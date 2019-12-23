Review positive developments in addiction field

What positive changes in the addiction treatment field are happening right now that you are rooting for? What are some things that are getting all excited about our field? This? Of course it's like this. Awareness of things, of treatment. The greater awareness that treatment is possible and recovery, or care for people with these conditions is possible and effective. That's hopeful. Right. Some legislation that's changed rules around advanced practice providers like PAs and APRNs to be able to administer Suboxone in outpatient settings. So more disciplines can treat? Exactly. I think as the opiate crisis, epidemic, whatever you want to call it, has come to public attention, there is more legislation that's opening up access. Finally, there's some political will, and so insurance companies are getting involved. We have the Affordable Care Act that's increasing access to treatment. So the addiction treatment system really grew up outside of mainstream healthcare, and now it's becoming integrated, and I think that's super exciting, and we're going to see more evidence-based treatments coming to our patients. About 15 years ago, the first laws were passed mandating parity between mental health and physical healthcare delivery. There was no teeth in that legislation, no enforcement teeth. So basically, not much happened, but all of a sudden now, we're beginning to see legislations that's trying to enforce that parity, which will mean that the resources that we currently think of as insufficient may be increased to the point when insurance companies are forced to provide proper ongoing, long-term care for a chronic disease that they have neglected treating properly, and paying for in the past. Yeah. I couldn't agree more, that policy playing a role. Three other things I'm excited about. I'm an eternal optimist, but first of all, treatment being more flexible, and I think treatment used in many of the sort of peripheral treatment settings, treatment was pretty rigid, and if you continued to show signs of this chronic disease, you were kicked out of treatment. Again, we don't do that in other chronic diseases. We don't pull people off insulin if their sugars are high. We throw more resources at those people, rather than take away the resources that are there. So I think treatment flexibility, and being more open to meeting patients where they are, and opening up access through both creating more providers, and more legislation around that access. Research and development, and really looking at novel delivery systems of existing pharmacotherapies, as well as thinking about new pharmacotherapy targets is really exciting. Technology and models of care, and implementation of models that work in different settings, and that's really exciting. Then I think quite honestly, lots of educational systems being open to educating folks about this, not just in health professions education, but at the undergraduate level. Media attention on this, and media folks being educated in this area, so that we can, again, really be mindful of the way we talk about this disease to see a culture shift over time. I think there has been. I've been talking to some colleagues who say, "10 years ago, you couldn't pay schools to incorporate this into their curriculum, but now they're interested", and we have people who want to know more about addiction and addiction treatment because I think honestly speak into your optimism, it is hopeful. We have something to offer, and our patients do get better. Right. The jails and the prisons in our country, because we've criminalized drug use, are full of people with untreated substance use disorders. We're beginning to see the expansion of care within the correction system to actually treat people while they are incarcerated. The trick to a successful program like that is getting them link to care when they come out, and keeping them in care. But certainly, diagnosing them, treating them while they're incarcerated is a strong possibility and a wonderful way to go about this. The only people in this country with guaranteed healthcare are prisoners. Yet we're not treating them for their substance disorders. Some places have been from, for many years, but it's increasing trend to do that. In fact, our state here in Connecticut just passed laws to expand agonist treatment for opiate use disorder throughout its entire system. Now all we need is the money. So it's very progressive policy. Few states are doing this. Yes. But more and more of them are. Like Jeannette, I am an optimist, but I'm not eternal. But I am optimistic on this one, that we're seeing more and more people, because the people who had been pushing it in places like Connecticut, and Rhode Island, and Utah, and New Mexico are seeing themselves being called and asked to advise other states. But again, we really need, as you said, we need resources. We need workforce development. We need people who are trained to do this in a quality way, and so I think that needs to back up the legislation as well. Yeah. I mean, corrections officers, and even people higher up the hierarchy within the correction systems have dealt with people with substance use, and seen them as a problem all along, and having seen it in that way has made them very reluctant to try to help them, rather than just manage them as a security problem. If we can redirect them to think of these as manageable problems, then perhaps we can even get the people who seem to be reluctant within the corrections system to participate, not just the begrudgingly, but willingly. It's very exciting. Do other people have other things that they're excited about? Other policies? There are two other thoughts that came to mind as you were talking about the expansion of Suboxone prescribing to PAs and APRNs, and Naloxone being able to be written by pharmacists, which I think is lifesaving, for people to be able to walk in and just ask for it. Not all pharmacies or pharmacists can do that at this point, but I think that's quite remarkable too. To overturn overdoses, to treat overdoses? Right. To treat overdoses, and that anyone who is using opioids is more often now being offered Naloxone to have at home. But for those who aren't in treatment, or aren't speaking to providers about it to know that they could walk in and get that just by asking the pharmacist is a big change. The other thing is in terms of access, some increase in telemental health, and we're even doing teleaddiction now. So being able to prescribe Suboxone to patients in rural areas who otherwise might not have access to any local providers, or for transportation issues, or whatever it might be, in limited ways, for reasons that you can't make it. But if you're in a rural area and there is no clinician nearby who's a prescriber, to potentially have access to someone who is through telepsychiatry or teleaddiction. So it's the expanding field of medicine and healthcare? Not prescribing, but it turns out that the telecounseling seems to work very well at early stages in Suboxone treatment. So if you can do both, prescribe and counsel over the phone, you can keep people in care. So one thing that's coming to my mind is just this. In my training, I would have patients come in, and we think of addiction, or we used to think of addiction as an acute issue, right? Send them to treatment, 28 days, you should be good, you get out, right? So that's a myth, that is not true for the students out there. But what's interesting, so that is changing, which is a huge positive change as we think about chronic illness. But I remember being in an ER and literally having patients come in and ask for help, and I would hand them a number, and I would say, "You need to call every single day, and get on a waiting list, but you're going to have to call every day to express your motivation." So even though we thought of it as an acute illness, in some ways, we didn't even treat it as an acute illness. There was really no access. So we're really moving to this model of more and more. We still have a long way to go, but more same-day access, catch people when they're interested, and when they come in, and when they're seeking treatment, and then maintaining that treatment for a long period of time, or as long as that chronic condition requires it. So just an entire frame shift, I think, is very exciting.