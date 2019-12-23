What are common self-help and mutual-support approaches?

In this lesson you will learn how people can enter recovery on their own or with the help of peers. While this lesson is not exhaustive, you will understand the common threads of self-help as well as how they may be individualized. I'll also include a resource list and add a few pearls of my own that come from years of experience. We have to acknowledge that many people attempt to change their substance use patterns all on their own, without formal help or treatment Research suggests it's the most common approach and some refer to it as natural recovery. So as a provider you may not even know if someone is in natural recovery or not, but it is helpful to know why some would choose to do it on their own. Some common reasons given for avoiding formal treatment or even self-help groups are; there's too much stigma, I need my privacy, I don't want to be labeled, and of course, this isn't a problem I can't fix on my own. People do recover this way, but it's most viable for those in less severe cases. It is often successful for those with recovery capital. What is that exactly? Recovery capital may include people such as family, friends, people engaging in your hobbies, or church. It may include tangible physical capital such as housing, cars for transportation, or financial resources, or it may be human qualities such as interpersonal skills, wisdom, and drive. That being said, many people that meet diagnostic criteria do need some help. The most well-known is the peer-based mutual support model. This format involves peers, people who have been there and face similar challenges. A group format is most common, but one-on-one peer support is available as well. Most are free of charge and operate outside of the professional health community. The most well-known and ubiquitous group is AA or Alcoholics Anonymous. AA meetings are very easy to find online where you can enter your location and find the nearest group. The websites state, the only requirement is the desire to stop the substance. I would add that maintaining privacy is an expectation that's vitally important for the emotional safety of its members, an aspect that is not unique to AA. AA is international, apolitical, and self-supporting. It is driven by a strong sense of fellowship and acceptance. Its structure and many of the meetings are guided by the 12-step method which is slightly spiritually based with references to a higher power. The 12 steps are principles considered to be a path for recovery. These steps grow out of the main text of AA known as The Big Book, and it happens to be one of the best selling books of all time. The book is based on the personal stories of its founders and others who find recovery in the fellowship. AA meetings have various designations such as being a step meeting, or a Big Book meeting, or meetings may be classified as being closed, which are private, or open where anyone can attend. Additionally, some meetings are targeted for a specific population for example women only. Another important feature of AA is obtaining a sponsor which is a volunteer, someone who has sobriety under their belt and willing to provide mentorship and be open to calls at any hour. Lastly, AA and the 12-step method have been adapted to other types of groups such as NA for narcotics, CA for cocaine, Al-anon for family members and Alateen for teenagers of addicted parents. Another peer support self-help program gaining popularity is the Smart Recovery which stands for self-management and recovery training. It is also free of charge, open to both individuals and their families and mingles all types of addictions from substances to gambling. Its website describes the approach as science-based, focusing on empowerment, learning coping skills, oriented to the here and now, geared toward action outside of the meeting, and has vibrant interactions during the meeting. It's tenets are free of the higher power reference in AA. The meetings are based on four points which include number one, building and maintaining the motivation to change. Two, coping with urges to use. Three, managing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in an effective way without addictive behaviors. Four, living a balanced, positive, and healthy life. In addition to the in-person meetings there is a 24-hour chat room, message board forums, and other publications online. One big difference between AA and Smart Recovery is the inclusion and exclusion of a higher power. Some self-help groups lean-in further to the idea of a higher power, and could be defined as faith or spiritually based. For example, Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered program with 12 steps with an accompanied Scriptures along with eight principles based on Biblical's beatitudes. Another example is Refuge Recovery, which is mindfulness-based, Buddhist inspired with the mission of abstinence. It's core principles are mindfulness, compassion, forgiveness, generosity, and encompasses an eight-fold path of guiding principles. Lastly, there are some models that target specific demographics such as gender or race. One mutual support group that targets gender is Women for Recovery. It's primarily online with some offerings of in-person meetings. It offers phone peer support, online literature, daily inspirational messages, and has a 13-statement program. Another population specific group is Wellbriety and its subset, White Bison, which supports a Native American population. In this next section I will go over some pearls I have learned over the years. These are some things that I've spoken with patients and students about. Number one, groups are as good as the people in it. I tell patients that if you do not like the first group that you go to try another. As a rule of thumb, I suggest trying three groups before quitting, and then try to go to one in parts of the town where you will feel the most comfortable and have something in common with other members. Diversity is good and helps us learn how much we all have in common, but most people tend to do better in groups where they can relate to at least some of its members. Avoiding groups is a natural inclination, but take a deep breath and try. Number two, I tell my patients you do not need to buy into every single aspect of a particular group or philosophy for wellness. I know many non-spiritual individuals who just ignore the higher power aspect of AA but find the fellowship, the commonalities of experience, help from their sponsor well-worth their attendance. The point is perhaps no group will fit perfectly, but don't let that deter you from the help it may bring. Number three, while I can confidently talk about the most common self-help options, I recommend googling self-help plus the type of addiction. That way, patients could explore the countless opportunities and resources that might be best suited for their individual preferences. Number four, as a provider, take some time to visit a self-help group and learn firsthand. Not all may be open to individuals without a substance use disorder but many are. Go on a field trip to an open AA meeting. There's no better way to learn and understand what group meetings are all about than to actually attend. You can simply introduce yourself as someone who wants to learn by putting yourself in the shoes of your patients. Of the many students I have suggested it turns all have been welcome warmly. Even if you don't have this firsthand experience, really try to be informed of what your region offers and have literature handy. So I just reviewed different types of mutual support groups, but let's examine what they all have in common and how they may be beneficial. One is to realize that they are not alone, they are surrounded by people who have gone through the same thing in a non-judgmental and safe environment. Within the group people can find models of success to see the recovery is possible and can pick up helpful techniques along the way. Ultimately, self-help groups are a source of hope, strength, safety, and guidance. To summarize, self-help strategies range from doing it completely on your own, which is most effective for those with recovery capital, to incorporating the support of peers. Mutual support can come in various formats such as group, one-on-one, online, over the phone, in person, various philosophies such as focus on spirituality, and various populations. Living with addictions can be isolating, shame-inducing, and expensive. The flexibility and availability of mutual support groups seek to change that. The countless variations can meet a wide range of needs, and as needs change the support required can evolve as well