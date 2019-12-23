Review the many health disciplines involved in addiction treatment

Yale University
Addiction Treatment: Clinical Skills for Healthcare Providers
Yale University

4.8 (1,565 ratings)

49K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Substance Use Disorder Screening, Substance Use Disorder, Substance Use Disorder Diagnosis

Reviews

4.8 (1,565 ratings)

SG

Nov 19, 2022

Absolutely detailed and educating course with practical steps to addressing substance use disorders. It worth the time and efforts. All thanks to the instructors and professors from Yale .

LM

May 25, 2020

This is a terrific course that challenges personal biases and educates the learner regarding care in terms of medications and treatment assessments, options, plans and more

From the lesson

“How can I show compassion toward patients with substance use disorders?”

Meet the instructor team8:29
Review the many health disciplines involved in addiction treatment5:31
Weigh the pros & cons of using the word "addiction"8:35
Dispel myths and misconceptions10:10

Taught By

    Jeanette M. Tetrault

    Professor

    Robert Krause

    Lecturer

    Elizabeth Roessler

    Assistant Professor

    Robert Heimer

    Professor

    Mary Lindsay Powell

    Lecturer

    Shannon Drew

    Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry

    Ellen Edens

    Associate Professor of Psychiatry

