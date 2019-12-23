What can we learn from the past?

You've heard the warning that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. Well, this lesson is intended to highlight times when indeed we have forgotten our past, and in doing so, have made repeated mistakes. It's also meant to highlight how public policies have widespread unintended and frequently destructive consequences. There might be compelling to talk about the latest psychoactive drug craze. We're going to limit our lesson to alcohol and opioids because these are the oldest psychoactive drugs, and also because they best illustrate the cycles of expanding and contracting levels of substance use disorders, and the impact of various public health approaches upon these trends. We will begin with a short history of alcohol and opioid use. Then discuss cycles of problematic opioid use in the United States since the Civil War. Alcohol is one of the earliest identified human agricultural products. Evidence of brewing beer from grain dates back to the 11th millennium BCE. While the earliest evidence of winemaking can be found 2-3000 years later. Alcohol is all but universal across human societies. For most of history, fermented beverages were safer than water. In one of the most famous cases of medical detective work, Jon Snow observed during a cholera outbreak in London in the 1850s that among workers at a brewery of London, just a few meters from the cholera contaminated pump that was the source of the pathogen, not a single cholera case was reported. However, although it was safer drinking, it was not safe when consumed in excess. In response to growing problems with what we would now diagnose as widespread alcohol use disorder, temperance movements in the US and Western Europe spread in the late 19th century, culminating in 1920, with prohibition throughout the US with the 18th Amendment, it was repealed by the 21st in 1933. As medicinal products, the first mention of opium is in Sumerian and Egyptian texts dating to 2100 BCE. While in 400 BCE, Hippocrates declared opium useful to relieve pain. Expanded medicinal use of opioids began with the development of the pharmaceutical sciences in the early 19th century. Morphine was first extracted and purified from opium in 1804 by the German pharmacist, Friedrich Serturner. The combination of morphine and the hypodermic needle began in the Crimean and US civil wars and saved countless lives, but created morphism or the soldier's disease. German inventiveness continued with the patenting of heroin by Bayer in 1897, and polamidon or methadone in 1937. The latter was among the first fully synthetic opioids that are distinct from drugs derived from products of the opium poppy. Those are classified as opiates. In the 1960s, methadone was introduced to treat addiction to opiates, which is now the gold standard treatment for opioid use disorder. Beginning in the mid 1980s in response to spreading concern about the under treatment of pain, pharmaceutical companies introduced time-release opioids beginning with morphine. There was a prevalent overly simplistic belief that these time-release formulations caused the current opioid crisis in the United States. We will explore this issue later in the lesson. But first, we need to understand that the current crisis is not unique. Indeed, we are in the third wave of problem opioid use in the US since the Civil War. In the last third of the 19th century, in addition to morphism among war veterans, unregulated and often unlabeled morphine and codeine were included in patent medicines producing widespread dependence, especially, among housewives. Well, this problem was effectively remedied by the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act in 1905, which all but eliminated opiates and cocaine from patent medicines and restricted their prescribing. The US soon went a step further by embarking on a policy of criminalizing opioid use. In 1914, the Harrison Narcotic Act regulated access. Even though limitations on opium importing and the Pure Food and Drug Act had decreased opioid use disorder even before the Act's passage. In 1919, Supreme Court rulings allowed opioid prescribing for pain, but not for addiction treatment. As a consequence, abstinence became the sole treatment modality despite 90 percent relapse rates within a year since addiction treatment clinics using opioids as medications were outlawed. By 1923, medication-based treatment clinics including one in my home city of New Haven had closed. The court ruling and clinic closures had consequences well into the 1960s. With the passage of the Harrison Act and the 18th Amendment prohibiting alcohol, absent and treatment became the sole option for both disorders. While the 1920s and '30s, so increasing effort to redeem and rehabilitate people with alcohol use disorder without relying on the criminal justice system. No similar efforts were made for the treatment of opioid use disorder despite the equal illegality of alcohol. Those with opioid use disorder were treated like criminals, and opioid use disorder was not legally considered the disease at the federal level until Robinson versus California in 1962. The second opioid crisis, which reached its peak in the early 1970s had dual origins. In the late 1950s, heroin spread as the Mafia and other criminal gangs found ways to expand their market in inner cities. By the early 1960s, heroin injection became the leading cause of death in New York City among young adults. In the mid 1960s, widespread heroin use by the more than 540,000 GIs in Vietnam increased domestic proliferation among returning veterans as morphine had done after the Civil War. The situation grew so bad, the simultaneous public health and criminal justice approaches were implemented. At first, the public health approach dominated with the emergence for opioid agonist based treatment for opioid addiction in 1964 to 1973, following a successful clinical trial of methadone in New York City. By 1971, however, Nixon's war on drugs expanded criminal penalties for drug possession, and banished methadone treatment to clinics separated from regular medical practice, and straddle them with strict regulation of both programs and patients. The consequences of the second crisis persist. First and foremost have been the criminal justice response, massive expansion of state and federal prison populations, the disenfranchised of those arrested and incarcerated, most notably minority populations disproportionately targeted and police stop-and-frisk actions, and bind draconian three strike laws. Equally consequentialists criminal justice related inequities has been the health-related consequences. Epidemics of HIV and hepatitis C that are spread by unsafe injection, exacerbated by laws restricting access to clean syringes. By 1990, one-third of all US HIV cases were among people who injected drugs. But subsequent expansion of needle exchange programs and easing of syringe laws have reduced HIV incidence by more than 95 percent in many of the cities of the US Northeast where the epidemic was most intense. In contrast to the second epidemic, this third crisis is a case of the road to hell paved with good intentions. Beginning in the late 1980s, the medical community recognized the pain was being undertreated, and that taking into account pain as the fifth vital sign could speed recovery or ease terminal illness. Unfortunately, little research was done on safe and effective treatment for chronic pain conditions. The dominant approach, reliance on opioids to alleviate pain was based on economic and insurance considerations that favor prescribing opioids over treating underlying conditions. Given that chronic pain required long-term treatment, often with escalating doses of opioid medications. Pharmaceutical companies responded by producing long acting, high-dose formulations that simplify dosing. The most notorious of these is extended release oxycodone brought to market in 1996 is Oxycontin. High doses, increased tolerance, and addiction as increased supply, especially that prescribed for chronic pain, leaked out into communities and was diverted for non prescribed use. It must be noted, however, that extended release formulations never comprise more than 20 percent of the opioid market. Where a shorter acting formulations of hydrocodone and oxycodone comprised 55 percent. Efforts to curtail opioid prescribing, especially for chronic pain have reduced the number of dispensed prescriptions by one-third since the peak of prescribing in the years 2011 to 2012. Unfortunately, little has been done to manage the expanded population of people with opioid use disorder. Fewer than 15 percent of people with opioid use disorder are currently receiving either methadone or buprenorphine. Unable to obtain effective agonists-based treatments, many have switched to black market drugs. Consequently, opioid overdoses have increased, starting with heroin involved deaths in 2011 and more recently, those involving fentanyl and related compounds. Repeated cycles of expanding and contracting non-medical use of opioids and current high levels of alcohol or opioid use disorder reveal the need for aggressive evidence-based responses to treat individuals and heal communities. The details provided about the history of drugs should convince you that the problems deserve your attention.