, I've conceptualized it very differently, so it's more meaningful to people who haven't had a lot of background about how to use some of those basic skills to do a impactful intervention. I could say more about that later, but that's basically where we're at. >> You covered a lot of ground, Dr. Zweben. What about you, Dr. Roessler, what have you seen in your field as physician associates? >> So my role as a physician assistant in the community I work in a federally qualified community health center. I happen to be stationed at a clinic that's in one building of multiple high rise senior and lower income housing. And I agree with Dr. Zweben it's been kind of challenging because a lot of them don't have even if you can do remote visits, they don't have a phone. They might not have the ability to do like video conferencing with you. So one of the benefits that I have is that I can actually do home visits very easily. So for those that I can't make contact with, I will just, they clear by afternoon and I just go up to their apartments and I'm able to sit on their couch next to them and help through the motivational interviewing, and the counselling that they need. Because like all of us, I'm sure, we all have our own stories to tell. Many of these patients that I have that have maintained sobriety for a really long time have had multiple challenges in this very stressful, unpredictable, relatively feeling unsafe environment that the pandemic has created. >> Thank you so much. You're talking about literally going to people's houses and sitting on a couch with them. And that makes me also think about some of our faculty here who are from rural areas where perhaps getting to people physically, might be a little bit more challenging. I'm wondering, Dr. Bowe, if you can speak to that. >> Yeah. Certainly, we've had issues in terms of communication. West Virginia, geographically speaking is separated by tons of mountain ranges and unfortunately in many areas, we actually don't have broadband. So whereas some people might have smartphones, well they're only active in the cities, they may be nearby and they'd have to go to McDonald's to have their meeting. And so it's been quite a challenge. Recently before Corona virus hit, our transportation system actually started to give free rides to everyone who uses treatment if they needed to come to their addiction treatment or even their medical visits. And then that too become a challenge. So it has been quite difficult, we have noticed fortunately some patients who live near each other or who are already in their own certain group together, sometimes they may come by each other's house and have a tele group meeting that way. Sometimes churches have become more open. They've been allowing patients to come and have more group meetings, because that would be a place in the community where they might have Wi Fi access. >> Thank you so much. And Dr. Melton, what about in East Tennessee? So in my role as an academic and a pharmacist, I practice in a federally qualified health center as well as an HIV Center of Excellence, and I'm associated with a buprenorphine clinic in rural Virginia. So I worked kind in both Tennessee and Virginia in rural areas. And we had some really creative responses that I have noticed with treating our patients with substance use disorders in light of this unprecedented time. So as the others have mentioned, we really been using a lot of telehealth. We have spent a lot of time with our frontline, people in the clinic working with the patients to get them connected through HIPAA compliant platforms. And so that's worked really well even for using something like HIPAA compliant Zoom for our group meetings and having our peer recovery specialist doing one on one outreach directly with our patients. And when patients do need to come in to be seen when they may have a physical issue or something that just can't be taken care of over the telephone or through the computer, we have just one person come into the clinic at a time. Even with our drug screens, we've been having them just come in one at a time and just doing those not quite as frequently as we would but still trying to keep with similar protocols that we've had in the past. And what I'm really excited about is a lot of our pharmacies which, of course, pharmacists really are the most accessible health care providers because they're everywhere. A lot of our pharmacists have really stepped up and have been proactive in doing home deliveries of buprenorphine so that our patients have not had to worry about going without their medication. So I've seen some really innovative and exciting things that have occurred that I hope will stay around. >> This is terrific from going to people's homes, to pharmacy, home deliveries, to meeting at McDonald's, to picking people up and trying to find broadband or WiFi wherever we can. It sounds like there's an enormous amount of creativity going on. Would other people like to join in this discussion or answer this question? >> I had some insights to offer. I work at a relatively small inter-disciplinary clinic. We do some prevention health as well as run a needle exchange program. So we had to sort of make the quick decision on what really needed to have the in person space. And so that was relegated to the needle exchange program which adapted itself really easily to also handing out masks. Myself as a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and the social work staff, we felt that we were, like many of you have noted could most easily trend into the telehealth. And an insight that I've noticed and one I've really tried to develop is most of our clients, a surprisingly large number of them did have a