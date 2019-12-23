Monitor treatment part 2, relapse prevention

I guess you know I slipped up this week down? >> Yeah, yeah, and I was going to ask you about that. So just kind of tell me how the last week has been for you, kind of what happened. >> Well, I mean, I felt improved pretty, pretty well actually. And I just happened to be out. I was actually at the mall I had to pick something up and well, I ran into the guy that I usually bought stuff from. >> Gotcha. >> And yeah, I mean, so I yeah, I did use heroin- >> Yeah. >> This week, yeah. >> How much did you use of the heroin? >> Well, I used four bags. >> Mm-hm, well, honestly Mr Campbell I know, I mean, you look pretty defeated. So I know that you're not happy about using the four bags of heroin, but one of the things that can definitely say that's positive is that it was down from the ten bags that you were using before. I remember you were telling me that you were using ten bags. So even though it's though it's not at your goal of no heroin use it definitely is going the right way. >> I didn't go out looking for it. Let me say that. When I went to the mall I wasn't looking for it, it was just the freak thing that I ran into this guy and I couldn't resist I guess. I don't know. >> Yeah. >> But I wasn't looking for it. >> Yeah, well, I think it's really important for us to really go over like recognizing what are your triggers, right? And then really figuring out how you can avoid those triggers and then how you can cope, all right? And so really like you said, you didn't go out looking for it and you just happen to run into him. What are some things that you think you could have done that would have decrease your chances of actually using heroin when you did happen to run into him? >> Well, I told him that I wasn't, I wasn't using anymore and I wasn't looking to use anymore. At least that's how the conversation started off. I mean, I have to, man, I have to live my life and go out in the community. But I mean, there are like I suppose certain places I could avoid. I mean, I suppose I could avoid temptation if I suppose I could delete his number off my phone. >> Yeah, I mean, do you usually does he usually call you or do you usually call him? He never calls me? >> Okay. >> It doesn't work that way. >> Okay, okay. So I think Mr Campbell you've come up with some really good options like first if he doesn't really call you, you can limit the temptation like you said and just not call him, right? Just delete his number all together. So that's not even an option in your phone. I think another thing you said is absolutely correct in terms of you can't, you got to live your life. You have to go out into the community. So if you happen to see him, maybe not just even interacting with them. Just go the other way, you know what I mean? That's one way, so you don't even have to increase the likelihood of having a conversation about heroin or anything like that. What do you think? >> Yeah, I wish I did that the other day. >> Yeah, well, it's good now you recognized it as a trigger and you have a way to kind of cope, a way that deal with it. So so that's good. Mr. Campbell, how's your pain? >> Well, it's been pretty pretty good. I mean, stuff seems to be helping. >> Okay, so that's good and I see now that you're on the 16 milligram dose of the buprenorphine. So I'm glad that that's kind of controlling your pain. So, we'll kind of keep it at that. I will say and we'll talk about that in a little bit more detail later. But I think that there are things that we can do at the clinic, that there are people that you can work with that will help optimize your pain relief in addition to the medication, in addition to the buprenorphine, okay? In terms of your cravings, how are you dealing with that? Any cravings or anything like that? >> By and large I just no I haven't felt the strong craving or any real significant cravings. >> Okay and that's why they are helpful. >> I got up to the level that will- >> The level, the 16th, yeah. >> That I am at now. >> Okay, awesome, and that's helpful as well so that we know that we'll kind of just keep steady at that dose. We don't need to make any major changes which is really good. So I appreciate that feedback. The other thing and this might sound a little crazy, but I want to make sure that you're pooping, sometimes with using opioids you don't go to the bathroom regularly. So I want to make sure that that's going okay, you're using the bathroom. >> Yeah, I mean, it's been worse in the past. I mean it yeah, I mean, I went a couple times this week. >> Okay, one of the things is we want to make sure that you are on what we call a bowel regimen, but if you need to we give you some medication to make sure that again, you are going to the bathroom regularly because the buprenorphine binds to the same receptors as opioids. So we want to make sure that that doesn't become a problem, okay? >> Okay. >> Okay, in the last week, what about the other substances that you use like the alcohol and the pot that you were telling me about last time? >> Beer, yeah, I had a few few beers this week. Typically, I'm want to have a week night, I might have one or two beers and I'm watching a game. I'll certainly do that on the weekend. Yeah, a couple three beers. >> Two or three bears on the weekends and two during the week. >> Yeah, yeah, roughly. Yeah sounds about right. >> And you don't think that the alcohol is interfering with your ability to function and not cause any problems at work or at home or anything like that. >> No, not at all. >> Okay, all right. Doesn't seem to be a problem and you're definitely within the safe drinking guidelines for a man your age. So, that's good, but I will be checking in because over time sometimes when one substance doesn't always pose a problem sometimes over time it can cause a problem, okay? Especially with no one about the alcohol use with your family members. I just want to check in and see how things are going with that, all right? What about the pot or the cannabis use, how's that been in the last week? >> I smoke two joints last week, at night. I mean, kind of before bed, like I told you I'm a kind of helps me relax and unwind. And my wife smokes occasionally too and I don't think that's any problem. >> Well again, the same thing with the alcohol right now doesn't seem to be posing a problem, any major issues in your life. But I can't tell you especially with chronic pot use or chronic cannabis use over time it really can actually cause a problem in your sleep and not really help you sleep. And also I just want to make sure that again, it's not so severe that it is interfering with your ability to function, doesn't seem like that's what's going on. We're just getting you started on the buprenorphine and we want to be able to manage your pain. That's the major issue right now, but every week, definitely will just check in on other substances and see how those are going, all right? >> All right. >> How about your mood? How's your mood been? Before you had mentioned low mood, problems concentrating, problems with sleep. >> Well, it's I mean it's only been a week but I'm starting to it's all starting to feel a little better. My mood has been okay, had some real good conversations with my wife. >> Yeah, does she knows that you're taking the buprenorphine? >> She does, I mean, she was really strongly encouraging me to come in last week. And so yeah, I told her all about it and she's been wonderfully supportive. >> That's good. Okay, so honestly before we end I just want to talk about this upcoming week. What do you think will be kind of the major challenges that you'll face during this week? >> Well, if I happen to run into this guy again, I believe I will take your advice and because I already told him I don't want to use if I say anything I'll say look man I'm I'm not going to stop I'm going to keep walking. I'm trying to get healthy and I'm going to steel myself to do that. >> Awesome, got a pound it up. >> All right. >> Awesome, awesome good.