Treat with medications

So at this point, I just really want to go through all of the options that we have, specifically related to medication that can help you with the opioid use disorder, okay? Uh-huh. Then from there I'll go into some detail and you'll tell me what you think works best for your lifestyle, all right? Okay. So the first medication that I'd like to talk to you about is a medication called methadone. Have you ever heard of that before? Yes, for addict, right? Well, it's not for addicts. Again, we try not to use that word because like you said, it can be very stigmatizing, but it definitely helps people who have opioid use disorder. It actually is very useful for pain as well. I think in terms of really thinking about the way that methadone works is very helpful to consider this light bulb metaphor. So I'll just explain that to you if that's okay, all right? Okay. But I'm not standing in line at any clinic. I'm not going to be seen in that kind of situation. That's not me. Yeah. Well, I hear you because methadone does come with some really intensive monitoring, you're right. People talk. What happens is, Mr. Campbell, for the first 90 days, you're right that you have to go six times a week for the first 90 days in order to get the methadone. Then after that, for the next 90 days, you can go down to five times a week. Then after that 90 days, you can go down to four times a week. For 90 days and then when you hit the year mark, you can go every week. Then up to two years, you can do every other week. Then after that, it's every month. So you're right, there is a lot of intensive monitoring but I said, it's one of the best medications that we have. The other thing that I really want you to know about methadone is that it really helps to increase retention. So it helps people stay in treatment. It also decreases the use of non-prescribed opioids. It also really reduces the rate of opioid overdose deaths. So I know you've heard or maybe seen a lot of bad things but I did want to make sure that you have an understanding of that medication. So that's just one option. I'll get onto another but I just want to make sure you have an understanding of all the options. But in terms of this light bulb metaphor, just so you know, if we think about the opioid receptor as a light bulb itself and then these medications them describing like methadone and I'll talk about buprenorphine and naltrexone as controlling that light bulb. The way that methadone works is that it turns that light bulb completely on. So it's like an on switch. The next medication that I want to talk to you about is called buprenorphine. If we think about that light bulb, we said methadone turns that light all the way on. Buprenorphine is almost like a dimmer. It turns it on but it's not as bright as methadone. Does that make sense? Have you heard of that medication at all? I haven't heard of that medication, no. Okay. All right. We'll talk a little bit more about that. But I think that will be one good option for you as well because it doesn't have the intense oversight like the methadone and you can get it from your physician in the office setting. Then once you and your physician feel like it's agreeable or you're comfortable, you can actually receive it on a monthly basis. So that's one option. Does it help with managing pain too? Yeah. I appreciate that because not only can buprenorphine work with treating opioid use disorder, managing cravings and withdrawals, it absolutely, in certain instances, can be used for pain. Certain formulations of the medication can be used for pain. So you're absolutely right. Thank you Mr. Campbell. I do want to make sure that we get to the last medication, that's an option as well, and that is the naltrexone. That's a medication. Again, if we go back to our light bulb, it totally turns that light bulb off. So it's a off switch. It's antagonist, meaning that it totally blocks the opioid receptor. Just from your story, I don't think that's the best option for you in terms of pain management. But I want to make sure that you have all of the options in terms of managing opioid use disorder. Any questions about that? Well, why can't oxycodone continue to be one of the options? I mean, that's pretty effectively helped me with my pain over these years. I mean, if I could just maybe find some way to taper the dose down a little bit, I wouldn't be having any side effects from that. Why can't I just go with that? That's a great question, Mr. Campbell. I will definitely say I think just from what we've talked about and what we've discussed today, you have some insight to already know that oxycodone is really not a good option. Over time, your body has really built up tolerance and it's not really helping for you anymore. You have to get larger doses in order to get the same pain relief. Then also you're spending lots of money. You've tried the taper, that hasn't worked for you and you still have the cravings for the opioids even when you're taking the oxycodone. So there's a lot of reasons that oxycodone is not a good choice, on top of it's not managing your pain, you're not being able to meet your goals. Like you talked about, you want to take your wife out, you want to do tennis, you're not able to do any of those things. So again, I want to be honest in terms of really thinking about options that are available, that can help you with your pain, but at the same time get you back on track where you're not spending so much time managing the opioid use. Does that makes sense? What about that second one you mentioned, buprenorphine? The buprenorphine. Buprenorphine. Yeah. Honestly, I think that's a good choice for you, not just because of the way that it works in terms of your work and your lifestyle, but also like you said, that it helps manage your pain as well. That's important, yeah.