capacity for a camera, but most of them had not been using patient portals. So I spent a large amount of time helping them become more computer savvy and basically sort of increasing their sense of agency and their own sort of control over their health. Because not only in the platform that we use, it provides the camera for the interchange, but there are lots of other advantages to the patient portal in terms of their whole entire medical team, pharmacy team that I really feel like might be a silver lining in the long run in their sense of just healthcare. So I did sort of basically wanted to add that piece. >> That's a great example. Dr. Tetrault, would you talk about your work in opiate treatment programs and what some of the creative things y'all are doing? >> Sure, thank you. So my role as a staff physician in opioid treatment program in the community, I've seen also similarly lots of silver linings. One of which is taking advantage of some changes that were allowed through the federal government allowing more take home bottles of methadone for patients. So for patients who are doing well in treatment, we are able to space out how often they need to make contact with the clinic in person to pick up their medication. So for some of our patients who are coming in at least for two to four times a month to pick up their medication, they can now come in once a month. And as Dr. Zweben mentioned, there is the opportunity for us to still do telehealth counseling with these patients both at the level of the physician but also clinicians within the program as well. And one of my favorite quotes is a patient who said to me my family now thinks of my methadone like any other medication before, it was so stigmatized. But now that I just go once a month, like I would normally go to the pharmacy to pick up my medication, they look at it. They now understand that it's a medication for my chronic disease. And I just found that so powerful. >> Dr. Jordan, would you maybe comment about some resident initiatives that are going on? >> Yes, thank you so much, Dr. Edens. So I am an addiction psychiatrist. I'm an assistant professor at Yale and work predominantly in a community mental health center that focuses on patients with serious mental illness, many of whom have substance use disorders and are predominantly from a black or Latin x backgrounds. And one of the things that I think is important to kind of center in this discussion as we're thinking about innovation and ways in which we're able to creatively provide treatment to our patients with substance use disorders is the way in which COVID has really revealed a lot of the vulnerabilities that were already existed or existing in our population. So I do think it's important to really hold the creativity and ingenuity of our healthcare system. But also let us not forget all of the inherent kind of structures that preferentially advantaged white populations and disadvantage black and brown folks. And so many people like to center that because of this pandemic, we're now just understanding health disparities, and we know that's not the case. Many people have been really disadvantaged over time and have been experiencing structural racism. And the pandemic is just bringing that to the forefront for many majority populations and people who may not have been impacted in the same way. So I think as we're even considering innovations, we have to understand how those innovations still disproportionately do not reach the folks that I take care of who are the black and brown folks living in the inner city. So even as we're thinking about technology, I always think that's not even guaranteed to reach everyone Because we know that most people from African descent don't even have access to the Internet through their homes, right. And so how can we consider making sure that we can get access to information about their medications and things like that? So one of the things that we've been able to do kind of getting to your point in a circuitous way at our mental health center with the residents is making sure that we provide information through old school paper poster flyers and going out to deliver this messaging for people who have substance use disorder that might be experiencing homelessness and not know how to get access to care. And so we provide information just on a regular poster so that they know places that they can go get tested for COVID but also places that are open to provide medication for addiction treatment and also syringes that can be given out safely. Because we know that they might not have access to the Internet and might not be able to get these resources equitably. Also, thinking about making sure that everyone can afford access to their medication, what we've been able to do through this Resident Delivery Medication Initiative is really make sure that everyone who is qualified can get their stimulus checks. So that they are getting their money to be able to pay for their medications. That's another thing that people often they'll think about in terms of making sure that you have access to the finances to be able to get your medications. And so the residents have really stepped up in that way in terms of procuring money so that people can get access to their medication but also making sure that the information is there. And finally, I'll just say that I think what's really, really interesting is that the pandemic has really shown that people need access to basic rights like housing. And so many of our patients with substance use disorders who were experiencing homelessness now have been housed during the pandemic temporarily, although we hope that it can be long term, but they're staying in different