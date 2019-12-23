What happens when providers get sick?

Since the course launched, we've wanted to address the topic of health provider wellness, and explicitly discuss the known fact that we health providers get sick too. While exact rates of substance use disorders among health providers is difficult to capture, there's no good evidence that our risk differs from the general public. Unfortunately, while we providers generally understand the need to show compassion and develop empathy with our patients, it does get trickier when the patient is our colleague. For example, if we're having to correct things at work or cover for colleagues who aren't performing in the manner we wish, our thoughts might turn to judgment. Why don't they care about their work the way that I do? Or it might even turn to fear. We're part of the same practice. If they make medical mistakes, how will this affect me? Because of this and other complexities, we actually can be less compassionate in understanding when our colleagues or maybe ourselves get sick. That makes it even harder to access treatment when we need it. We often are very afraid of what seeking help will mean for our career. If we also experienced stigma and judgment from colleagues, it can be an additional barrier to accessing the care we need. Today, the addiction treatment course team is thrilled to have the opportunity to talk with Dr. Scott Teitelbaum, who has spent the better part of his career providing addiction treatment to health care professionals. Doctor Teitelbaum works at the University of Florida College of Medicine, where he is Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Professor in the Department of Pediatrics. Clinically, he is Chief of the Division of Addiction Medicine and Medical Director of the Florida Recovery Center, which specializes in treating health professionals who have developed substance use disorders. Welcome Dr. Teitelbaum, we're very honored to have you with us. A pleasure to be here. Thank you. To get started, we really want to talk about the fact that we providers do get sick too. We know that we're not immune and we get conditions too, that might impact our clinical practice. Please tell us about the range of substance use, mental, and physical problems that you have identified among other health care providers that might interfere with someone's ability to practice in health care. Well, there's nothing that I haven't seen, and there's no presentation that I haven't seen. I don't believe, I think over the course of the years as every week goes by, maybe you get a new presentation, and perhaps maybe with COVID. If I had a new story to tell, it would be drunk on a Zoom call. But over the years, with regard to issues related to mental health and addiction, the illness doesn't discriminate, just like cancer or any other nuances don't discriminate. I think that for a long time, there's been this concept and stigma, people with drug and alcohol use disorders and mental health issues is something that people that are very successful and smart are less likely to happen. That's just not the case. The illness knows no barriers and often I think one of the most difficult things, especially with health care providers, is they're so used to being providers, and not used to being patients and allow themselves to being health. There's that idea and thinking that if I'm good at what I do, now, competent in what I do, then I can't be all that bad. I have seen from our methamphetamine and cocaine addiction in physicians, alcohol, marijuana, there's not a substance I haven't seen, and most recently, architecting the treatment center from having a VP of health of shares that are very well-known institution. They actually having one of the medical setting, medical students. There's that range. There are no barriers and we have smart gender, race, level of achievements, and there no barriers to problems related to drug, alcohol, and mental health conditions. Let me say that often accompanying the drug and alcohol related problems, addiction substitutes disorders, call it what you wish, the language seems to change over the years, there are often co-occurring other mental health conditions that sometimes are clear than others, but we all have a narrative and a story in our lives. There's always more than just the person having a problem related to what substance you're using. There's always more, and sometimes that more is the presence of other co-occurring medical and mental health conditions. But everybody has their own narrative and story of how they got them. The summary is that addiction does not discriminate. No. One of the things here, it's a mandatory rotation for a medical system. One of the eye-opening names is that it just doesn't. Often when people come in, because a lot of times there, it is an illness of stigma and it's an ugly elements, the behavior that people- Inactive use is not pretty. One of the things we know in the chronic illness model and it's been equated to other illnesses like hypertension, asthma, and diabetes, and that is very true, and that gives a behavioral component. All people with those other problems, how they behave and how they live is going to impact their illness, but there's not the ugliness of behavior. So I'm an asthmatic and if I'm wheezing or coughing, I'm probably not going to empty our family bank account or go in and throw things to people and act in a way that is going to offend people. I think one of the things in our messaging, that's important for messaging in the world is that yes, it's this illnesses is the plenty of genetics and neurobiology, neuroscience to show that. But there's also the other aspect, and it's not a very pretty illness and the behaviors are authored by a moral, legal, and I think we have to embrace that because the people that are affected sometimes despite having an intellectual knowledge that there is a neurobiological basis that's in the illness are hurt so bad. Wives, husbands, children, parents, anybody can increase that list. I think that's important to always remember, especially in our messenger. I think you've led me exactly into the next question, which is, can you summarize some common signs and symptoms that you've seen that have led to providers putting patients at risk? Yes and no. People always think of workplace impairment, but they forget that it's the