hotels. So if we think about ways in which they're able to keep their medication safe, but also that they are able to shelter in place at home. Whereas before that just was not an option, right, to keep themselves safe. So these are all things that we can kind of think of as innovating innovative, but I also think is just really meeting basic human rights that should have been present for many people even before the pandemic. >> Dr. Jordan, thank you so much for that voice and perspective. And I think in thinking about innovative, the word is also creative. And I think sometimes we've moved on so much into the world of technology. Maybe printing up a poster and helping people get their stimulus check is incredibly creative because it's meeting people where they are and not contributing to further disparities that are certainly going to I don't know, I guess I'd like your opinion about that. But I can see those disparities widening as we as we've kind of moved into this almost technology revolution in health care. >> Exactly right Dr. Edens, so I always say I'm very wary of this boom in technology. Again, it works for lots of folks. But let us not minimize the reality that lots of people actually do not have access to universal WiFi. And even if they do, what was already mentioned by many of the colleagues is they might not have the technological literacy because they did not have access to equitable education about how to work these devices. And so a prime example is like my folks with substance use disorder, of course, they would love to see me with Zoom. But they said, Dr. Jordan, that's not possible because guess what, I have a smartphone, but I'm not using my minutes to talk to you because I need that to be able to call to get on the waiting list for inpatient substance use disorder treatment or if I want to talk to friends and family that might be incarcerated. I'm not going to use my minutes to speak with you. And I hear that okay. And then the second thing is, okay, I have a smartphone which is true, but I have no idea how to download Zoom. That doesn't make any sense. How can you help me with that? And so we have to understand when we're thinking about care, what works for most doesn't work for all, and we have to be mindful and creative and pushing that. So one of the things I think about, can we have a WiFi outfitted mobile van that can go into the hood where people are living that might not have access to the technology or even if they do have access to the neck technology might not know how to work it. And then that way we can promote innovation in terms of getting people the skills that they need to interact with technology but also getting them the treatment and the way that really works for them. So this is the way I think we can really use this opportunity to minimize the disparity and that further that divide by thinking that technology will work when we realize one size doesn't fit all. >> Thank you so much. And Dr. Heimer, you've been sitting there patiently and quietly. Please give us some of your ideas and thoughts. >> Well as a as an infectious disease epidemiologist who does work with people outside of the care system for the most part, one of the first impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic was the shutting down of places where people routinely went to get back to Iana's point, to interact with the Internet. They go to the public library, they go to places like McDonald's and Starbucks with free WiFi, and they could connect there and not use up their minutes. But with those places closed that becomes inaccessible. So the first thing that we did as a group as a harm reduction working group here in New Haven and across Connecticut was to do exactly what Iana suggested which is to put information out in the old fashioned print format. We set up a working group to design informational brochure that could be handed out at lots of different programs, harm reduction programs, drug treatment programs, 12, step programs, etc that would instruct people on how to stay safe regardless of where they were in their substance use disorder course whether they were in remission or whether they were actively using. They could go out and use this brochure to stay safe from COVID-19 to explain the difference between COVID symptoms and withdrawal symptoms to explain where they could get equipment where they could get easier access to treatment if they wanted it. We had it printed up in color in English in Spanish. We started this work the day of the first diagnosed COVID case in Connecticut. And within five days we had brochures out across the state. So there are lots of ways to reach people even before they cross the threshold of a treatment program or a clinic. And we have to be sensitive to that, we've seen large increases in demand for harm reduction services for active users at the needle exchange pro syringe exchange programs in New Haven, in New London, Hartford, other parts of the state. We're seeing ways of reaching individuals who can't go out and hang out in the street anymore. Through home deliveries, through packages of supplies, mail to them. All of these sort of novel or underused mechanisms are being exploited in the wake of this epidemic. And hopefully these can be maintained and properly funded after the COVID epidemic recedes, because the, certainly in this day, the opioid epidemic is not receding. We're seeing more overdoses, that's true nationwide. It's also true in Connecticut that there's been an upsurge in overdoses since March, and we're going to have to face into that and develop mechanisms to deal with that. >> Thank you, Dr. Heimer. Dr. Drew, I know that you work in the nation's largest public health system, The Veterans Administration and I'm wondering if you can speak to that and other experiences that you've had during this time? >> Sure. Thank you. I think everyone is pointing out that there are barriers that we see that we have to care, and I think this has really allowed us to both see what some of those barriers are. And how when we remove those barriers, how people so readily do access care. And it's just been noticeable to me at the VA where I already had been working in a Telemental Health Group and rural areas in New England. That there was already a system in place so that we could have patients come to some of the smaller community clinics and we would see them through telehealth. And now, some patients had been given iPads from the VA if they didn't have a smartphone or they didn't have their own computers and access, and so now an iPad is available to them so that we can connect. But what's really stood out to me is that so often patients miss appointments, and now no one misses an appointment. [LAUGH] My practice, my private practice and at the VA, we used to say patients aren't compliant and there'd be the stigma attached to it. And then suddenly see when you remove the barrier of transportation and the cost associated, people want treatment. And I think now we're in a time where we are seeing increasing sort of alcohol sales surging, and other substance use on the rise, and overdoses increasing. That that's sort of all the more important to realize that people do want to access care. And that we're finding sort of not because we're necessarily being so creative because by choice, we're discovering this as the only thing we can do and recognizing that it can be very effective. And people are very responsive or grateful for our efforts. And I think it's actually turned out that we talked about how we collaborate with our colleagues quite regularly. But it's been really noticeable the extent to which we're collaborating with our patients, and in a very effective way it feels. >> Thank you. I see an awful lot of heads nodding [LAUGH]. So I think you brought something up that our patients want treatment and access has been an issue. Dr. Tetrault, would you like to say something? >> Sure. I just want to echo at so much of what's been said. First off, the collaboration with patients is so important. And, well, many patients are so pleased to have this kind of more ready access and ability to engage on their terms. Many patients are also feeling the loss of that connection, that human connection with their provider. So I think moving forward, thinking about ways we can be creative to meet all those needs, I think will be really important moving forward. I also just wanted to mention certainly on the in-patient side of things, as we're seeing alcohol sales go up, we're certainly seeing a lot more complications of alcohol use disorder. And over use of alcohol presenting to the hospital and sort of being wary of that, being understanding of that. One of the things that we've done in our program in addiction medicine in collaboration with the Department of Studies on Addictions at Yale, through the Department of Psychiatry is similar to as Dr. Heimer said, come up with these guidances for patients. Come up with guidances for clinicians who are taking care of patients with substance use disorder. Very early on, we had a patient presented to the hospital with shortness of breath, diaphoresis. No fever but was having some cough and everyone was thinking COVID, COVID, COVID and really neglected to see that the patient was in opioid withdrawal. And so remembering to not forget other conditions that our patients are going to present with, and those are teachable moments, and moments when we can really get them care. So I think those are just things that we always have to be mindful of, and as we're dealing with this global pandemic, and learning about it, and learning about the treatments. Remembering that patients are going to be presenting with lots of things, heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, and of course, complications of substance use disorder. And maybe more so with the trauma associated with all that's going on in the world currently. >> I do want to add on a positive note that a lot of the treatment programs have seen an increase in the number of people who are requesting treatment at this time. And I think that that's an important fact that we need to understand that along with the social isolation that has its downsides. Some of the social isolation may have also given people a chance to think about their lives and the opportunities to seek some positive change in those lives. Which is a very harm reductionist kind of way of thinking about things and they've reached out, and sought care from the local clinics that provide care from the local street. Outreach teams that offer facilitated access to medications for opioid use disorder and although there hasn't been quite as much of that as one would have hoped for. It is a positive sign that hopefully we can move forward and encourage more and more of easier low threshold access to care. That gets people in the door more quickly or gets them treatment without even walking in the door necessarily. I think one of the great advantages of the relaxation of the rules about methadone prescribing is that they're long overdue. These rules were promulgated in the 1970s. They're out of date. They're terribly misguided. And they've so stigmatized methadone treatment as already been mentioned. That I think that the advantages of these relaxed rules will become apparent and maybe these changes can be put in place for the long term that could only be a benefit. >> Also, a lot