presence of an impairing condition. Let's think of a pilot for example. We can take away the movie Denzel Washington flies the plane upside down and stuff. As a rule, as a fellow, that's one of the started the human interventional motivational study, which is the pilots program. I said, "Scott, we're not going to wait for the plane to crash." There's the things that work we can see in healthcare professionals, bad charting, irritability, tardiness, a change in behavior, a disheveled look, and the list goes on. Missing in action, not responding appropriately, missing shifts, all those things. But that is not the most common way that I see people. It happens, it's respiratory arrest, this is my world. As recently as yesterday, there was a nurse found in the bathroom with a needle in her arm. That's traumatic, that's not usually the case. More commonly is perhaps somebody gets a DUI and the particular state flags that person says, well, we want you to work with your physicians health program. Then they go and somebody does some labs and recognizes, hey, the person is still drinking. Then you look and then you further investigate and there's a ton of problems at home in their personal life, perhaps some other issues of mental health conditions. When you look hard and you do this long enough, you'll find that most people will end up saying that they were less than their best self performing their job. But it's not always that behavior that brings them to attention. Impairment at work, I'd have to look at the numbers, but it's probably somewhere between 25 and 30 percent of what I see. Sometimes it's diversion. Somebody gets caught with the looking at the pictures and they see diversion, there's no workplace impairment, but actually there's evidence of diversion. Sometimes it's workplace behavior, but sometimes it's not. One of the things that people do forget the treatment of a health care professions is that we don't want to really talks about the impaired physician or the impaired health care professional. Impairment is what you're trying to prevent, that's what you don't want. You don't want to wait until there's a patient related injury before you do something. I do see all those things poor charting, sloppy charting, tardiness, change in attitude, irritability, missing shifts, a higher amount of call-ins, and then depending on the substance, for example, if somebody with an alcohol use disorder is much more likely to be missing Monday's or the day after a long holiday weekend, whereas somebody with an opiate use, this governing opiates know there were a lot. Because if they're diverting, they want to be there in the beginning at the end of their shift. You have to when you do this long enough, what is the substance? What does that look like? But it's not always on workplace impairment and one of the great messages which I really want to have people take on, and we'll always do when we educate our faculty of the University of Florida incoming residents or nurses is that the idea of intervening on a colleague or doing something, and the idea's always we don't want to do that because we're going to ruin your career, we're a little bit worried and we don't want them to be impacted in their career. Nobody ever thinks of, maybe it would save their life. No other problems where people would act like if you've got somebody with COVID, when you find somebody with cancer or look really sick, you'd say, hey, you really are looking not so with this illness. There seems to be this, what we call a conspiracy of silence. That people are almost afraid to intervene because of a fear that the person's life and career is going to be ruined, as opposed that they might be saved. What I hear you saying is, if you know there's a problem, don't wait until they have impairment at work. Yes. Can you say you need help? Sometimes, I think that's also tricky because the afflicted individuals, the last person to recognize it, and often denial and dishonesty. Mostly because the shame and fear, people don't want to say I need outliner or they'll have, especially healthcare professionals have the most clever excuses. I think expressing concerns, but sometimes intervention, saves lives and gratitude may come later. I can tell you stories about two dear friends of my own at the University of Florida, of course, I wouldn't give away confidentiality where I had to intervene. They were angry with me for a period of time and not so today. Often early on, there needs to be this sensor, you're doing the right thing with good motives. But I want to repeat it, we wouldn't look at any other elements, we won't hesitate to say, ''Look at your pale, you look tired.'' But I would always try initially unequivocally sit down with the individual and express concern in a loving, kind, but honest way, what you'd see, sometimes you need one. Dr. Teitelbaum, you've talked a couple times about healthcare, health provider or assistance programs. Can you tell our learners what that means? Yes. The joke is if you've seen one professional healthcare program, you've seen one professional healthcare program. Every state has different programs, and Florida, for example, there's what we called the Professional Resource Network, which is all healthcare licenses except for nurses, which is the intervention project for nurses. Some states have a pharmacy, veterinary, dentist programs, some states, like in South Carolina all of them together. Every state is different, so that's one thing to know. Then there are also different states, they're funded by different people let's say, the board of medicine is a medical society, those are some differences. But at the end of the day, what they are sharing is common, they're safe harbor, that's the goal of safe harbor. Number one goal is that the protection of public health, so the person's not there involved and so you protecting the public, but at the same time, you're providing a safe haven for the practitioner that they don't have a public record. Everybody else know and that they navigate the monitor, and so those programs act as kind of a safe haven and a place that both makes available evaluations and retreatment and then monitors the individual. Most, not all of the professional health programs do not do their own evaluations, nor do they do their own treatment. They get the referrals, they set them out to a list of approved evaluators and all treaters. That's critical that people need a choice, so is