of heads nodding. Everyone is in agreement with that one. >> Given the interest in treatment, I think the interest goes into brief intervention right now as being very important for people who are just making their first contact. And so what I've tried to do in the training is to try to bring motivational interviewing to what I consider the essential elements. Which I think are two issues of focusing on what matters to them, and doing what matters, and trying the people are struck with so many issues, they can't seem to focus. So if we can get people to focus on two or three issues that they can deal with immediately, it seems to have a positive effect. And that, then the training is very much geared to a very short brief intervention, because you'll see more people having access to treatment. I think brief intervention becomes a more important factor in serving this population. >> Thank you Dr. Zweben and Dr. Bowe. >> So in my role as an outpatient addiction psychiatrist, I mean one of the things, which you made me think about, Jeanette, was how much patients really rely on us. But what we found in our practice was that we were suddenly managing a lot of medical problems that we hadn't before. So fortunately for me and my colleague, we're both internists, and our patients all told us hey, we can't get our internist, we can't get our family doctor, can you guys help us? And it made us think hey, probably we should expand our practice here in terms of what we can offer our patients. It was a good feeling, and I love the fact that I get emails like every day now, through MyChart from patients. So it's good. And echoing what you said Dr. Helmer, I mean I love the fact that our Medicaid Medicare law is really relaxed, that we were able to be reimbursed for the work we're doing. And we're trying to figure out well, how can we advocate to make permanent change in this? Our department over here, we're finally getting involved with grant writing now in terms of securing funds for telemedicine in our rural areas. And so COVID, it's been awful, but some good things have come from it. >> What research do you think will come out of the natural experiment that is this current crisis? >> Thank you so much, Dr. Edens, for raising that really good question. Similar to what a lot of people have stated is really understanding, what are the experiences of our patients with substance use disorders or people with substance use disorders, and how have all of these exemptions, or relaxations of the regulations led to their overall understanding of what's happening or their ability to seek treatment? So one of the things that we're working on in collaboration with the LVA and many different opiate treatment programs throughout the nation is what we're calling a methadone provision study. And what we are doing is a mixed methods project, quantitative and qualitative research project, where we're doing just that. For people who previously before the pandemic had to come in, up to six times a week to get their medication, which is bananas, are now having the experience of having either 14 day or 28 days of their methadone. And so we're asking them, one, how does that make you feel? What is that experience of being able to take your medication home for extended period of time? Are you able to keep your medication safe? Because there is this overarching thought for patients who are on methadone that they won't be able to have autonomy and keeping themselves safe with their medication. So we asked, can you keep your medication safe? Particular ways in which you see your life improving as a result of having your medication for longer. So all this to say is that we're really excited to collect this data and our hypothesis is that there will not be an increase in overdoses as a result of the exemption. That people will be able to take their medication and keep it safe and that it will lead to overall improved kind of enhanced quality of life and we hope that we'll have enough data to show that moving forward, post the rona. That the policies should be that people have more autonomy and are able to have more leeway in keeping their medication for a longer period of time. So I'm excited about that, and I know there are colleagues and I'd love to hear from those who are on the Zoom is thinking about other research that's being done around the relaxation for buprenorphine and allowing technology to be more accessible so that you can do home inductions so that people don't have to come into a physical building in order to get care. And so again, I'm hoping that through the collection of data that we'll be able to have changes that only benefit our ability to keep people safe and get them treatment for substance use disorders. >> I'll respond to the buprenorphine thing because, this is Robert again, in some of our street outreach work in New London has involved a van navigator system with a physician or an APRN who can prescribe buprenorphine directly to people who are encountered on the street. And our preliminary results from providing somewhere on the order of 60 or so prescriptions to people is that about 80% of the people follow up. We can only write a short few days worth of prescriptions, but we can follow up and 80% of the people have made contact with their physician who can write a longer prescription and are successfully then started on a longer term course of medications for their opioid use disorder. We think this is a good system, it's being done in other parts of the state, it's being done in other parts of the country. But if this could expand nationwide, it would certainly would deal with Ayanna's question of how do we expand access to buprenorphine without making people walk in the door if we meet them where they're at. >> Thank you, Dr. Heimer, Dr. Powell. >> We've been doing home inductions actually for quite a while, but I've certainly done many more since the COVID crisis. The other aspect of that and I think, where I'd like to see some research is certainly looking at the safety factors concerned with more home inductions and really increased access to care Well, I do want to mention the dimension of those that are coming out of DOC and where employment is expected. And very often, believe it or not employment was a barrier, [LAUGH] are viewed as a beer barrier in terms of their being able to access appointment and so I have really been thinking that, again a silver lining is going to be being able to do not only home inductions but basically follow up visits for buprenorphine when people have to travel, either for their job when people may not be able to get off that day. And it's like others have noticed, I'd had a significant decrease in cancellations, and a lot of that has to do with work and transportations. So I think some research to document the safety of this is what we're all looking forward to because, everyone that I've spoken with do not want to go back. [LAUGH] We'd like these loser connections and it's due in large part, because we feel like it increases access to care. So I know that I would feel better having the data to say that it's equally as safe. >> Thank you Dr. Powell. Dr. Drew. >> I agree with what you just said with regard to doing home inductions for a while now and we know the home induction can be safe and can be very useful. While limiting sort of the need to spend extra time in a clinic and the staff being involved in that, I think one piece of this that we're going to be looking at and I don't know who's doing the research, but during this time clearly we have increasing depression, increasing anxiety and under worsening of underlying mental health conditions that so many of our patients with substance use disorders have and to what degree are those sort of going to exacerbate substance use disorders versus in this moment where there's access to care in an easier way. Are we going to see that people are accessing more care and those are declining despite an overall trend of mental illness being on the rise. And so just that interface of substance use disorders and underlying psychiatric comorbidity I think is really going to be important for us to be looking at this time. >> Great point Dr. Drew. And Dr. Melton, what about pharmacy side of things? >> Sure, so I'm a board certified psychiatric pharmacist. So I usually collaborate with professionals, like everyone on this call to do comprehensive medication management. What I've noticed over the past two months has been pretty interesting to me. We know that patients with a variety of substance use disorders are at higher risk for the consequences of COVID because of the pulmonary Issues associated with vaping or tobacco smoke or smoking, methamphetamine, heroin etc. So I've been really impressed with patients that have the insight understand, if I get COVID I could possibly be at higher risk for death because of this and then asking us for services to help quit smoking or to help with their cannabis use. So that's been really interesting to me, that I think we should follow up on as well. And then, of course, pharmacists are not allowed to be waivered to prescribe buprenorphine. However, there is a project in Rhode Island where pharmacists are working with wevered prescriber to provide buprenorphine adjust doses,and be an easy access site. So they are coming into a pharmacy there where they can bring their children, they can get the care, they can do the urine drug screens monitoring there. I'm going to be really curious to see how that project turns out again for just expanding access. And then again, I mentioned that before morphine delivery, what else in pharmacy has been going on, where we've collaborated with prescribers, social work, everybody on the team to really, to come together during this time and provide that care that our patients so need. I think we're going to see a lot of papers coming out letters to the editor or just documentation of innovative practice and I think pharmacy is going to be a really important part of that. >> Dr Zweben I saw your hand wait. >> Okay, quick point, when I hear everybody saying is the importance of autonomy and giving input and giving patients more responsibility and so on. And one of the big issues is implementation science. Some people not using things we offer them. And I'm hearing what you're saying is that by giving them more flexibility and giving patients autonomy, and holding them responsible changes the dynamic of who's using it, who's not using the approach. So I welcome all this indications or interpretation or thinking about how do we engage the people that we're serving in that decision making process. >> Dr Zweben, I'm glad that you brought up that point about flexibility because we really have needed to adapt and be more flexible in how we deliver substances used to sort a treatment and I'm wondering if this group has thoughts about how we can amplify the successes that we've seen with being flexible and adaptable with our treatment approaches even beyond the current crisis. >> That's an excellent question, Dr. Edens, and I think what we have to understand is that, it's important to of course, publish and have scholarship around this area and collect the data but at the end of the day that is not necessarily going to get to the patients in which we suffer. And so really thinking about how can we partner and really center the experiences of the patients in a way that