not the conflict of interests with the appearance of a conflict of interests. A choice of a value or you said, are approved by their Professional Health Program at PHP. Maybe the personnel evaluates treats them and maybe not the another choice, so there's not that conflict of interest. But most of these programs do not do their own evaluations and their own treatment. They facilitate involved in other people that do this for living. It is different than the treatment and evaluation of a healthcare professional, is not the same as training any other person with a substance use disorder. For example, it's very different for me giving you just a simple example. I was talking with my neuropsychologist today about a cognitive testing, a radiologist who had some visual spatial difficulties,. That's important, reading an X-ray at least you can read my X-ray, I'd like you to be able to have intact visual spatial. Might not be as important perhaps for a psychiatrist. I could make further of maybe what I do on other people, but there's certain levels of deficits in certain things to think about with regard to what somebody does for a living, how we can be the parameters returning to work, do they work alone? Do they not return to work alone? Can they be on opioid agonist [inaudible]. There's a lot of different things in unique set of things to consider in the evaluation and treatment of their healthcare professional, but doesn't exist in other people. Dr. Teitelbaum I know you'd be open about your own personal journey. What was your experience seeking help? My experience personally was not very different from what I see sometimes profession. I always remind myself, this is what I do, so I separate what I do for a living versus my own story. I think that's always important for me, because everybody has their own story and narrative, but I was practicing pediatrician in your state in Connecticut, I had a very successful practice. In my world and my own denial, if I was good at what I did, I couldn't be very bad in my own drinking. My primarily was marijuana, alcohol, and cocaine and it's interesting just when you look at substances, the cocaine, a slope downwards is much greater. That's what got me in trouble. When I look back, I probably had a longstanding marijuana problem with my family. When I look back as a husband, as a father, and as a son, I was not where I could have been, but it wasn't until actually is my wife that said I needed help at the time. It took me a couple of treatments. I would be a good example. I went to treatment, and I came back. I underestimated what it was going to take to get and stay well, and I finally did get well. I went to treatment twice. I like to tell people they liked me so much they invited me back the second time to visit again August 22nd 1996, and then I was a primary care pediatrician, and some people that knew me thought that perhaps I could add some ability and do this for a living. I retrained in child psychiatry in addiction, and I've been at the University of Florida now, 24 years. I'm particularly curious about how you ultimately found help. As I said, the first go-round, when my wife lovingly pointed out to me that my behavior might have been abhorrent, and she thought I needed help. I was a little bit indignant, like, "What do you talking about?" I first did get some treatment and volunteered for the physician [inaudible] program. I didn't think I was just bad. I looked at, I was good in what I did, so what could be that bad. I did get some help, and really it was always my family. It wasn't a work-related thing. My wife was worried about my smoking marijuana whenever I did [inaudible] concerned about me. Sp your wife talked to you about how she was concerned. But it also sounds like, at the time, you did have a professional health program as well? Yeah. That would be for me, and for what? Looking back, if it wasn't, it was great motivation early on, drug testing was good, it was good deterrent. It was a good way early on to maybe if I had an insidious spot and I was involved in a professional program. It was for a significant amount years. I'm not today, I'm not worried if somebody asks me for a blood, hair, or urine, that's one of the beauties of being recovered. I'm not really worried about what would be in it. As long as my chocolate chip cookies don't show up, I'm okay. Once people go through these programs, I know many people do and can recover. Can you talk about your own recovery and the impacts on you personally and professionally? Yeah. I can. I will try to do without getting too teary. It'll be 25 years, August 22nd. If my kids were on the call, my older children, they would tell you that the only thing that really matters that I gave them was my recovery. I was very blessed that when my mother and father died, which is about 17 years ago, I was able to be of help and be a source of help in their own medical illnesses. I was a young physician in the family. Then I will never forget sitting in a diner in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on the way to Florida, and my father, who was a simple man and owned a furniture store, looked at him, and he said, "It's nice to have my son back." So my own personal life is respected with respect to my relationship with my own children. Maybe someday they'll watch this, my three older kids. My little kids are ten and seven, and I'm preparing because they haven't known that aspect of my life, and they will. So my personal life hasn't been perfect, and my kids have given me permission to share. All three of my older kids had struggles. Bone marrow transplant, diabetes, some mental health issues, and they've all been very resilient, and I'd like to think I've been a good example of resiliency. So personally, I've been very blessed and professionally, I've been fortunate. I did lose a license, it took me some time to get back. I did, and then I retrained. What I hear you say, though, is that you see a lot of recovery and that your own personal journey has been one of recovery. I imagine that when somebody is sick and just entering treatment, they can feel like, "Where am I going to go from here." But you have a drawer full of notes and letters of people who have been restored and entered into recovery. There are a lot more of us in recovery than we might think when we're at our worst. But that there is hope. Thank you very much. Thank you. It's a privilege and honor to be here, so thank you.