they can be involved in the dissemination of data or the dissemination of our results and amplifying what's working and what's not. So thinking about what Dr. Zweben was saying, really allowing our patients to form the process. So thinking about hey, what does it is a good way to amplify whatever innovation is working, is it partnering with faith based organizations? Is it going to the hair salons? Is it hanging out at the Bodega in New York City? What are the ways, what are the natural existing resources that are already in the communities that we don't need to reinvent, but just need to really partner in order to get our messaging out. And I think the medical community has really failed with that if we just look at the rates and terms of initiation of medication for addiction treatment, it's really dismal and quite terrible if we're looking at our racial and ethnic underrepresented minority patients. So I think we have an opportunity, I see it as a silver lining and really engaging with patients with substance use disorders and saying, hey, we value you, you are the expert in your own addiction. And what do you think is the best way to get the message out? They're not opening the New England Journal, they're not opening Jama and so how can we really make it sticky and really make it real. So Dr. Jordan before I move on from you, do you mind just giving this audience a few sentences about your research in black churches? >> Yeah, thank you so much, Dr. Edens, so we have been really thinking creatively about this issue a lot. And we think it's not just aspirational to try to minimize healthcare disparities, but we think it's a real and doable mission that can be accomplished. So one of the things that we're doing is working with people who have all different types of substance use disorders, not just opiate use disorder. Because we know yes, people are dying from opiate use, but in other communities, things like cocaine use disorder are killing more people than opioids and alcohol use disorder, things like that. And so we said, how can we partner with natural existing resources like the church, and the black church which has lots of power in the community to actually provide free treatment in the church citing itself. And what we've been able to do is a pilot project where we were able to show that 98% of the folks actually stayed in the study for eight weeks, came back and said, we want more because we do like getting treatment here. People are smiling, they are greeting us at the door, they look like us. So thinking about community partners and not just relying on white males that might be the doctor and really offering treatment in the way that works for them with praise and worship, being able to have testimony. And I think what was really nice about that pilot study, and we have a R1 under review right now is thinking about how can we scale that up so that we can implement this model in more and more places. It's not magic but it's just thinking outside the box a little bit in ways that might be not traditional but it's really culturally acceptable to folks. So thank you for that. >> No, thank you. It's extremely exciting about what you're doing. Dr. Heimer I think you were next. >> I wanted to respond to something that Shannon said about doing some research into the sort of, perhaps the consequences of the social isolation produced by the COVID epidemic. We did a quick and dirty study and found that 11% of the people we interviewed said that the social isolation they were experiencing was causing them problems maintaining their sobriety. And another 17% said they'd witnessed an overdose since the start of the COVID epidemic. So there are clearly some downsides that we're going to have to attend to if we're going to surmount the the problems of this epidemic and the social isolation produced by it. >> Thank you and Dr. Drew. >> I just I had another thought in terms of how we continue to sort of see the growth and development of this. And it might sound a little unusual but it came to mind that part of what I think has been really useful in this is that many of us are working from our homes and not in clinics. And we're working with technology that we might not be familiar with ourselves. We're talking about patients having to learn how to use it. But we are too for a significant portion of the time. And there's been something that has been very human and real person to person in that dynamic that I think often in a clinic or under different kind of settings and pressures that might get lost. And it speaks a little bit to what Dr. Jordan was talking about and sort of meeting people in their natural settings or in their home essentially. But in us sort of treating people really as people with us as people greeting them, I think is been experienced in a new way during this time as we're all sort of figuring it out together. And how do we maintain that kind of dynamic in an enduring way I think is important for us to think about. >> So I'm in my role as a trainer for residents, one of the things we've been doing to keep this momentum going is making sure all of the residents are trained in telemedicine both in internal medicine and psychiatry and trying to think about how you'd be able to offer both for patients when I guess a situation gets better. So and we're also trying to figure out who we need to talk to in terms of reimbursement for these services, because I think that's going to be the limiting factor when corona kind of dies down. So if you have any thoughts about that [LAUGH] let us know. >> I do I just did want to add to what Dr. Bowe and all my colleagues here have been saying is, I think, you read a lot of these op eds and say that is our country ever going to be the same as far as social norms and other things like that. And my concern is that all these healthcare systems changes. My colleague, Dr. Heimer, has been yelling about the methadone changes for as long as I've known him. Are we going to just revert back to the old? And that's my real concern, is that the minute that this crisis abates a little bit that the government and all these other changes that we had as far as like what Dr. Bowe said about reimbursement and other structures are just going to go back to the pre March 2020. And what can we do as healthcare providers and educators and advocates to keep moving towards these wonderful changes in an unfortunate situation. >> Thank you Dr. Roessler. Dr. Tetrault, I know you've been kind of thinking about some summary statements here, and I'm wondering if I can turn it over to you to provide some of your thoughts. >> So just hearing what everyone's saying today and it's such an honor for me to be part of this really wonderful panel and talk about these issues. And what I found most inspiring was everyone was really talking about the opportunity is more than the challenges, and although we've had some challenges and all of us have felt exhausted, by the way, our workflow has changed in certain settings. We all recognize the opportunities in the way that we really can take better care of our patients, and to me, that's truly a silver lining, and that term silver lining is something that I've heard from almost everyone on the panel. So I thought I would summarize some of the silver linings that I heard today. Certainly COVID has allowed us to really, in short shrift quick fashion increased flexibility for ourselves and for our patients. And we've all found that has improved our relationships with many of our patients. They're able to come to their visits as Dr. Powell, said they're able to keep their employment under many circumstances for those who've been jobs have continued. They were able to be home and care for their children who don't have school. We've also been able to really have more involvement of the patient voice in the treatment process in the short term, but we're I think we're all very hopeful that that will continue. And as Dr. Jordan mentioned, hopefully we can think about using that voice in the dissemination process of these improvements. Also noticed that in a lot of cases, patients are becoming more interested in their own health, patients and individuals in the community. So seeing more folks signing up for their patient portals and taking involvement in their own care, increasing their own agency with regard to their health. As well as coming in and asking, you know, recognizing the implications of COVID on the pulmonary system and asking for smoking cessation help. COVID similarly has uncovered some really archaic policies that have not only tainted our healthcare system but really increased disparities among our patient populations. And so uncovering these and making some changes, I think we've all noticed that these policies aren't needed and are hopeful that we'll see these changes in policies take place in the long term. And I think the other thing is just, as Dr. Drew just pointed out, patients can see us as vulnerable too. [LAUGH] Many times My Wi Fi just gives out in the middle of a patient call or my kids pop in asking for something they need. So I think that our patients are recognizing that we're human too. And that really is the positive to be honest. And lastly, I think just to echo Dr. Jordan's point early on, recognizing that although COVID has really required us to innovate in a quick fashion, keeping in mind that innovation may not be one size fits all. And so creativity is just as important. So those were some of the summary points that I recognized on the call and I open it up to any others. >> Thank you so much, Dr. Tetro. Dr. Melton, you mentioned the use of this course and some of the things that your students have done. >> Yeah, so we had a wonderful experience with this course, it was an interprofessional course that had students from medicine, pharmacy, nursing, social work, and public health together. And they finished it in about mid April. And so of course I precept pharmacy students and I'm on my second month now and I have three students at a time and several of them were in the course. And what has been amazing to me is to watch what they learned in the classroom with our class discussion, the videos, the quizzes, being applied in real life as they work with patient care. From the way they're using appropriate language to how they're using screening and brief intervention and then us referring, if we need to, to other sources of treatment. And just understanding the disease of substance use disorder in general has been really neat for me to watch. So I just want to thank you for the course and for us being a part of it because it's been just wonderful, really. >> Well thank you for that and thank you for your participation. And I think having the pharmacy voice and helping guide us and social work, which wasn't a part of the original faculty, but has been a real addition as we've worked together to make this a more robust interprofessional training program. Any final thoughts? I personally can say this is going to be the highlight of my week. I have learned so much, [LAUGH] and been really inspired. I know this is a really tough time for all of us. But our patients are really it sounds like our patients are inspiring us. We are being humbled. We're being stretched and we're really starting to think about new creative ways that we can deliver health and healthcare. Thank you so much, everyone. >> Thank you, thank you.